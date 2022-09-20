Read full article on original website
Melody Kaitlyn Morris always wore a smile
Funeral services for Melody Kaitlyn Morris, 16, will be held Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m. in The Refuge on Dunn Shortcut Road with Pastor Jason Cook and Pastor Stephen Hunt officiating. Melody passed away Sept. 21 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Born July 23, 2006...
Kevin J. Garigen died unexpectedly
Kevin J. Garigen, 61, of Myrtle Beach, died unexpectedly Aug. 23 at his home. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., Mr. Garigen was the son of the late Donald and Mary Garigen. He is survived by three brothers, William (Ruth) Garigen and Thomas (Sandee) Garigen of Conway and David (Debbie) Garigen of Victor, N.Y.; one sister, Kathleen (Edward) Minardo of Macedon, N.Y.; four nieces; two nephews; three great-nieces; and five great-nephews.
Robert Colon Phipps Jr. was a very active farmer and community servant
LORIS-Funeral services for Robert Colon Phipps Jr., 83, will be held Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Caines and Pastor Alvin Jackson officiating. Committal services will be held in Holly Hill Cemetery. Mr. Phipps passed away Sept. 21 surrounded by his loving family.
Paul Rabon was an extraordinary man with a big heart
A service for Paul Rabon, 85, will be held Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m.-9:45 a.m. Burial will follow in Rehoboth Methodist Church Cemetery, Galivants Ferry. There will be a meal and time of fellowship after the burial in the Hardwick Clubhouse on Barnhill Road, Galivants Ferry.
'City of Halloween' Conway changes its name for October
For this spooky season, the City of Conway has cranked it up a notch. Yes, there are pumpkins in the trees along Main Street again. And, yes, there are fake cobwebs across the front of city hall. But now for the month of October, the city will be known as...
Longtime Myrtle Beach motel owners upset about city's approach to buying property
The owners of a landmark Myrtle Beach motel contend that city staff bullied them into selling their property. But the city, armed with the power of eminent domain, differs. “I didn’t slam my fist on the table and say, ‘We are going to use eminent domain,’” said Myrtle Beach Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker.
Landmark Sign program may further protect Conway's history, 'unique character'
Conway officials are taking measures to protect historic and iconic signage throughout the city. City council on Monday passed the first reading of an ordinance that would create a program for iconic, landmark and historic signs to be updated to new technology without losing character. These types of landmarks are...
Myrtle Beach tennis center renamed for coach Rivers Lynch
Those words from the late Myrtle Beach High School coach Rivers Lynch were repeated as the 10-court facility at the high school was renamed the Rivers Lynch Tennis Center Wednesday afternoon. Lynch is synonymous with Myrtle Beach High School tennis, where he helped guide the boys and girls tennis programs...
Top Bog! Loris Bog-Off to feature new contest for professional chefs
Professional chefs, restaurant owners and former Bog-Off winners can soon take their chances at winning Top Bog, a new contest coming to the Loris Bog-Off on Oct. 15. Bog-Off goers are in for a show as the new contest comes to the 43rd annual festival. And chefs participating have a chance to win $1,000, a trophy and bragging rights.
Person standing in yard killed after truck runs off road in Horry County: SCHP
A 68-year-old man standing in a yard along Pee Dee Highway was killed after a pick-up truck ran off the road and struck the person Wednesday evening in the Galivants Ferry area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the man as Ronald Hewitt....
Carolina Forest residents question golf course redevelopment
Development designer David Schwerd stared at a standing-room-only meeting Wednesday afternoon and made his introduction. "I know I’m the No. 1 enemy in the room tonight," he said to the crowd of about 200 Carolina Forest residents. Schwerd was at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center to explain the details...
Carolina Forest duo of Saylor and Schuessler erupt against NMB, which is still searching for answers
Carolina Forest will enter region play with some momentum, while North Myrtle Beach completes non-region play still seeking answers in a rebuilding year. In the final non-region game for both teams, the Carolina Forest duo of quarterback Scott Saylor and receiver Nathan Schuessler was lethal, connecting on seven passes for 200 yards and a touchdown in a 49-21 win over the Chiefs.
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Scores from tonight's high school football games
High school teams from across Horry County are kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Scores will be updated throughout the night. Here's your guide to this week's high school football games. Green Sea Floyds 15 Andrews 48 (FINAL) Lake View 6 Loris 18 (FINAL) Marion 28 Myrtle Beach 46...
Loris continues winning path by defeating Lake View
The Loris Lions will enter into their region schedule with a perfect 5-0 record. Head coach Greg Mance’s team posted an 18-6 win over Lake View on Friday night, finishing off the non-region portion of the year with significant momentum. Loris, which entered the weekend at No. 9 in...
'He’s Lamar-esqe': Conway High grad to face Coastal Carolina tonight
Darren Grainger is a bona fide dual-threat quarterback for Georgia State, and his roles on the team are even more varied than his skills on the field. The Conway High graduate is a little bit star, a little bit leader, and a little bit emotional elixir for the Panthers, who host Coastal Carolina on Thursday night in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.
Here's your guide to this week's high school football games
Green Sea Floyds (1-4) at Andrews (4-1) About the game | Andrews is quietly developing into one of the better teams in all of Class 2A. Led by a defense that includes linebackers Tonk Dorsey and Reid Harrington and big defensive tackle She’Fon Boyd, opponents are averaging a mere 17.2 points per game, with that average dipping significantly when the season-opening loss to Class 3A Philip Simmons is discounted. Now, factor in that Green Sea Floyds has already been shut out three times in five games this season, and the deck might feel awfully stacked against the Trojans yet again. Green Sea Floyds will have to open up its passing game some to prevent Andrews from stacking the box against top running backs Deandre Simmons (247 yards, one touchdowns) and Dakare Smith (221, one TD). That means Shamar Johnson (12 receptions, 157 yards) could be targeted early and often.
Green Sea Floyds falls to Andrews: 'No, we ain't quitting'
Green Sea Floyds dropped their final non-region matchup of the season, falling on the road to Andrews 48-15 Friday night. “They got a good team,” Trojans head coach Joey Price said. “They got big receivers, great speed and a quarterback that can throw and run.”. Andrews had a...
