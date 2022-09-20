ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

17-year-old charged with killing of two North Carolina high school students

By Graeme Massie
 2 days ago

A 17-year-old has been charged with the killing of two North Carolina high school students who were found shot to death on a rural trail by four-wheeler riders.

The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were discovered on Sunday in western Orange County with gunshot wounds after they had been reported missing by their families.

The suspect, who was not yet in custody as of Tuesday afternoon and who has not been named, is the subject of a juvenile petition for two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Woods was reported missing by her stepfather on Saturday morning after her family found her bed empty at their home in Efland. Her family contacted law enforcement immediately when they found the back door of the property was unlocked.

Clark, a star football player at Eastern Alamance High School, was reported missing by his family on Sunday after his family had not seen him since Friday night.

“Through the hard work of my investigators, along with the assistance of personnel from many other law enforcement agencies, we have identified a suspect in this case,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said .

“We will now work with local, state, and federal authorities to apprehend and present the suspect to the court system.”

“I want to thank the families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods for trusting us and the investigative process during this excruciatingly painful time. I hope the apprehension of this subject will bring them some comfort as they mourn their loved ones.”

In North Carolina 16- and 17-year-old juveniles charged with first-degree murder are not automatically charged as adults. But if there is probable cause or an indictment, then a district court can hand the case to the state’s superior court.

Investigators are still waiting for official confirmation of their identities and cause of death from the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Although we do not have that confirmation yet, in the absence of any other missing persons matching the descriptions of the individuals located, the tragic but logical conclusion is increasingly clear,” the sheriff added.

Comments / 149

Kenneth Webb
2d ago

All the comments assuming the guy on the left is the suspect. 🤦🏽‍♂️If the dummies had read the article, the suspect is not named. Guy on the left is also dead (murdered just like the white girl).

Reply(13)
115
Shelly Swaim
2d ago

Nobody knows what, why, this happened!!! What we do know, 2 kids are gonna be forever missed. We also know lots of hearts are shattered.

Reply
41
TheLadyMagic
2d ago

it is so sad that so many people have such poor reading skills that the most they can do is read a headline indirectly and below informed and low IQ enough to believe that they actually have something valid and credible to contribute to a conversation, when they have none of the above. it does not cost you extra read the article, go on Google to investigate the article more if you're not satisfied, have a complete thought and then contribute to the conversation. try it. some of y'all need to try some new things because your old bigotry, prejudices and racism is tired and worn out. try to do better

Reply(4)
24
