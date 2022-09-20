ASK A DOC: LifeBridge Health's Dr. Fouad Abbas on gynecologic cancers and treatment

Insulin is a life-saving drug for patients with type 1 diabetes; however, even today, no pharmacotherapy can prevent the loss or dysfunction of pancreatic insulin-producing Î² cells to stop or reverse disease progression. Thus, pancreatic Î² cells have been a main focus for cell-replacement and regenerative therapies as a curative treatment for diabetes. In this Review, we highlight recent advances toward the development of diabetes therapies that target Î² cells to enhance proliferation, redifferentiation and protection from cell death and/or enable selective killing of senescent Î² cells. We describe currently available therapies and their mode of action, as well as insufficiencies of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and insulin therapies. We discuss and summarize data collected over the last decades that support the notion that pharmacological targeting of Î² cell insulin signalling might protect and/or regenerate Î² cells as an improved treatment of patients with diabetes.

