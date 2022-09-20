Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kentucky looks to further lower income tax rates
(The Center Square) – Kentucky has made strides in implementing personal income tax reforms in recent years. But state lawmakers were told this week that more is needed if the state wants to compete with others in attracting new businesses and residents. The General Assembly’s Interim Joint Appropriations and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State picks two current, one new health plan for Medicaid managed care contracts
Nebraska officials announced Friday that they have chosen three health plans to manage the bulk of the state’s $1.8 billion Medicaid program. The three are Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealth Care of the Midlands. Two, Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealth Care, have current contracts with the state. Molina HealthCare is new to Nebraska but provides Medicaid, Medicare and Affordable Care Act marketplace plans in several other states.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Republicans critical of Pritzker’s pre-election push to purge embattled Democrats
(The Center Square) – With the most recent lawmaker charged with bribery pleading not guilty, statehouse Republicans are critical of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pre-election push to purge embattled Democrats. After being indicted on bribery charges and lying to the FBI in a case related to the red light...
KPVI Newschannel 6
NFIB: 'Main Street across Illinois is covered with help wanted signs'
(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces new measures to address staffing shortages at Illinois government agencies, businesses in Illinois have been battling the same work shortages for months. According to an Illinois.gov news release, the state is facing a challenging job market. Since the COVID-19 pandemic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania's low beer taxes stand out
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania isn’t known as a business-friendly or low-tax state, but it does have one area it stands out: beer taxes. Nationally, the commonwealth has the 4th-lowest tax on beer, averaging 8 cents per gallon and trailing only Missouri, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Half of a million in federal money headed to WV higher education
(The Center Square) – More than a half of a million dollars in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support its higher education institutions, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Education. Nearly $396,000 will head to West Virginia University to support the Child Care Access...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkansas voters to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' November ballot will include a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of advocates that collected more than 190,000 signatures. If approved, the measure would authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults. It will...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia law enforcement officers ask Legislature for wage increases due to retention issues
(The Center Square) — Law enforcement officers from across Georgia want state lawmakers to help increase wages for officers. During a House Study Committee on State and Local Law Enforcement Salaries meeting in Americus, representatives from state and local agencies detailed the difficulties they have hiring and retaining officers.
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maine public defender seek $13.3M pay raise
(The Center Square) – The agency that represents indigent suspects in Maine’s court system is seeking more than $13 million in “emergency” funding from the state to give its public defenders substantial pay raises. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services has asked lawmakers for a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina commission approves more than $1B in school bonds, but denies some project requests
(The Center Square) — North Carolina's Local Government Commission approved more than $1 billion in school bonds this week, though officials tabled or denied funding for other projects. The LGC, chaired by State Treasurer Dale Folwell and staffed by his department, is required to approve most debt issued by...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest rate of food insecure children in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rhode Island to receive federal funding to help veterans
(The Center Square) — A federal investment into veterans in Rhode Island will be focused on a new program. The Rhode Island Department of Health will receive $750,000 in federal funding to implement a three-year plan with the Providence Veterans Administration Medical Center and other agencies designed to tackle mental health issues and suicide among the state’s veterans and their families, Gov. Dan McKee said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Stop eminent domain and diversify from ethanol, Western Iowa Democrat says
JOHNSTON — Ryan Melton differs from many of his fellow Democrats on ethanol policy. He embraced Iowa landowners’ opposition to proposed carbon capture pipelines sooner than his fellow Democrats. Perhaps that’s just Melton, or perhaps it’s a product of running as a Democrat in Western Iowa, the most...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Black Hills Energy Spotlights EV Charging Rebates During National Drive Electric Week
During National Drive Electric Week, Sept. 23 through Oct. 2, Black Hills Energy is placing the spotlight on its Ready EV program and the resources available to help drivers make the switch to an electric vehicle. “Black Hills Energy is making electric vehicle charging more convenient, more affordable and more...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Homes without garages are cheaper, a new California law will mean more of them
(The Center Square) – California will prohibit minimum parking requirements for new housing development and commercial projects near public transit under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a measure supporters say will reduce the cost of crucial housing production. Assembly Bill 2097 addresses costly parking requirements that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Top Florida Democrat endorses DeSantis for governor
(The Center Square) – A top Democrat in Palm Beach County, Florida, has endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for governor less than two months from Election Day. Palm Beach County Commissioner David Kerner announced in a news conference he was not only endorsing DeSantis for reelection but was also campaigning for him every day until Nov. 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Joe Rogan: SAFE-T Act is ‘crazy,’ eliminates cash bail for ‘almost everything dangerous’
(The Center Square) – A podcast host with a listenership nearly the size of the entire state of Illinois called the state’s controversial SAFE-T Act “crazy” and that “everyone’s freaking out,” an issue being seized upon by a political action committee in its onslaught against Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the final weeks of the election.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Tennessee a hotspot for inflation-based price increases
(The Center Square) — Nashville ranked 14th in the country in the number of businesses that reported moderate or large price increases in a new poll from LendingTree. Tennessee, meanwhile, ranked 11th among all states. The report, based on the U.S. Census Bureau Small Business Pulse Survey, said that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Newsom signs bill into law addressing California's wild pig problem
A bill addressing how to handle up to 400,000 wild pigs that are roaming across California has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 856, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will loosen regulations and lower hunting fees for killing the wild pigs, which have been found in 56 of the state's 58 counties, excepting only San Francisco and Alpine counties.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legislative Update from Senator Joey Hensley, MD
Proposed Constitutional Amendment gives Tennessee voters opportunity to create emergency succession plan for office of governor. Vote ‘YES’ on Amendment 2 to the Tennessee Constitution to ensure stability for state executive office. On the November 8 ballot, Tennessee voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on a...
Comments / 0