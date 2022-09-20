Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Related
‘SOB Cut the Catalytic Converter off My Work Van’, Hopewell Man Looking for Help
More and more people in the Hudson Valley are reporting that an expensive part of their vehicles is being stolen with some thefts happening right under their noses. There is one part of the car, van, or truck you drive daily that criminals are looking to steal. The popular part itself is not something that is easily stolen and unfortunately, there isn't much we can do to prevent it from happening to us because the part isn't something that can be locked up.
Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank
Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wanted Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Car Runs Out Of Gas Outside Police Station
Police learned that a man who ran out of gas outside a police station in the Hudson Valley was wanted. On Thursday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced a Sullivan County, New York man was arrested for grand larceny after his vehicle ran out of gas in front of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured
The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
Ex-NYPD, Hudson Valley Lunch ‘Defender’ Saves Child’s Life
A Hudson Valley school "defender" was the only person in the room who could have saved the child's life. On Thursday New York Senator, 39th District, James Skoufis honored a Newburgh lunch monitor for saving a child's life. Newburgh, New York Lunch Monitor Giving Liberty Medal. Hector Almodovar was awarded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson Valley Dad Accused Of Driving Drunk With 3 Kids In Car
A local man is accused of driving drunk in the Hudson Valley around 3 a.m. with three children in the car. An Orange County, New York man is accused of driving drunk in Rockland County, New York in the overnight hours with three young children in the car. Orange County...
Frightening: Man Reportedly Harassing Kids at Poughkeepsie Bus Stop
It's something every parent fears, hearing about a situation in a school, or in this case, at a bus stop, involving our children. One Hudson Valley mom has shared her frightening story about a situation that happened at a Poughkeepsie bus stop before 7 am on Tuesday, September 20th. Man...
Car Show Returns to Kingston to Help End Poverty in Ulster County
There are a lot of great things about warmer weather. The pools get uncovered, concert venues open up and the classic cars hit the road. New cars are fun. It's cool to see the shiny and sleek modern vehicles with all of the latest technology integrated with them. As much I love new cars there's just something about an antique car. Who doesn't love classic cars?
Dutchess Residents Warned Their Toilets May ‘Gurgle and Bubble’
Local officials advise residents to keep their toilet lids closed to avoid splatter when their toilets begin to gurgle. It may seem like a joke, but this is advice that residents should take very seriously. The possibility of your toilet gurgling and making noises all by itself comes just as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Great Find” Food Experiences Foodies Know In Dutchess County, NY
As a person who loves food, people often ask me, if there are any hidden gems of places to grab a bite in the Hudson Valley. This time around, I am just going to focus on a few spots inside Dutchess County New York. I will occasionally update this list,...
Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?
If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
Repair Café is happening this Weekend in Gardiner, New York
Have you ever had that favorite necklace break? The one that you have had for years? You try your best to put it back together with pliers but to no avail. You just don't have the right tools. This is true of many of the small repair jobs around the house. You know the little things that break that don't always seem to be worth fixing or worst we don't think the item can be fixed.
Ulster County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes K9 Therapy Dog
There's a new Deputy with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. His name is Cody and he walks on all 4's. Deputy Cody is a Therapy K9 and has trained with Paws & Stripes College in Eastern Florida. The program, which was introduced back in 2015, works with rescue dogs " to help people with special needs in the community."
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
Top 4 Places to Get Chicken Wraps in the Hudson Valley
What's your go-to meal? Whenever I dine out, I always choose a chicken wrap. With a mix of protein, veggies, cheese and dressing, it hits the spot every time. Coming from the chicken wrap connoisseur herself, there are many options of food in the Hudson Valley. However, I have tried chicken wraps from several locations throughout our area and have found the good and the bad.
Police: Wallkill teen missing since leaving friend's house on Tuesday
Amayalise Perez is 14 years old and was last seen on Tuesday leaving her friend's house on Handford Street in Middletown.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0