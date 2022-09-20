ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Whataburger unveils Hispanic Heritage Month merch

By Alejandra Yanez
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whataburger’s clothing and apparel Whatastore has released a Hispanic Heritage Month collection.

The Hispanic Heritage Month merchandise on the site consists of guayaberas, T-shirts, caps, socks and other apparel.

To purchase items from the collection, visit Hispanic Heritage – WHATASTORE (whataburger.com) .

