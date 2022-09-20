ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska contract for interim coach Mickey Jospeh revealed

Mickey Joseph became Nebraska’s interim head coach earlier this month after the Husker’s Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern. On Friday, Joseph’s interim coaching contract was revealed. Joseph is picking up a monthly stipend of $33,350 for additional duties in addition to his salary as an assistant...
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, says Huskers are 'on a week-by-week basis' regarding sellout streak

Trev Alberts said Thursday that the Cornhuskers are still about 1,000 tickets shy of a sellout crowd for Indiana on Oct. 1, putting the program’s sellout streak in jeopardy. The streak is great and all, but I’m not sure that’s at the top of Husker fans priority lists right now. Nebraska is in search of its next head coach after firing Scott Frost earlier in September. Fans are desperate to see Nebraska nationally relevant again.
Trev Alberts, Nebraska announces major multimedia rights agreement for Huskers

Nebraska football has found its next media rights partner. The Huskers announced their new partnership with Playfly Sports Thursday morning. Playfly Sports, the emerging leader in sports marketing, media, and technology, agreed to terms on a 15-year deal worth $300 million. “We are pleased for the opportunity to work with...
Nebraska coaching search: Huskers to partner with outside search firm to identify next coach

Nebraska will be working with an outside search firm, Collegiate Sports Associates, to find the program’s next head coach, athletic director Trev Alberts said. Nebraska fired former head coach Scott Frost after Week 2 and elevated Mickey Joseph to interim head coach. For Joseph, his debut as the interim coach was a rough one. Nebraska lost 49-14 to Oklahoma in Week 3.
Nebraska coaching search: CFB insider breaks down 3 options for Huskers

Soon after the season ends, Nebraska will decide on its new head coach, and according to Fox Sports college football commentator Bruce Feldman, he thinks that the Cornhuskers should look at these three candidates. Feldman said on the McElroy and Cubelic Show on WJOX radio out of Birmingham, Alabama, that...
