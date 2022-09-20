A must-see event at Tickled Pink each year is our Survivor Makeover. This year, we have two winners, both breast cancer survivors, and who were chosen from our online entries. Audrey Gillis is a P.E. teacher at Halcyon Elementary School in Montgomery. She started having mammograms at age 35 but felt something suspicious in a self-exam when she was 52. It turns out it was cancer, which required surgery, chemotherapy and other treatments. She started last year’s school year without hair but this year, her hair is back and we couldn’t be happier!

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO