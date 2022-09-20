ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, CA

CBS San Francisco

Undercover San Francisco officers arrest serial auto burglary suspects

SAN FRANCISCO -- An undercover operation has led to the arrests of four men suspected of carrying out several auto burglaries across San Francisco.Investigators said the case began on Sept. 8 near Fisherman's Wharf when officers responded to a report of an afternoon auto burglary near Bay and Kearny Streets.Armed with the description of the suspect's vehicle, the undercover officers searched the neighborhood and spotted it. As they followed, the suspect traveled to several areas of the city and broke into several parked vehicles.  The suspect then traveled to the unit block of Leavenworth Street, where officers observed a transaction...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man attacked outside San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –  A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street.  KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. police arrest woman after 2 injured in Bayview shooting

A San Francisco woman is in custody and multiple suspects are "outstanding" after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Bayview that injured two people, according to police. The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday afternoon that officers arrested Dominique Robinson, 28, on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or car, carrying a loaded a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence call leads to police busting alleged 'gun factory' in San Jose home

SAN JOSE – When San Jose police officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday, their investigation uncovered what they say was a larger criminal operation happening at the home.SJPD officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday afternoon on the 1000 block of Malott Drive, near Highway 101 and Tully Road.The suspect allegedly strangled the victim and threatened her with a firearm, but she was able to get out of the home according to police. Officers soon learned the suspect had multiple firearms registered to him.After officers arrived at the scene, the suspect left his home with...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

53-year-old Asian woman attacked in Chinatown, man arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly shoving an Asian woman unprompted in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was arrested on Wednesday. Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Asian woman, was standing in […]
KRON4 News

San Jose man charged in 1983 cold case after DNA testing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been charged in the 1983 rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman after a DNA test. Christopher Holland, 67, was arraigned last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. He is accused of raping and murdering Tara Marowski in late March 1983. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

$100,000 reward in 2016 San Francisco cold case murder of homeless couple

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold case investigators increased the reward to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who fatally shot a homeless couple in 2016 as they slept inside a wooden box they used as living quarters on the street.San Francisco dispatched officers to investigate reports of a shooting in a homeless encampment at South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street at about 8:45 p.m. on  December 16, 2016.Upon arrival, they found a couple suffering from gunshot wounds. Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, was declared dead at the scene. While 51-year-old Eddie Wayne Tate was rushed to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Friends say Oakland homicide victim was generous, kind, father of four

OAKLAND, Calif. - As people answered the call to evening prayers Wednesday night, hearts were heavy at the Oakland Islamic Center, feeling the pain and loss of Belal Esa, a well-loved member. "Learning that he is no longer here, it's just shocking," said Moussa Comara, Esa's friend. Comara says Esa...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

35 pounds of meth, thousands in cash recovered in San Jose; 3 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for possessing firearms after serving a search warrant that led to a drug bust on Tuesday, San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph announced on Twitter. Police recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five handguns, thousands in cash, burglary tools and other stolen property. Two of […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Humpday Headlines: Oakland Sees Four Homicides In 18 Hours

In addition to the three people fatally shot in Oakland Monday night, a fourth person was killed near City Hall Tuesday afternoon, and a total of five others were wounded in other incidents. It was a violent 18 hours in Oakland, with three people shot on a 1.2-mile stretch of International Boulevard, and two police officers injured when a suspected drunk driver crashed into them. [Bay Area News Group]
OAKLAND, CA

