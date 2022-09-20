ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

veronapress.com

Verona Area High School to present musical satire “Urinetown” this weekend

After their award-winning production of “Xanadu” last fall, the Verona Area High School theatre and music departments will present their fall musical production, “Urinetown: The Musical”. “Urinetown” opens Sept. 29 and runs through Oct.1. “Urinetown” is described as a musical satire of the legal...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

PHOTOS: In-person community meals return at Badger Prairie Needs Network

For the first time in two and a half years, hungry community members gathered at Badger Prairie Needs Network for a community meal. After going to drive-through only during the COVID-19 pandemic, BPNN opened its doors again from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, in the new Kasieta Center. Beginning next month, the in-person meals will be held on the first and third Saturday of every month (Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, Dec. 17). The meals are free and no reservations are required.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Letter: Questions ‘urban renewal’ in city

I was glad to see that the fires on Topp Ave. were part of Fire Department training exercises, and not, as I had speculated, set by disgruntled evictees. I am, however, very curious, and concerned, about those previous tenants, who seem to have been cleared out very quickly and fairly recently.
VERONA, WI

