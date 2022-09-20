Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska election officials say their job is more stressful, under the spotlight
LINCOLN — A trio of national researchers took turns Tuesday describing the rising threats and violence directed at officials who handle our elections, direct public health and educate our children. Three Nebraska election officials said that this state is not completely immune to the same trends described in the...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: nineteen, twenty-three; White Balls: seven, nineteen) (four, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-one; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 3, Day: 6, Year: 28. (Month: three; Day: six; Year: twenty-eight) Pick 3. 7-6-7 (seven, six, seven)
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska inmate missing since December arrested in Texas
LaJuan Jones, who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln in December 2021, was arrested Tuesday in Dallas. Jones was sentenced to eight to 10 years for burglary and theft charges in Douglas County. He began serving his sentence on Oct. 31, 2017, with a tentative release date of Feb. 11 of this year.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: nine; Day: twenty-six; Year: sixty-six) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
Threads Across Nebraska 2022 will be in Kearney, Oct. 7-8
The Nebraska State Quilt Guild is hosting the 17th annual Threads Across Nebraska Oct. 7 and 8 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N, in Kearney, with 25 to 30 quilt Guilds from throughout the state taking part. Between 150 and 200 unique quilts created by quilters from across...
North Platte Telegraph
Rick Windham: Don't wait to get out for dove hunting
Nebraska’s dove hunting season is fully underway and there are still doves in the area, but mourning doves have begun to move south. Don’t wait too much longer to get out. Hunters are reporting only fair success. The archery season for deer and antelope has opened and will...
