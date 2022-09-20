Read full article on original website
'Don't Worry Darling' Stars Tangle over Harry Styles in Film's Latest Drama
Critics have largely panned Don't Worry Darling, but the film has captivated the world thanks to its endless stream of behind-the-scenes drama. And on Friday—the day of its long-awaited release—news broke of a supposed on-set "screaming match." Vulture reported on Friday that the verbal brawl in question occurred...
'Sister Wives' Fans Blast Robyn Brown After Spotting Odd Coincidence
Christine Brown said of the show's patriarch, "I don't think Kody is equal with his time," and Reddit users are writing that Robyn is favored among his wives.
Tiffany Haddish 'Lost Everything' After Lawsuit Over Pedophile Sketch
Tiffany Haddish revealed she's unemployed, despite her child sex abuse lawsuit reportedly being dropped. The Girls Trip actress, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, were sued in August by a 22-year-old woman with the pseudonym Jane Doe and her brother, 15—pseudonym John Doe—for allegedly forcing them to perform inappropriate acts on camera while underage.
What Is Drill Music and Why Did Rolling Loud Remove It From the Lineup?
New York's Rolling Loud hip-hop festival removed several artists associated with the controversial subgenre of rap known as drill.
'Big Brother' Fans Enraged as They Allege Misogynist Remarks Harm Taylor
One 'Big Brother' fan questioned: "Am I the only one like pretty uncomfortable with how the Joseph, Monte Taylor love triangle is kind of being portrayed?"
August Alsina Has Been Struggling With Health Issues Over the Years
Fans of R&B singer August Alsina have long been worried about the 30-year-old’s wellbeing. Over the years, the NOLA native has shared a series of cryptic messages on social media that have been a cause for concern. Additionally, the singer’s reveal of his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith and the backlash has also taken a toll on the star. With ever-changing news surrounding August’s health status, fans make it a point to consistently shower the singer with support.
Taylor Swift Reveals Song Title, Searches for 'Vigilante' Definition Soar
The singer has been revealing track titles from her upcoming album through a series on TikTok titled "Midnights Mayhem With Me."
Internet Praises Man For Ruining Workplace Bully's Date: 'Dream Revenge'
"I said, 'So is this your new girlfriend, Kathrine? Or is this Georgia? What happened with Sarah[?]" the man wrote in his now-viral Reddit post.
James Cameron Talks 'Avatar' Success Ahead of Rerelease and Sequel
"I said we cannot do the next one until we understand why the first one did so well," Director James Cameron said of the 2009 blockbuster, "Avatar."
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Present False Facade Of Change
Perhaps you were the one who discarded the narcissist, or they were the one to discard you. Regardless of who initially ended things, now the narcissist has returned and is begging for you to return to them. There are promises that things will be different this time and that they will never hurt you again as they did in the past.
Hilarious Moment Doberman Appears to 'Catwalk' in Yard Goes Viral
A Doberman named Glock has stunned the internet with his modeling skills after his owners shared a video of him doing a catwalk in the garden. The clip, shared on TikTok by the dog's owner under the username Glockthedoberman, shows the dog advancing slowly in their backyard, moving his legs like a model.
Partially Deaf Grammy Nominee Fights to Restore Hearing After Sudden Loss
The singer K.Flay recently told fans on Instagram that she's grappling with "single-sided deafness" in her right ear.
'Black Women Support Each Other': Yvette Nicole Brown on Keke Palmer Moment
Yvette Nicole Brown, star of "Disenchanted" and "Community," talked to Newsweek about why her game show moment with Keke Palmer was about so much more than fun.
Main Character Syndrome is becoming a popular term among Millennials
Thanks to the Internet we now have an influx of terms and definitions that once were unheard of. On one sharing platform, Tictok the users have come up with a name for people who center conversations and social media posts around themselves which is: Main Character Syndrome. This describes a specific pattern of behavior where for that individual everything revolves around "me, myself and I". This person behaves as if he or she is a star and the world orbits around them.
Jimmy Fallon asked people to share their worst first dates, and some were just laughably bad
Romance doesn't always come easily, does it?
