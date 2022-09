ASK A DOC: LifeBridge Health's Dr. Fouad Abbas on gynecologic cancers and treatment

Insulin is a life-saving drug for patients with type 1 diabetes; however, even today, no pharmacotherapy can prevent the loss or dysfunction of pancreatic insulin-producing β cells to stop or reverse disease progression. Thus, pancreatic β cells have been a main focus for cell-replacement and regenerative therapies as a curative treatment for diabetes. In this Review, we highlight recent advances toward the development of diabetes therapies that target β cells to enhance proliferation, redifferentiation and protection from cell death and/or enable selective killing of senescent β cells. We describe currently available therapies and their mode of action, as well as insufficiencies of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and insulin therapies. We discuss and summarize data collected over the last decades that support the notion that pharmacological targeting of β cell insulin signalling might protect and/or regenerate β cells as an improved treatment of patients with diabetes.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO