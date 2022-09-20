ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Walmart plans to hire 40,000 for the holidays

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Walmart is planning to hire 40,000 U.S. associates this holiday season, the company announced on its official corporate blog Wednesday. The company said it would start by offering additional hours to current associates who want them, then it will offer the opportunity for those who want to earn extra money working on a temporary basis.
Joel Eisenberg

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
Cadrene Heslop

You Lose Money With A Costco Membership

People have become interested in shopping at Costco without a membership. Experts also argue shopping with a membership can cause you to lose money. There are eight scenarios in which customers lose money by bulk buying.
Fortune

UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997

August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
hunker.com

Costco Just Gave an Update About Membership Fee Increases

Inflation has been hitting businesses left and right, even causing some staple products, like tomatoes and eggs, to rise in price. Gas prices are through the roof, the real estate market is undoubtedly unaffordable for many, and retailers are raising costs all around. With the recent announcement that Sam's Club will be boosting their annual membership fees for the first time in nine years, loyal customers were concerned that competitor Costco will do the same.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Kroger Wages Aren't Equal At All Stores, Former Employee Exposes

Kroger staff are polite, but one Reddit post claims that the thing they detest the most is when consumers instruct them on how to carry out their duties. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

