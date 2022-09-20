ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

‘SOB Cut the Catalytic Converter off My Work Van’, Hopewell Man Looking for Help

More and more people in the Hudson Valley are reporting that an expensive part of their vehicles is being stolen with some thefts happening right under their noses. There is one part of the car, van, or truck you drive daily that criminals are looking to steal. The popular part itself is not something that is easily stolen and unfortunately, there isn't much we can do to prevent it from happening to us because the part isn't something that can be locked up.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank

Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
WALLKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’

Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured

The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
MONROE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hudson Valley
94.3 Lite FM

Car Show Returns to Kingston to Help End Poverty in Ulster County

There are a lot of great things about warmer weather. The pools get uncovered, concert venues open up and the classic cars hit the road. New cars are fun. It's cool to see the shiny and sleek modern vehicles with all of the latest technology integrated with them. As much I love new cars there's just something about an antique car. Who doesn't love classic cars?
KINGSTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
105.5 The Wolf

Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?

If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
YONKERS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Repair Café is happening this Weekend in Gardiner, New York

Have you ever had that favorite necklace break? The one that you have had for years? You try your best to put it back together with pliers but to no avail. You just don't have the right tools. This is true of many of the small repair jobs around the house. You know the little things that break that don't always seem to be worth fixing or worst we don't think the item can be fixed.
GARDINER, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Ulster County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes K9 Therapy Dog

There's a new Deputy with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. His name is Cody and he walks on all 4's. Deputy Cody is a Therapy K9 and has trained with Paws & Stripes College in Eastern Florida. The program, which was introduced back in 2015, works with rescue dogs " to help people with special needs in the community."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Top 4 Places to Get Chicken Wraps in the Hudson Valley

What's your go-to meal? Whenever I dine out, I always choose a chicken wrap. With a mix of protein, veggies, cheese and dressing, it hits the spot every time. Coming from the chicken wrap connoisseur herself, there are many options of food in the Hudson Valley. However, I have tried chicken wraps from several locations throughout our area and have found the good and the bad.
ROSENDALE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy