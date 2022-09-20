Read full article on original website
Omaha doctors encourage everyone to be on top of their polio vaccinations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Polio hasn’t been in the news much for decades. However, it has become a hot topic again after doctors confirmed a case in New York. Many people are now asking if they got the polio vaccine as a kid, and if they’re still protected.
Warhorse Casino is first of its kind in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday afternoon the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission gave approval for a brand new industry to operate in the state. On a unanimous vote, commissioners gave Warhorse Casino in Lincoln a license to operate. Commissioners recognized the moment and made sure to mark the day for...
Nebraska opens first casino in Lincoln
His original works have been performed by the New York Youth Symphony and the Omaha symphony. It's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we take this moment to raise awareness and look to the future of cancer treatment. Friday Night Fever: Ralston vs Gross Catholic. Updated: 7 hours ago. Friday Night...
Adorable Photo Alert: NSP Trooper rescues cat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day in the life of a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper is unpredictable, and in the case of Trooper K. McaAcy, his Thursday involved “pawsing” some of his duties to rescue a stranded kitten. The agency took to twitter to share two sweet photos...
Nebraska Task Force One conducting searches in Puerto Rico
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A total of 45 firefighters from Omaha, Lincoln and other departments make up a team called Nebraska Task Force 1. Friday is day three of their efforts in Puerto Rico. They are conducting rapid search operations. The team is accompanied by a couple of doctors, as...
Rural Nebraska Luke Bryan concert works to put spotlight on hunger and farming
A big concert in Murdock, Nebraska at Stock Hay and Grain Farm but the focus is not all about the music
Thursday Sept. 22 COVID-19 update: Iowa deaths surpass 10,000
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Noir: Crime writing giant Jim Thompson forgotten in native state
Seventy years ago this month, a 25-cent paperback called “The Killer Inside Me” hit newsstands across the country. Featuring a shadowy montage of noir staples – a burning cigarette, a bottle of whiskey, a hint of cleavage and a pool of blood – the cover promised “a novel of murder unlike any you’ve ever read.”
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival kicks off second weekend
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a sure sign of Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival continues this weekend at Arbor Day Farm. “The AppleJack Festival weekends brings out the best of what the farm has to offer,” an Arbor Day Farm spokeswoman said in the release. For this...
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska
SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation
Making us smile tonight, the duck call champion of Iowa has been crowned. Bike Walk Nebraska is immediately terminating its partnership with Metro Smart Cities. After years of talk and promises, change is finally on the way to a troubled Omaha Housing Authority apartment development. First day of fall: Arbor...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
klkntv.com
West Nile virus on the rise in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest number of mosquitoes with West Nile virus since 2018. Samples collected across the state indicate that cases in mosquito pools haven’t been this high for the past five years. “That activity in the...
Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
BREAKING: Bike Walk Nebraska terminating partnership with Metro Smart Cities
Making us smile tonight, the duck call champion of Iowa has been crowned. After years of talk and promises, change is finally on the way to a troubled Omaha Housing Authority apartment development. First day of fall: Arbor Day Farm. Updated: 17 hours ago. On this first day of fall,...
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first casino in the state
On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus.
Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt announces departure
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Commissioner of Education is stepping down early next year. Matthew Blomstedt will step down from his position as the Nebraska Commissioner of Education on Jan. 3, 2023. Blomstedt has worked as the Commissioner of Education since Jan. 2, 2014. According to the Nebraska Office...
KETV.com
Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission offering voluntary self-exclusion program for gambling
As casinos open for gambling across Nebraska, the state's Racing and Gaming Commission is offering a voluntary program for people who don't want to wager. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission will launch a statewide portal for anyone who wants to exclude themselves from "participating in gaming activities" in the state.
Hospitals, providers question Nebraska’s failure to pay health data provider
The state’s provider of health care data and prescription drug purchases says its services to doctors and hospitals are being threatened because the state is failing to fully pay up on a contract.
