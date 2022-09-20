Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
Rice Cargoes Stranded at Major Indian Ports Due to Export Ban
Following India’s ban on export of various varieties of rice earlier this month, close to 20 ships are stuck at major Indian ports awaiting to load over 600,000 tons of rice, forcing sellers to pay demurrage charges. On September 8, New Delhi made a surprise announcement restricting exports of...
maritime-executive.com
Nova Scotia Plans Canada’s First Offshore Wind Auctions
The Canadian province of Nova Scotia announced plans to conduct Canada’s first offshore wind auctions in 2025. It is part of a broader effort to develop a green hydrogen industry for the province in support of the broader initiative recently announced between the Canadian and German governments. Leases for...
maritime-executive.com
Finland’s Meriaura Plans Green Ammonia Demonstration Ship for 2024
Efforts are continuing to develop the first steps to demonstrate the potential of operating on ammonia. Finnish shipping company Meriaura, which specializes in project cargo in the Baltic and the North Sea, announced plans to build an ammonia-ready vessel that will be delivered in 2024 and transition to green ammonia in 2026.
maritime-executive.com
Review Finds Missteps in Failed Auckland Terminal Automation Project
The port of Auckland has come under criticism for multiple failures that resulted in the termination of an automation project for the Fergusson container terminal, costing the port approximately $36 million in investment write-offs. An independent review of the project identified multiple shortcomings, including an insufficient business case for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
maritime-executive.com
Work Begins to Upgrade Germany’s Lubmin Port for FSRU Operations
Construction work started this week in the eastern German port of Lubmin for the first completely funded FSRU terminal as part of Germany’s plan to replace a portion of its Russian gas supply with imports. When the project was announced in July, Deutsche ReGas, which is leading the effort, promised an accelerated timeline to have the facility operating by December 2022.
maritime-executive.com
Shanghai Will Invest $7B to Increase Regional Container Capacity
Shanghai port officials announced plans for a massive new container terminal that will expand the region’s throughput capacity by nearly a quarter. The project which calls for more than a $7 billion investment in the port capacity in the Yangtze region comes as Shanghai is feeling increasing competition both from neighboring Chinese ports as well as Singapore which recently opened its massive new port complex.
maritime-executive.com
Sea-Intelligence: Carriers are Increasing Blank Sailings in October
The major shipping lines are once again resorting to blanking sailing from their schedules as a means of controlling capacity after an extended period of deploying every available ship to meet the surge in demand. Using the guise of the upcoming Golden Week holiday tied to China’s Autumn Festival, carriers are expected to increase the number of canceled sailings above historic norms according to the latest calculations from the analysts at Sea-Intelligence. Their data support the earlier predictions by carriers such as Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd which called for a slowing and market normalization in the second half of 2022.
maritime-executive.com
First Offshore Floating Hydrogen Production Pilot Begins Tests
The concept of developing hydrogen offshore linked to wind farms is taking a step forward with the first test unit having been dedicated in France. The Sealhyfe platform was installed on a Wavegem wave energy platform and is now preparing for tests alongside a pier in the port of Saint-Nazaire, France before it is moved to a position off the Atlantic coast for the second phase of the tests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
maritime-executive.com
Marco Polo Targets Offshore Wind Market with Newbuild CSOV
Singapore’s Marco Polo Marine wants to capitalize on the fast expanding Asia-Pacific offshore wind energy market after unveiling plans to build, own and operate a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV). The company announced that construction of the $60 million vessel is expected to be completed in the first...
Comments / 0