NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first full day of fall will certainly feel like it as high pressure will move into the region from the west, bringing Canadian air into the tri-state area. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with a brisk wind from the northwest. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 63 in the city, in the upper 50s to the north and west, and in the low 60s for the remainder of the New York and New Jersey area.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO