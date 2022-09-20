Green Sea Floyds (1-4) at Andrews (4-1) About the game | Andrews is quietly developing into one of the better teams in all of Class 2A. Led by a defense that includes linebackers Tonk Dorsey and Reid Harrington and big defensive tackle She’Fon Boyd, opponents are averaging a mere 17.2 points per game, with that average dipping significantly when the season-opening loss to Class 3A Philip Simmons is discounted. Now, factor in that Green Sea Floyds has already been shut out three times in five games this season, and the deck might feel awfully stacked against the Trojans yet again. Green Sea Floyds will have to open up its passing game some to prevent Andrews from stacking the box against top running backs Deandre Simmons (247 yards, one touchdowns) and Dakare Smith (221, one TD). That means Shamar Johnson (12 receptions, 157 yards) could be targeted early and often.

GREEN SEA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO