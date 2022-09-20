UN officials during a media briefing at the headquarters during the beginning of the General Session reported that work on the decaying FSO Safer positioned off the coast of Yemen is expected to begin within the next few weeks. They said that steps are being taken to finalize contracts, ensure that all of the parties in the region including the Houthi rebels are involved, and complete the receipt of the financial pledges from donor countries around the world.

