Thanks to the Internet we now have an influx of terms and definitions that once were unheard of. On one sharing platform, Tictok the users have come up with a name for people who center conversations and social media posts around themselves which is: Main Character Syndrome. This describes a specific pattern of behavior where for that individual everything revolves around "me, myself and I". This person behaves as if he or she is a star and the world orbits around them.

