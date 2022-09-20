Read full article on original website
WOWT
Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival kicks off second weekend
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a sure sign of Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival continues this weekend at Arbor Day Farm. “The AppleJack Festival weekends brings out the best of what the farm has to offer,” an Arbor Day Farm spokeswoman said in the release. For this...
Rural Nebraska Luke Bryan concert works to put spotlight on hunger and farming
A big concert in Murdock, Nebraska at Stock Hay and Grain Farm but the focus is not all about the music
more1049.com
East Lake Okoboji Sewage Emergency Averted
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Director of Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary Sewer says an investment in backup generators helped avert a nasty situation Wednesday afternoon. Steve Anderson tells KICD News power was out on the East side of East Lake Okoboji for approximately half an hour, which in the past would have meant the lift stations wouldn’t have worked. Standard procedure in the past was to bypass the station and allow sewage to dump directly into the lake. Anderson says the backup electricity allowed the system to keep functioning Wednesday to avoid the bypass, and also prevented backups into homes.
klkntv.com
Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You
When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
gowatertown.net
There’s frost potential in northeast South Dakota tonight! (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The first day of Autumn is tomorrow (Thursday), which means fall colors and falling temperatures. Kelly Serr at the National Weather Service in Aberdeen tells KWAT News some parts of South Dakota could dip below freezing tonight…. Serr says the talk of frost is coming right on schedule…....
York News-Times
Wednesday, September 21 weather update for southeast Nebraska
After an exceptionally hot Tuesday, temps will be much lower today thanks to a cold front. Showers and storms will be around as well and the rain chance will continue Thursday. Full details here.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store
Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
iheart.com
Drought conditions persist in Nebraska
(Lincoln, NE) -- Despite some rain over the last week, drought conditions persist in Nebraska. This week's National Drought Monitor Map shows that over 30-percent of the state remains in exceptional or extreme drought, largely unchanged from last week. Meanwhile, areas in severe drought expanded, up to 42-percent from 35-percent last week. The entire state of Nebraska is in some sort of drought or abnormally dry.
KETV.com
Grass fire sparks near Interstate 80 in Nebraska
GREENWOOD, Neb. — Firefighters responded to a grass fire reported along Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate. Smoke was visible in the area for about half an hour before crews knocked the fire down.
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Coolest thing made in Nebraska? Top eight for round two
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Round two of the first ever 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament now has eight contestants. NE Manufacturing Alliance said that manufacturers, students, and all Nebraskans are invited to vote for their favorite Nebraska-made product in a head-to-head, bracket style competition through October 9. Online voting for the competition is available at nemanufacturingalliance.com.
1011now.com
Nebraska teen faces second bout with rare cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fighting cancer once is hard enough. One Nebraska teen is in the middle of her second bout with a rare form of the disease. Izabella Eckhardt was first diagnosed with pineoblastoma at the age of 12. Years later, she thought she was in the clear until her doctors recently found masses in her spine this summer.
agdaily.com
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
iheart.com
Nebraska Gas Prices Up 8 Cents in One Week
(Lincoln, NE) -- Gas prices are rising in Nebraska, up 8 cents from last week. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded in the state is $3.62. In a press release, they say fluctuating oil prices and maintenance work at refineries on the West Coast and Midwest are leading to rising pump prices.
kotatv.com
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers
HULETT, Wyo. (KOTA) - For most people, buying beef means going to the supermarket and picking out the pre-packaged meat. Before that beef gets to the consumer, it was grown by a farmer or rancher and sold to meat packers who then sell the product to stores. “We’re just trying...
Neb. board to schedule hearing on phone outages, poor service
LINCOLN — More than 200 complaints of outages and poor customer service from three telephone companies has prompted a state utilities board to schedule a public hearing. The Nebraska Public Service Commission will take testimony about service problems from customers of CenturyLink, Windstream and Frontier in October in Omaha.
WOWT
Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation
Making us smile tonight, the duck call champion of Iowa has been crowned. Bike Walk Nebraska is immediately terminating its partnership with Metro Smart Cities. After years of talk and promises, change is finally on the way to a troubled Omaha Housing Authority apartment development. First day of fall: Arbor...
klkntv.com
West Nile virus on the rise in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest number of mosquitoes with West Nile virus since 2018. Samples collected across the state indicate that cases in mosquito pools haven’t been this high for the past five years. “That activity in the...
Nebraska program allows for people to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos
The voluntary self-exclusion form comes right before possible approval of the opening of the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln.
