Trev Alberts said Thursday that the Cornhuskers are still about 1,000 tickets shy of a sellout crowd for Indiana on Oct. 1, putting the program’s sellout streak in jeopardy. The streak is great and all, but I’m not sure that’s at the top of Husker fans priority lists right now. Nebraska is in search of its next head coach after firing Scott Frost earlier in September. Fans are desperate to see Nebraska nationally relevant again.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO