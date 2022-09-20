Read full article on original website
NYC forecast: Cool start to the weekend
It was a very cool start to the first full day of autumn and Friday night will be quite chilly for some. Mr. G has the forecast. NYCHA officials grilled following arsenic water scare. Judge rules against NYPD vaccine mandate for PBA …. Moose on the Loose: Can Barkley help...
NY, NJ weather: Chilly start to fall, but weekend looking warmer
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first full day of fall will certainly feel like it as high pressure will move into the region from the west, bringing Canadian air into the tri-state area. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with a brisk wind from the northwest. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 63 in the city, in the upper 50s to the north and west, and in the low 60s for the remainder of the New York and New Jersey area.
NYC forecast: Temperatures tumbling as fall arrives
Much cooler air moves in as autumn officially begins on Thursday evening. NYC forecast: Temperatures tumbling as fall arrives. Chris Jericho comes home for AEW Grand Slam in NYC. “KPOP” comes to Broadway with actor & singer Zachary …. David Boreanaz sheds some light on season 6 of “Seal...
NY, NJ weather forecast: Rain set to soak area into afternoon
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A strong cold front will move through the New York and New Jersey area Thursday bringing showers and thunderstorms for much of the region. Folks can expect rain and thunderstorms Thursday morning through early afternoon. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, and in the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.
NY, NJ weather forecast: Mostly sunny day, but rain looms
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will pass to the south of the New York and New Jersey area Wednesday as a front will approach the region from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will remain above average. The high will be 81 in the city, and in the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.
New vegan burger joint opens in Brooklyn
Pinky Cole, CEO of Slutty Vegan, joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the opening of their Brooklyn branch. She said yes! PIX11 reporter gets surprise proposal …. What changes to NYC COVID vax rules mean for schools. Guessing mystery gadgets with Steve Greenberg. New York City sidewalk shed comes...
E-bike battery may be to blame for Queens fire, officials say
The FDNY is working to determine the cause of a fire at a home in Queens Wednesday morning that left two people injured, including a firefighter. A hazardous materials team was called to the scene after a number of lithium-ion batteries were found.
NYC opening shelters often used for hurricane relief amid migrant crisis
At least five more buses full of migrants arrived Thursday in New York City, including many children and families. New York has welcomed at least 13,000 migrants so far and is still housing most in shelters and hotels.
Tips for trips: Travel trends and top destinations this fall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The change in seasons also signals a shift in trends for flight bookings and top travel spots. Gabe Saglie, the senior editor of Travelzoo, joined New York Living on Thursday to talk about these shifts. He also shared some bargain deals and travel packages for those looking for a getaway in the next few months.
Many doors in NYCHA are unsecured, NYC comptroller’s audit finds
The report shows it’s a problem thats only gotten worse over the last few years. Comptroller Brad Lander said NYCHA has a “culture of broken doors” and it has to change.
Renovated bridge to Paterson's Great Falls Park unveiled
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson‘s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday.
‘What the Heck is That?’: Guessing mystery gadgets with Steve Greenberg
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Are you gadget-smart?. The gadget-centric game show “What the Heck Is That?” likes to leave viewers guessing. Host Steve Greenberg, who’s been dubbed “The Innovation Insider,” joined New York Living on Wednesday to play a game with PIX11’s Chris Cimino.
What changes to NYC COVID vax rules mean for schools
Before the school year started, parents were told students 5 and up needed to be full vaccinated to participate in high-risk after school activities. That changed on Tuesday.
Fidgeting 101: What you need to know
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Most people have experienced fidgeting at least once in their lives. It comes in different forms such as tapping feet, clicking pens or biting fingernails. Research showed that fidgeting is a physical reaction to stress or concentration. Jason Robison is the chief program officer at...
Dating coach shares her best advice in finding — and maintaining — love
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many singles in New York are out looking for love. Dating coach Bela Gandhi, the founder of Smart Dating Academy, returned to New York Living on Friday to give her best advice. Watch the video player above for the full interview. “Love will come to...
Local family from the Bronx helps to fight hunger
September is Hunger Action Month, and one local group is helping fight hunger across the city, especially among children. One out of four of their deliveries is to schools or youth organizations.
