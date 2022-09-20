Barnes Endorsement Disaster: The Only Two Original Active Duty Law Enforcement Officer Endorsements Now Removed

Read full article on original website
Homer
4d ago
Barnes isn’t a real candidate…. His sole purpose is to generate $$$$ revenue/profits for media organizations…. No competition…. No $$$$ spent on Campaign advertisements…. Pot Licking Media!!!
Reply(1)
3
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County Bar Association to hold memorial service
RACINE — The Racine County Bar Association will conduct a memorial service for three deceased attorneys at 2 pm Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave. Before a massive revision of Wisconsin trial practice effective Jan. 1, 1976, Wisconsin trial judges maintained their own calendars....
WISN
Milwaukee County Jail sending inmates awaiting trial to Racine
MILWAUKEE — As a resolution to help with current overcrowding at the Milwaukee County Jail. Milwaukee County is sending some of its inmates awaiting trial to Racine County. The board of supervisors approved that decision this week in a 15-2 vote. A recent report from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in the past, they sent some inmates from the jail to the House of Correction in Franklin, but due to COVID and staffing shortages, that is no longer an option.
MPD hosts third listening session to find solutions to community policing
The Milwaukee Police Department in collaboration with the Community Collaborative Commission hosted its 3rd Public Safety Meeting building trust between law enforcement and citizens in District 8.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Askia Strong sought for attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department are asking for your help in finding 32-year-old, Askia Strong. Investigators say Strong stood over the mother of his children and opened fire. He shot her over and over again, a total of 23 times. She is alive to tell her story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themadent.com
Where did that Gun Used in a Crime Come From? Milwaukee Police Can’t Easily Tell You
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Though there have been Milwaukee Common Council efforts to address the issue of stolen firearms seized or used in gun violence, there is no aggregate...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
No criminal charges recommended for Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is declining to file any criminal charges against Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. Beth has been under investigation since April for improperly giving over $21,000 in “stipend” pay to his Admission and Release Specialists and Special Operations Manager. While the release...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee protestors keep heat on anti-Barnes ads in Senate contest, calling them 'racist'
A labor union and other activists continue to say there is racism in some of the negative political ads targeting Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes who is Black. About fifty members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU,) Power to the Polls and other groups protested outside a Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Republicans, Democrats rally Saturday
MILWAUKEE - The two biggest races for Wisconsin voters in the November election are for governor and a U.S. Senate seat. From Republicans at Fall Fest in Yorkville to Democrats at a rally in Milwaukee, the importance of those elections is about all the candidates could agree on Saturday, Sept. 24.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS 58
Milwaukee mayor's 2023 budget proposal faces criticism from Republican attorney general candidate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's proposed budget for 2023 is facing criticism from some state republicans, specifically personnel cuts to the police force. Johnson told CBS 58 his proposal to cut sworn police officers by one percent, or 17 positions, was made out of necessity. "I would...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Villard homicide; Milwaukee County medical examiner on scene
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the homicide of a man near 53rd and Villard in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 25. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. This is a developing story.
UPMATTERS
Multiple incidents of garbage cans being placed on Wisconsin county highway, deputies warn
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings after numerous reports and incidents have occurred due to garbage cans being placed on a county highway. Deputies say that they have received at least three complaints of garbage cans...
dailydodge.com
News – September 24, 2022
(Rubicon) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has reported an increase in complaints of vehicles hitting garbage cans on Highway P in the town of Rubicon. Officials say that one or more individuals are moving the garbage cans onto P, putting the safety of those who use that roadway at risk. Deputies are actively patrolling and watching for dangers, but authorities ask motorists to be vigilant while traveling. They also ask the public to report if they see garbage cans or other obstructions so a deputy can remove it. Anyone with information about who is leaving the cans on Highway P are asked to contact the sheriff’s office [at 920-386-3726]. If found, sheriff’s office says those responsible will likely face enforcement action.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
Could a 1% sales tax fix Milwaukee County's budget woes?
A possible solution to Milwaukee County's $1 billion problem: add 1-percent to Milwaukee County's sales tax.
CBS 58
Medical examiner called to homicide near 37th and Galena
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a homicide near 37th and Galena Saturday, Sept. 24. The ME says the victim is an adult female. Milwaukee police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and online.
CBS 58
Report: Milwaukee police stop-and-frisk Black residents nearly 18 times more than white residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police continue to stop-and-frisk a disproportionate number of people who are Black. That's according to the latest report from the non-partisan Crime and Justice Institute. Researchers examined data from 2021 and found MPD has not made significant improvements since first agreeing to document traffic and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County medical examiner retires, accreditation in jeopardy
MILWAUKEE - After the sudden departure of Chief Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Brian Peterson Monday, Sept. 19, the office's accreditation could be in jeopardy. Peterson retired without advance notice. County officials said Peterson made the announcement in person without any formal letter. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley released the below...
wlip.com
Kenosha Reports Four Overdose Deaths in the Past Week
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office has responded to four suspected overdose deaths since last week. The recent wave includes two suspected overdose deaths in one night, and two cases over the past weekend. Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said the specific causes of these...
wiproud.com
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
WISN
Latino voters weigh in on issues important to them ahead of election in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Milwaukee Thursday afternoon to meet with Latino leaders ahead of the election to discuss the importance of the Latino vote. It comes just 47 days before the election, and weeks after both President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump made stops in Wisconsin.
Comments / 12