With its La Premier amenity kit renewed, Air France is working down the cabin – this time taking focus on amenity kits in Business class and Premium Economy. Like most amenity kits, these will be offered in Business Class and Premium Economy on the airline long-haul segments. With reusability an important point, the kits have been developed with an eco-friendly approach so they can be kept, collected and reused after the flight.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO