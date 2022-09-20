ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale, IL

Graduates of the South Suburban College Highway Construction Careers Training Program Attended the Groundbreaking for the $94 Million Wood Street and Ashland Avenue Modernization Project.

nwi.life
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
fox32chicago.com

CTA holding career fair to hire full-time bus operators and mechanics

CHICAGO - The Chicago Transit Authority will be holding a career fair next week as it looks to hire bus operators and bus mechanics. The nation's second-largest transit agency said it will hold an on-site career fair on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to interview interested applicants. The CTA did not specify how many positions they are seeking to fill.
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Northwest Indiana RDA’s Darnail Lyles works to cultivate relationships

Attorney Darnail Lyles, BS, JD, is one of the newer board members to be appointed just 18 months ago to the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). The RDA was created to help fund major infrastructure projects in Northwest Indiana, such as revitalizing the Lake Michigan shoreline and addressing regional transportation. An avid gardener, Lyles uses many of the same skills in growing flowers, herbs, and vegetables to cultivate a new environment of growth and expansion in Northwest Indiana.
GARY, IN
walls102.com

Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca

SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
SENECA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dixmoor, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Oak Forest, IL
City
Riverdale, IL
City
Dixmoor, IL
Chicago Defender

Dr. Michael D. Anthony Installed as Prairie State College’s First Black President

Prairie State College held a formal investiture ceremony to install Dr. Michael D. Anthony as the 16th president, the first African American, and the youngest president in the college’s history. Dr. Anthony officially assumed the role of Prairie State College president on October 15, 2021. The ceremony was held Thursday, September 15, 2022, during the college’s homecoming week.
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Plan to expand private booting in Chicago hits roadblock

CHICAGO - A plan to expand private booting in the city of Chicago has hit a roadblock. A full City Council vote was delayed Wednesday. The controversial ordinance would expand businesses' right to boot cars in private parking lots. Currently, booting on private lots is allowed only if the local...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Workers#Infrastructure#Linus College#Harvey Dixmoor#Idot#Ssc
thecitymenus.com

Southwire announces closure of Waukegan plant

As the company continues to align itself to best serve its markets and customers, Southwire announced that it will close operations at its Waukegan, Ill. manufacturing facility, effective December 16. The Waukegan Plant was acquired by Southwire in 2014 and has provided support for the company’s success in flexible cord,...
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Housing Authority program saves woman, 73, from homelessness

CHICAGO (CBS) – She was living in shelters, for a year and a half, with no privacy and up to 20 people in a room with you at a time.That was the reality for a 73-year-old Edgewater woman, until a case manager who knew about a Chicago Housing Authority emergency voucher program changed her life. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot told her story.Joe Ann Wilson loves to nurture her plants in her new apartment. She's lived there for nearly five months."It's just wonderful to have a place of your own," Wilson said.She said she lost her previous apartment, where she...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Here’s a closer look at the DLSD “die-in” during Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s Jamapalooza protest

Thursday night I did a quick writeup of the massive Jamapalooza event hosted that evening by Chicago, Bike Grid Now as part of World Car Free Day. The meetup drew hundreds of people on bicycles who pedaled downtown via six different Bike Bus rides originating at locations across Chicago, plus a seventh ride at Daley Plaza. they were there to demonstrate in favor of a citywide network of bicycle-priority streets.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Weekly

Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook

arynook: an architectural preservationist’s dream. Upon entering this community, one is immediately aware of how unique it is. Unlike the grid layout typical of most Chicago neighborhoods, Marynook is a […] The post Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook appeared first on South Side Weekly.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County eliminates 'Wheel Tax' to help working families

COOK COUNTY - Cook County's Wheel Tax is no longer, beginning next year. The Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an elimination ordinance ending the county's vehicle registration fines and fees. Commissioners say the move will create new savings for working families by reducing the costs of owning and operating a...
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy