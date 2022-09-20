Read full article on original website
Undercover San Francisco officers arrest serial auto burglary suspects
SAN FRANCISCO -- An undercover operation has led to the arrests of four men suspected of carrying out several auto burglaries across San Francisco.Investigators said the case began on Sept. 8 near Fisherman's Wharf when officers responded to a report of an afternoon auto burglary near Bay and Kearny Streets.Armed with the description of the suspect's vehicle, the undercover officers searched the neighborhood and spotted it. As they followed, the suspect traveled to several areas of the city and broke into several parked vehicles. The suspect then traveled to the unit block of Leavenworth Street, where officers observed a transaction...
SFist
Mission District Father Brutally Attacked at 18th and Valencia Streets In Seemingly Random Violence
We have a description of the suspect who is still at large, in a Tuesday night random attack that has reportedly left a man with a “half detached ear” and facial scars “for life.”. The Mission District Police Station is on the lookout for a suspect described...
Man attacked outside San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street. KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
Lawsuit reveals second 93-year-old died from poisoning at San Mateo senior living facility
The lawsuit filed against Atria Park in San Mateo says a second 93-year-old has died after being served dishwashing liquid. The man liked cranberry juice and thought that's what he was drinking, the lawsuit says.
S.F. police arrest woman after 2 injured in Bayview shooting
A San Francisco woman is in custody and multiple suspects are "outstanding" after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Bayview that injured two people, according to police. The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday afternoon that officers arrested Dominique Robinson, 28, on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or car, carrying a loaded a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle. ...
Domestic violence call leads to police busting alleged 'gun factory' in San Jose home
SAN JOSE – When San Jose police officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday, their investigation uncovered what they say was a larger criminal operation happening at the home.SJPD officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday afternoon on the 1000 block of Malott Drive, near Highway 101 and Tully Road.The suspect allegedly strangled the victim and threatened her with a firearm, but she was able to get out of the home according to police. Officers soon learned the suspect had multiple firearms registered to him.After officers arrived at the scene, the suspect left his home with...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Someone Keeps Putting Bowls on Rooftops in San Francisco
"Mystery bowls" continue popping up on rooftops in San Francisco. Buildings in South Beach have recently had their roofs adorned with a collection of bowls — most of which look black — by an unknown person... for reasons unclear; Reddit user u/kimboallan posted pictures showing the bowls on solar panels near Oracle Park. [KRON4]
53-year-old Asian woman attacked in Chinatown, man arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly shoving an Asian woman unprompted in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was arrested on Wednesday. Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Asian woman, was standing in […]
San Jose man charged in 1983 cold case after DNA testing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been charged in the 1983 rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman after a DNA test. Christopher Holland, 67, was arraigned last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. He is accused of raping and murdering Tara Marowski in late March 1983. […]
Suspect who fired multiple rounds into Boys and Girls Club building arrested
HOOVER PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Redwood City Police have announced the arrest of a suspect who fired multiple rounds that struck the Boys and Girls Club building in Hoover Park last month, the department announced. The incident occurred on Aug. 19 when a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun in the park. The intended […]
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian accident occurred in San Mateo on Wednesday. The crash happened in the Hayward direction of the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Man found dead inside van likely victim of freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities say
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting in Oakland after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on city streets.
$100,000 reward in 2016 San Francisco cold case murder of homeless couple
SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold case investigators increased the reward to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who fatally shot a homeless couple in 2016 as they slept inside a wooden box they used as living quarters on the street.San Francisco dispatched officers to investigate reports of a shooting in a homeless encampment at South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street at about 8:45 p.m. on December 16, 2016.Upon arrival, they found a couple suffering from gunshot wounds. Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, was declared dead at the scene. While 51-year-old Eddie Wayne Tate was rushed to the...
KTVU FOX 2
Friends say Oakland homicide victim was generous, kind, father of four
OAKLAND, Calif. - As people answered the call to evening prayers Wednesday night, hearts were heavy at the Oakland Islamic Center, feeling the pain and loss of Belal Esa, a well-loved member. "Learning that he is no longer here, it's just shocking," said Moussa Comara, Esa's friend. Comara says Esa...
35 pounds of meth, thousands in cash recovered in San Jose; 3 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for possessing firearms after serving a search warrant that led to a drug bust on Tuesday, San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph announced on Twitter. Police recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five handguns, thousands in cash, burglary tools and other stolen property. Two of […]
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Another Fatal Freeway Shooting In Oakland
A man was fatally shot Wednesday night on an Oakland freeway. The shooting reportedly occurred on I-580, and the man ultimately crashed his van in the area of 51st Avenue and International Boulevard just before 11 p.m. [Bay Area News Group]. The Red Hot Chili Peppers played at Oracle Park...
padailypost.com
Burglars hit house in the middle of the night, alarm makes them run
Palo Alto police are looking for three burglars who broke into a house in the middle of the night and were ransacking it when an alarm went off, and they fled. The homeowner, who wasn’t home at the time, got video of the incident on her surveillance cameras. On...
Family’s belongings destroyed after crash involving stolen moving truck
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A moving truck crashed into an apartment complex Thursday morning, the Vallejo Fire Department announced on Twitter. The truck smashed the belongings of a family that was about to move to a new state. The incident happened at the Redwood Shores apartment building located at 400 Redwood St. It is located […]
SFist
Humpday Headlines: Oakland Sees Four Homicides In 18 Hours
In addition to the three people fatally shot in Oakland Monday night, a fourth person was killed near City Hall Tuesday afternoon, and a total of five others were wounded in other incidents. It was a violent 18 hours in Oakland, with three people shot on a 1.2-mile stretch of International Boulevard, and two police officers injured when a suspected drunk driver crashed into them. [Bay Area News Group]
Man suffers 7 head wounds in armed robbery in El Cerrito
A man was attacked and had his bicycle stolen while out walking on Sunday, according to a Nixle report from El Cerrito Police Department.
