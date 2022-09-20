ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Meet Flippy, Sippy and Chippy: These robots can cook fries, pour drinks and make tortilla chips at fast food restaurants amid US labor crunch

Whether it's creating perfectly cooked fries and burgers or pouring soda without any spills, robot chefs are venturing further into the $296 billion U.S. fast food industry amid a nationwide labor shortage. Miso Robotics, a California-based company, built a kitchen bot called Flippy that was able to cook 300 burgers...
TECHNOLOGY
KHON2

URGENT: Fosters needed as Maui shelter experiences overcapacity

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society is asking people to stop bringing in strays and surrenders as they experience overcapacity. The shelter is currently caring for 67 dogs (not including the 32 animals in foster homes) when their kennels can only hold 40 dogs. “We are full and overcapacity. We need the community to […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Taco Tuesday#Food Drink
TODAY.com

Extreme doughnuts: Classic treats get crazy flavors

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was first published on April 25, 2011. “Arise ye nonconformist doughnuts,” said Anthony Bourdain when he visited Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, Oregon. They have arisen, indeed, and they’re anything but ordinary. Artisanal doughnut shops are firing up their fryers across the country, from Peter...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy