ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Warhorse Casino is first of its kind in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday afternoon the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission gave approval for a brand new industry to operate in the state. On a unanimous vote, commissioners gave Warhorse Casino in Lincoln a license to operate. Commissioners recognized the moment and made sure to mark the day for...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska opens first casino in Lincoln

His original works have been performed by the New York Youth Symphony and the Omaha symphony. It's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we take this moment to raise awareness and look to the future of cancer treatment. Friday Night Fever: Ralston vs Gross Catholic. Updated: 7 hours ago. Friday Night...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Adorable Photo Alert: NSP Trooper rescues cat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day in the life of a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper is unpredictable, and in the case of Trooper K. McaAcy, his Thursday involved “pawsing” some of his duties to rescue a stranded kitten. The agency took to twitter to share two sweet photos...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Nebraska Task Force One conducting searches in Puerto Rico

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A total of 45 firefighters from Omaha, Lincoln and other departments make up a team called Nebraska Task Force 1. Friday is day three of their efforts in Puerto Rico. They are conducting rapid search operations. The team is accompanied by a couple of doctors, as...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Thursday Sept. 22 COVID-19 update: Iowa deaths surpass 10,000

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Noir: Crime writing giant Jim Thompson forgotten in native state

Seventy years ago this month, a 25-cent paperback called “The Killer Inside Me” hit newsstands across the country. Featuring a shadowy montage of noir staples – a burning cigarette, a bottle of whiskey, a hint of cleavage and a pool of blood – the cover promised “a novel of murder unlike any you’ve ever read.”
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Brain Tumor#Diseases#General Health#The Team Jack Foundation
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska

SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation

Making us smile tonight, the duck call champion of Iowa has been crowned. Bike Walk Nebraska is immediately terminating its partnership with Metro Smart Cities. After years of talk and promises, change is finally on the way to a troubled Omaha Housing Authority apartment development. First day of fall: Arbor...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
klkntv.com

West Nile virus on the rise in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest number of mosquitoes with West Nile virus since 2018. Samples collected across the state indicate that cases in mosquito pools haven’t been this high for the past five years. “That activity in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt announces departure

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Commissioner of Education is stepping down early next year. Matthew Blomstedt will step down from his position as the Nebraska Commissioner of Education on Jan. 3, 2023. Blomstedt has worked as the Commissioner of Education since Jan. 2, 2014. According to the Nebraska Office...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy