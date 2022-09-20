ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Newsweek

Tiffany Haddish 'Lost Everything' After Lawsuit Over Pedophile Sketch

Tiffany Haddish revealed she's unemployed, despite her child sex abuse lawsuit reportedly being dropped. The Girls Trip actress, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, were sued in August by a 22-year-old woman with the pseudonym Jane Doe and her brother, 15—pseudonym John Doe—for allegedly forcing them to perform inappropriate acts on camera while underage.
Distractify

August Alsina Has Been Struggling With Health Issues Over the Years

Fans of R&B singer August Alsina have long been worried about the 30-year-old’s wellbeing. Over the years, the NOLA native has shared a series of cryptic messages on social media that have been a cause for concern. Additionally, the singer’s reveal of his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith and the backlash has also taken a toll on the star. With ever-changing news surrounding August’s health status, fans make it a point to consistently shower the singer with support.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Present False Facade Of Change

Perhaps you were the one who discarded the narcissist, or they were the one to discard you. Regardless of who initially ended things, now the narcissist has returned and is begging for you to return to them. There are promises that things will be different this time and that they will never hurt you again as they did in the past.
Newsweek

Hilarious Moment Doberman Appears to 'Catwalk' in Yard Goes Viral

A Doberman named Glock has stunned the internet with his modeling skills after his owners shared a video of him doing a catwalk in the garden. The clip, shared on TikTok by the dog's owner under the username Glockthedoberman, shows the dog advancing slowly in their backyard, moving his legs like a model.
Cheryl E Preston

Main Character Syndrome is becoming a popular term among Millennials

Thanks to the Internet we now have an influx of terms and definitions that once were unheard of. On one sharing platform, Tictok the users have come up with a name for people who center conversations and social media posts around themselves which is: Main Character Syndrome. This describes a specific pattern of behavior where for that individual everything revolves around "me, myself and I". This person behaves as if he or she is a star and the world orbits around them.
