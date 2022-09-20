ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put on lockdown and Sharonville police have since said it appears to be a hoax.
New program aims to ‘beautify’ Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — City leaders are calling on residents to submit their ideas to “beautify” Columbus. 614 Beautiful is a program that is looking to make improvements to the city through a number of projects, including new parks, landscape enhancements and public art. The ideas are being solicited from the community, with the winning […]
Columbus man killed in North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 38-year-old man was shot on Friday after a group of suspects confronted him in North Linden. Police responded to the 1200 block of E. Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on Friday after reports of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found Mario Copeland, 38, suffering from […]
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
Girlfriend of Donovan Lewis speaks out for the first time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time since Donovan Lewis’ death, his pregnant girlfriend, LaTonya Lewis, is speaking out. Donovan was shot and killed Aug. 30 by a Columbus police officer trying to execute an arrest warrant. LaTonya said she and Donovan had spent the last year planning their future together. She said she […]
Stimulus checks in 2022: How Ohio stacks up to other states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple states are giving financial aid to Americans coping with the sucker-punch inflation that followed the COVID-19 pandemic, and while Ohio may not offer much comparatively, some groups and politicians in the state have some similar ideas. Ohioans aren’t getting quite the same treatment as Californians gettings $1,050 inflation relief checks […]
Tony Hawk visits Columbus skatepark designed by his father

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Skateboarder Tony Hawk was in Columbus on Tuesday to visit the site of a skatepark his father designed more than 30 years ago. Hawk visited the skatepark at Dodge Park in Franklinton on Tuesday, he shared in a Facebook post. His father, Frank, was hired by the city in the late […]
I-670 West reopens Downtown after accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An accident closed I-670 in the westbound direction at the High Street during the Thursday morning commute. As of 8 a.m., the right lane was still closed. The accident happened at 6:22 a.m. A car had flipped onto its top, and the highway was being cleared by transportation workers and police.
Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
