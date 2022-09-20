ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: nineteen, twenty-three; White Balls: seven, nineteen) (four, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-one; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 3, Day: 6, Year: 28. (Month: three; Day: six; Year: twenty-eight) Pick 3. 7-6-7 (seven, six, seven)
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska inmate missing since December arrested in Texas

LaJuan Jones, who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln in December 2021, was arrested Tuesday in Dallas. Jones was sentenced to eight to 10 years for burglary and theft charges in Douglas County. He began serving his sentence on Oct. 31, 2017, with a tentative release date of Feb. 11 of this year.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: nine; Day: twenty-six; Year: sixty-six) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
North Platte Telegraph

Threads Across Nebraska 2022 will be in Kearney, Oct. 7-8

The Nebraska State Quilt Guild is hosting the 17th annual Threads Across Nebraska Oct. 7 and 8 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N, in Kearney, with 25 to 30 quilt Guilds from throughout the state taking part. Between 150 and 200 unique quilts created by quilters from across...
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Rick Windham: Don't wait to get out for dove hunting

Nebraska’s dove hunting season is fully underway and there are still doves in the area, but mourning doves have begun to move south. Don’t wait too much longer to get out. Hunters are reporting only fair success. The archery season for deer and antelope has opened and will...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy