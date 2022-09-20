ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Secret LA

Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend

Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Lane closures planned for subway project

The Los Angeles County Transportation Authority is advising about upcoming work on the Purple Line Extension Subway Project. Crews are working at numerous locations between the Wilshire/Western and Westwood/VA Hospital subway stations. Construction is occurring underground in the tunnels and stations, and above ground in staging areas and street-level work zones.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

20-Unit Orange County Apartment Property Trades for $5.69MM

IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a newly renovated 20-unit garden-style multifamily community in Westminster, California. Recently improved with an exterior renovation completed in 2022, the northern Orange County property sold for $5.69 million, equating to a price of $298,000 per unit.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Major construction forces multiple LAX lane closures

Heading to the airport this week? Plan ahead as major delays at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) are expected to accommodate construction starting this Sunday, Sept. 25. Multiple traffic lanes will be closed as work continues on a pedestrian bridge for a new tram station running over traffic lanes. The bridge will connect travelers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City

KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon

While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the company has already begun to branch out further into the Westside. Willie Mae’s is about to open a takeout and delivery service through Colony, the premium kitchen space in West Los Angeles as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Willie Mae’s opened up at Colony Cooks on September 16 and began delivery to all their new fans on the Westside. This is the first time that Willie Mae’s has had a delivery service which is bound to be very popular.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beachcomber.news

Changes Coming to Lakewood Boulevard Intersection

Minor changes will be made to the Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street intersection, where Gabriel Alexander Garate, 7, was hit by a vehicle and died of his injuries. In the July 26 accident, officers were dispatched to the intersection at about 5:22 p.m. regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Long Beach Fire personnel arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park

One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
MONTEREY PARK, CA

