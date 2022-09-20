DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put on lockdown and Sharonville police have since said it appears to be a hoax.

DAYTON, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO