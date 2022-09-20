ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASK A DOC: LifeBridge Health's Dr. Fouad Abbas on gynecologic cancers and treatment

By CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

ASK A DOC: LifeBridge Health's Dr. Fouad Abbas on gynecologic cancers and treatment 07:28

Dr. Fouad Abbas, LifeBridge Health's division head of gynecologic oncology, discusses common types of gynecologic cancers, finding the right support, and receiving emotional support in addition to treatment.

