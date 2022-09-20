Read full article on original website
Activision publishes Modern Warfare II open beta system requirements
TL;DR: If you played Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC, you should probably expect similar performance from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II open beta. Activision has raised the CPU recommendations somewhat but maintained the same GPU requirements as Vanguard. Activision and Infinity Ward recently released the system requirements...
Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on Ada Lovelace architecture
Highly anticipated: Nvidia has officially unveiled its next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on the new Ada Lovelace architecture and headlined by the flagship RTX 4090. Ada Lovelace is built on TSMC's 4N process and will debut in new RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards. The former packs 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory from Micron.
AMD confirms big power-efficiency gains with Radeon 7000 GPUs coming November 3
Something to look forward to: Hot on the heels of Nvidia's unveiling of the RTX 4000 graphics cards, AMD announced a release date for its latest GPU generation. The company expects to launch RDNA 3 graphics cards on a schedule similar to Nvidia's Ada Lovelace rollout this fall. Around the...
RTX 4090 hits 2.85GHz boost clock in Cyberpunk 2077 demo
In brief: Team green is releasing more information about its new Ada Lovelace graphics cards in the days since unveiling them. A new Cyberpunk 2077 demo reel showcases the potential of the RTX 4090 along with the benefits of DLSS 3, which includes more than just higher framerates. Nvidia sent...
GPU Mining Is Dead, Where Are My Cheap GPUs?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Let's talk GPU prices and this month's update is very interesting because of two key factors: the first, Nvidia just launched new GeForce 40 series graphics cards; and second, GPU mining is now dead. We're expecting price movement to continue throughout the fourth quarter and it all starts with these two developments which have major implications for the GPU market.
AMD launches Mendocino APUs for entry-level notebooks: Zen 2 architecture and RDNA 2 graphics
Bottom line: AMD's new Mendocino APUs will see use in Chromebooks and entry-level Windows notebooks meant for everyday users. While they won't break any performance records, they should provide above-average battery life as they barely sip any power. AMD has detailed its first Ryzen 7000 series mobile processor lineup codenamed...
Retail Core i9-13900K CPU reviewed, provides impressive performance uplift with power limits disabled
The big picture: Details about Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake series have slowly been leaking over the past few months. After today's review of a retail unit of the i9-13900K, the only piece missing from the puzzle is pricing, which will hopefully be competitive against Team Red's Zen 4 lineup. Hardware...
Steam revamps its Stats page with real-time & weekly top-sellers charts
What just happened? Valve has once again given one of Steam's long-term sections a much-needed change, replacing it with something better. This time, it's the platform's Top 100 page that's been given the boot. In its place is a much more in-depth set of charts showing the top-selling and most-played games along with the weekly top sellers and the number of online/peak players.
GeForce RTX 4090 was overclocked to 3.0GHz in Nvidia's lab
In context: A brief comment during Nvidia's announcement of the RTX 4000 series graphics cards sheds some light on the flagship model's overclocking potential. It isn't unprecedented, strictly speaking, but it could push some new boundaries for the latest GPU tech, depending on future details, such as what kind of cooling it required.
This Netgear USB adapter adds plug-and-play Wi-Fi 6E to PCs
The big picture: Widespread adoption of Wi-Fi 7 is probably over a year away. In the meantime, Netgear has a new solution designed to make Wi-Fi 6E more accessible. The new adapter could help mitigate the strong headwinds the standard has faced since its introduction. Netgear recently introduced a USB...
The Best 1440p Gaming Monitors: Late 2022
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Gaming monitors at 1440p remain the sweet spot for many PC gamers who don't need to spend a ton of money to play at high refresh rates. Our last update to this guide was in early 2022, so it's time for a full refresh as we get closer to the holiday season ahead of us. There's been a lot of action in terms of pricing, with many of the gaming monitors we had reviewed in months prior dropping in price, so that's something to talk about for sure.
The Windows 11 22H2 update is killing Nvidia gaming performance, causing BSOD for some users
Facepalm: Microsoft started rolling out the Windows 11 2022 update, also known as the 22H2 update, in over 190 countries earlier this week. As is always the case with these things, it has been causing issues for some people, including an impact to performance in games powered by Nvidia GPUs.
coinsmaster
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 22H2 update with new Start menu, gaming, and security features
In a nutshell: Microsoft has started rolling out the Windows 11 2022 update, also known as the 22H2 update, in over 190 countries. It introduces several upgrades and new features to the company's most recent operating system, including an updated Start menu, better search, and a revamped File Explorer. Microsoft is also adding improved security and gaming-focused tools to the OS.
"Refurbishing" process for these crypto miners is to blast GPUs with a pressure washer
Please don't do this: As much as everybody loves a quick cleaning shortcut, we do not recommend the following method for cleaning your graphics cards or any other electronics for that matter. At best, you'll just end up with a soggy mess. At worst, you'll ruin your components. A video...
EVGA's low profit margins may have been partially self-inflicted, report says
In context: This past weekend, EVGA announced that they would no longer produce graphics cards ahead of Nvidia's reveal of their RTX 4000 series GPUs. EVGA claimed their relationship with Nvidia was "abusive" and unfair, but a report from Igor's Lab claims EVGA's issues may have been partially self-inflicted. Many...
StevieB68
I can't comment on gaming performance but the 22H2 update has made my pc less responsive in general. It has also broken my vpn...
Crucial P3 NVMe SSD
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. If you’re looking for lots of capacity without robbing a mint, then the Crucial’s P3 fills the bill....
New LibreOffice version released on the Mac App Store, for a fee
Cutting corners: The LibreOffice Foundation is offering a paid version of the eponymous productivity suite to Apple users. The money will be used to fund the project's development, or rather to "educate" organizations about the added value of professional services and official distribution channels. Or so they say. Shortly after...
