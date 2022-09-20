Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
First Offshore Floating Hydrogen Production Pilot Begins Tests
The concept of developing hydrogen offshore linked to wind farms is taking a step forward with the first test unit having been dedicated in France. The Sealhyfe platform was installed on a Wavegem wave energy platform and is now preparing for tests alongside a pier in the port of Saint-Nazaire, France before it is moved to a position off the Atlantic coast for the second phase of the tests.
maritime-executive.com
Work on FSO Safer Will Begin Within Weeks
UN officials during a media briefing at the headquarters during the beginning of the General Session reported that work on the decaying FSO Safer positioned off the coast of Yemen is expected to begin within the next few weeks. They said that steps are being taken to finalize contracts, ensure that all of the parties in the region including the Houthi rebels are involved, and complete the receipt of the financial pledges from donor countries around the world.
maritime-executive.com
UK Receives 26 Bids in First-Ever Carbon Storage Site Auction
The UK reports a strong response for its first-ever carbon storage licensing round which offers up 13 areas along the coast for the emerging industry. The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) reports it received 26 bids in the three-month process that closed last week and which is likely to be the first many auctions as they seek to develop the industry to provide carbon storage.
maritime-executive.com
Work Begins to Upgrade Germany’s Lubmin Port for FSRU Operations
Construction work started this week in the eastern German port of Lubmin for the first completely funded FSRU terminal as part of Germany’s plan to replace a portion of its Russian gas supply with imports. When the project was announced in July, Deutsche ReGas, which is leading the effort, promised an accelerated timeline to have the facility operating by December 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
maritime-executive.com
Banks Raise Decarbonization Benchmark Standard in Poseidon Principles
The leading banks that finance the shipping industry along with the marine insurers participating in the Poseidon Principals initiative have agreed to increase the standards by which they measure climate alignment in the maritime industry. They are committing to aligning the Poseidon Principles with the ambition of the UN and the latest available climate science comes as the organization also reported the thirtieth financial institution signatory to the commitment meaning it now includes more than 65 percent of the global ship finance portfolio.
maritime-executive.com
Why Shippers Can Renegotiate Some Long-Term Contracts But Not Others
After a year of highly profitable freight rates, the container shipping business appears to be normalizing. In the past week, the overall SCFI (Shanghai Containerized Freight Index) spot rate index for shipments out of China declined by 9.7 percent compared to the peak recorded early this year. It is the third week in a row that SCFI index has been falling on major trade routes.
maritime-executive.com
Ten More Leading Shippers Join Initiative for Maritime Decarbonization
Global shippers are continuing in their efforts to align to contribute to the drive for the decarbonization of the maritime industry. Ten leading companies and large global shippers, including DuPont, Electrolux, Philips, and Target, are joining the Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels (coZEV) initiative doubling the number of shippers participating in the platform dedicated to accelerating the transition to zero-carbon maritime shipping.
maritime-executive.com
Finland’s Meriaura Plans Green Ammonia Demonstration Ship for 2024
Efforts are continuing to develop the first steps to demonstrate the potential of operating on ammonia. Finnish shipping company Meriaura, which specializes in project cargo in the Baltic and the North Sea, announced plans to build an ammonia-ready vessel that will be delivered in 2024 and transition to green ammonia in 2026.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
maritime-executive.com
Nova Scotia Plans Canada’s First Offshore Wind Auctions
The Canadian province of Nova Scotia announced plans to conduct Canada’s first offshore wind auctions in 2025. It is part of a broader effort to develop a green hydrogen industry for the province in support of the broader initiative recently announced between the Canadian and German governments. Leases for...
maritime-executive.com
Shanghai Will Invest $7B to Increase Regional Container Capacity
Shanghai port officials announced plans for a massive new container terminal that will expand the region’s throughput capacity by nearly a quarter. The project which calls for more than a $7 billion investment in the port capacity in the Yangtze region comes as Shanghai is feeling increasing competition both from neighboring Chinese ports as well as Singapore which recently opened its massive new port complex.
maritime-executive.com
CMA CGM Orders LNG Containerships With Pledge to Run Them on Biogas
CMA CGM is continuing its focus on alternative fuels announcing an order for a total of seven new box ships which it pledges to operate on biogas. The dual-fuel containerships will also be part of an effort by the French shipping company to increase capacity for its service to the French West Indies.
maritime-executive.com
Review Finds Missteps in Failed Auckland Terminal Automation Project
The port of Auckland has come under criticism for multiple failures that resulted in the termination of an automation project for the Fergusson container terminal, costing the port approximately $36 million in investment write-offs. An independent review of the project identified multiple shortcomings, including an insufficient business case for the...
maritime-executive.com
Portugal Targets 10 GW in Giant Offshore Wind Auction in 2023
As Portugal accelerates efforts for energy transition, the government has further raised the target for its debut offshore wind power auction to 10 gigawatts (GW). In June, the government committed to tender 6-8 GW of projects, which was already double the target it had set at the start of 2022.
maritime-executive.com
UMAS: Cost of IMO 2050 Target Could Reach $1.4 Trillion
The international shipping industry requires a staggering $1.4 trillion in capital expenditure to achieve a 50 percent cut in emissions by 2050, according to a new report by the UK maritime consultancy UMAS. Funding has been identified as one of the major challenges in decarbonizing shipping, and the Climate Action...
maritime-executive.com
Marco Polo Targets Offshore Wind Market with Newbuild CSOV
Singapore’s Marco Polo Marine wants to capitalize on the fast expanding Asia-Pacific offshore wind energy market after unveiling plans to build, own and operate a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV). The company announced that construction of the $60 million vessel is expected to be completed in the first...
maritime-executive.com
Sea-Intelligence: Carriers are Increasing Blank Sailings in October
The major shipping lines are once again resorting to blanking sailing from their schedules as a means of controlling capacity after an extended period of deploying every available ship to meet the surge in demand. Using the guise of the upcoming Golden Week holiday tied to China’s Autumn Festival, carriers are expected to increase the number of canceled sailings above historic norms according to the latest calculations from the analysts at Sea-Intelligence. Their data support the earlier predictions by carriers such as Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd which called for a slowing and market normalization in the second half of 2022.
Comments / 0