Pastor assaulted in Hilltop while trying to stop Columbus students’ fight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A pastor was assaulted Thursday evening as he tried to break up a group of fighting teens in the Hilltop neighborhood. Several West High School students reportedly attacked the local pastor on Hague Avenue near Olive and Broad streets, prompting the school’s principal Daniel Roberts to deliver a scornful letter warning […]
Parents and students reunite after Licking Valley active shooter report
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students were reunited Friday afternoon after Licking Valley Schools went into a level three lockdown. “We were just lined up against the wall sitting down and that went on for about 45 minutes,” said Kelebrent Hays, a senior at Licking Valley High School. Hays said a level one lockdown […]
While Columbus hits 100 killings, nonprofits still alarmed by statistics
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus surpassed 100 homicides for the year on Wednesday, reaching the triple-digit milestone two months later than it did in 2021. But the founder of a group geared toward at-risk youth in the city said the 2022 homicide count is not an achievement. He sees it as a […]
Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put on lockdown and Sharonville police have since said it appears to be a hoax.
New program aims to ‘beautify’ Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — City leaders are calling on residents to submit their ideas to “beautify” Columbus. 614 Beautiful is a program that is looking to make improvements to the city through a number of projects, including new parks, landscape enhancements and public art. The ideas are being solicited from the community, with the winning […]
Armed man with ‘good intentions’ detained during Licking Valley ‘bogus’ active shooter report
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man taken into custody Friday during a false active shooter report at Licking Valley High School was a good guy with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office that responded. Both the Licking County Sheriff’s Office and Newark Division of Police took point on publicly addressing the incident at the […]
Columbus man killed in North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 38-year-old man was shot on Friday after a group of suspects confronted him in North Linden. Police responded to the 1200 block of E. Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on Friday after reports of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found Mario Copeland, 38, suffering from […]
‘Public nuisance’ Eastland Mall slapped with thousands in fines by Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A case filed by Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has handed down thousands of dollars in fines to an area mall after the owners failed to meet a deadline. Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC, which bought Eastland Mall in 2015 for $9.7 million, now faces a $3,500 fine, according to Franklin County […]
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
Girlfriend of Donovan Lewis speaks out for the first time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time since Donovan Lewis’ death, his pregnant girlfriend, LaTonya Lewis, is speaking out. Donovan was shot and killed Aug. 30 by a Columbus police officer trying to execute an arrest warrant. LaTonya said she and Donovan had spent the last year planning their future together. She said she […]
Columbus school board stresses communication about metal detectors
Columbus school board stresses communication about metal detectors. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3S9gCnR. Columbus school board stresses communication about …. Man faces prison time for flying into Cincinnati …. Why and when you should get a colonoscopy.
Stimulus checks in 2022: How Ohio stacks up to other states
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple states are giving financial aid to Americans coping with the sucker-punch inflation that followed the COVID-19 pandemic, and while Ohio may not offer much comparatively, some groups and politicians in the state have some similar ideas. Ohioans aren’t getting quite the same treatment as Californians gettings $1,050 inflation relief checks […]
Missing 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-month-old boy was found in an HVAC unit after his mother reported him missing to the Circleville Police Department. On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him […]
Mid-Ohio Market opens at St. Stephen’s Community House to help feed families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday marked the opening of a new Mid-Ohio Market at St. Stephen’s Community House. The market is backed by the Mid-Ohio Food Collective which provides all items at no cost. The new location, plus four other Mid-Ohio Markets, will help families make ends meet.
Tony Hawk visits Columbus skatepark designed by his father
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Skateboarder Tony Hawk was in Columbus on Tuesday to visit the site of a skatepark his father designed more than 30 years ago. Hawk visited the skatepark at Dodge Park in Franklinton on Tuesday, he shared in a Facebook post. His father, Frank, was hired by the city in the late […]
I-670 West reopens Downtown after accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An accident closed I-670 in the westbound direction at the High Street during the Thursday morning commute. As of 8 a.m., the right lane was still closed. The accident happened at 6:22 a.m. A car had flipped onto its top, and the highway was being cleared by transportation workers and police.
Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
Two sought in trade of stolen vehicle in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man and a woman suspected of duping someone by using a stolen car during a vehicle trade last week. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Stover, 30, and Flossie Brown, 40, are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the Sept. […]
Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
Camera catches Columbus teens stomping on car in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
