5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is DividedLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Best Burger In PasadenaPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend
Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
beverlypress.com
Lane closures planned for subway project
The Los Angeles County Transportation Authority is advising about upcoming work on the Purple Line Extension Subway Project. Crews are working at numerous locations between the Wilshire/Western and Westwood/VA Hospital subway stations. Construction is occurring underground in the tunnels and stations, and above ground in staging areas and street-level work zones.
Person killed walking on 405 Freeway, 3 lanes shut down near Devonshire Street
California Highway Patrol officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at Devonshire Street, finding the victim on the freeway and forcing the highway to shut down for hours.
1 Killed 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Los Angeles on Thursday. The crash happened on the 105 Freeway at around 7 am [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Water Main Break Sends Gallons Gushing Skyward from Hole in Street
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A broken water main sent gallons of water gushing skyward through a hole in the street in a city of Lancaster neighborhood Friday, Sept. 23, around 2:30 a.m. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from the Lancaster Station received a call of a loud bang that...
LA County Lifts Mask Requirement for Mass Transit, Airports
With COVID-19 transmission falling, Los Angeles County Friday lifted its requirement that face masks be worn on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles, as well as at airports and other transportation hubs.
Semi Truck Crashes Uphill After 60 Freeway Traffic Collision
Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi truck crashed uphill after a traffic collision on the 60 Freeway Friday morning, Sept. 23, around 3:20 a.m. in the city of Diamond Bar. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers responded to a traffic collision involving a semi that crashed into the...
Fatal 405 Traffic Collision Involves Pedestrian on Freeway
Granada Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian on the 405 Freeway early Friday morning, Sept. 23, prompted a SigAlert blocking all lanes of traffic. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to a solo-vehicle traffic collision around 2:22 a.m. on the...
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
L.A. Weekly
Kayin Hall Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Sawtelle Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]
18-Year-Old Rider Kayin Hall Dead after Crash on 405 Freeway On-Ramp. The incident happened on September 19th, in the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the victim is identified as 18-year-old Kayin Hall of Arcadia. No other information was provided in...
Fault that runs along LA, OC coast could trigger an earthquake as strong as 7.8, study shows
According to a new study, a fault system running along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties could trigger a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.
theregistrysocal.com
20-Unit Orange County Apartment Property Trades for $5.69MM
IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a newly renovated 20-unit garden-style multifamily community in Westminster, California. Recently improved with an exterior renovation completed in 2022, the northern Orange County property sold for $5.69 million, equating to a price of $298,000 per unit.
Major construction forces multiple LAX lane closures
Heading to the airport this week? Plan ahead as major delays at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) are expected to accommodate construction starting this Sunday, Sept. 25. Multiple traffic lanes will be closed as work continues on a pedestrian bridge for a new tram station running over traffic lanes. The bridge will connect travelers […]
KTLA.com
KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City
KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
Eater
Lobster Ramen Will Soon Be Available Across LA, Thanks to This Ambitious Singapore Restaurant Group
Starting Saturday, a popular Singapore ramen chain makes its stateside debut at 141 N. Atlantic Boulevard in Monterey Park. The San Gabriel Valley will be the first location for Ramen King Keisuke, followed by an ambitious expansion plan involving 13 more outposts throughout ramen-heavy Southern California. Japanese-born chef Keisuke Takeda...
palisadesnews.com
New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon
While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the company has already begun to branch out further into the Westside. Willie Mae’s is about to open a takeout and delivery service through Colony, the premium kitchen space in West Los Angeles as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Willie Mae’s opened up at Colony Cooks on September 16 and began delivery to all their new fans on the Westside. This is the first time that Willie Mae’s has had a delivery service which is bound to be very popular.
beachcomber.news
Changes Coming to Lakewood Boulevard Intersection
Minor changes will be made to the Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street intersection, where Gabriel Alexander Garate, 7, was hit by a vehicle and died of his injuries. In the July 26 accident, officers were dispatched to the intersection at about 5:22 p.m. regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Long Beach Fire personnel arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
airlive.net
INCIDENT Los Angeles Fire Department pulled an unconscious worker from a FedEx’s aircraft fuel tank
A man had to be rescued after falling unconscious while working on a FedEx fuel tank at LAX. The Los Angeles Fire Department was called out to the FedEx Express Hub, 5927 W. Imperial Highway, at about 12:40 a.m. to help a 30-year-old man who had been pulled unconscious from inside an aircraft fuel tank while he was performing maintenance.
Watch: Passenger punches flight attendant in back of head on LA-bound flight
Four other passengers then got up and helped restrain the attacker using zip ties on both his hands and feet.
1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
