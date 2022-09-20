ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetumpka, AL

Comments / 2

WSFA

MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery native creates smiles with singing telegrams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lauren Stovall loves to perform. The Montgomery native has a beautiful voice and loves to share it. “I used to work for Carnival Cruise Lines,” said Stovall. “I’m also a wedding singer and corporate event singer.”. Once COVID hit, all the gigs were...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Hundreds Drive Thru Food Giveaway in Selma

Community volunteers continue to conduct food giveaways in Selma — for people who are in need. Organizers say it’s a practical example of neighbors — helping neighbors. Gospel Tabernacle Church — and the Son Light Center — have been passing out food in the Selma-Dallas County community — for the past 15 years.
SELMA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Happy Times Brings Food Truck to Opelika

LEE COUNTY — Happy Times is a farm-to-table food truck experience. While it has been in business since 2012, it took a break during COVID-19 and decided to return to serving customers from Montgomery to Columbus. Happy Times food is sourced from its family farm, Smiths Farm and Ranch.
OPELIKA, AL
Local
Alabama Society
City
Wetumpka, AL
WSFA

Shoppes at EastChase, Firebird’s holding ‘Yappy Hour’ Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ll find something to howl about in Eastchase Thursday! Bring the whole family out, two and four-legged members, to Yappy Hour at Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill. Yappy Hour will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and will benefit the Montgomery Humane Society....
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Tickled Pink Preview: Sneak Peek at Survivor Makeover Winners

A must-see event at Tickled Pink each year is our Survivor Makeover. This year, we have two winners, both breast cancer survivors, and who were chosen from our online entries. Audrey Gillis is a P.E. teacher at Halcyon Elementary School in Montgomery. She started having mammograms at age 35 but felt something suspicious in a self-exam when she was 52. It turns out it was cancer, which required surgery, chemotherapy and other treatments. She started last year’s school year without hair but this year, her hair is back and we couldn’t be happier!
MONTGOMERY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

NEW: Pants Store now open in Downtown Auburn

Big news, Auburn folks! Did you know Pants Store is OPEN in Auburn? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new downtown shop. The Pants Store is a very popular spot, especially for college-aged shoppers, in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Birmingham. The store blew up on TikTok when Bama Rush went viral.
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Parent Threatens Teacher With a Baseball Bat

A Dallas County woman is arrested after threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School in Orrville. Video surveillance from the school — shows Latarsha Jones of Orrville walk down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat in her hand — approach a male teacher as he’s leaving his classroom — and begin arguing.
ORRVILLE, AL
auburnvillager.com

Homecoming parades to run downtown tonight, Friday

The streets of downtown Auburn will be filled with school spirit starting tonight when Auburn High School hosts its homecoming parade, followed by Auburn University's homecoming parade on Friday evening. "We usually do those one week at a time, but not this year," said Mayor Ron Anders of the double...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Memorial ride to honor fallen Lee County deputy

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The annual “Ride to Remember” memorial ride in honor of Lee County Deputy James Anderson will be held on Sept. 25 starting at 3 p.m. EDT. The ride will begin in the Smiths Station Junior High School parking lot and end at Garden Hill Cemetery at 1218 Frederick Road in Opelika […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

SEHS will Play Prattville High Tonight at 7 p.m.; Please Note rules which will be Enforced for all guests

Here are reminders of the rules guests of events at Foshee-Henderson Stadium for Stanhope Elmore High School are required to follow. Please know, there is no crossway from the home to the visitor side inside of the stadium. If you are a guest team, please park in the area accessed by Chapman Road. The SEHS Mustangs will play Prattville High School tonight at 7 p.m.
PRATTVILLE, AL
altoday.com

LEAD Academy is raising money to add a high school

Montgomery’s LEAD Academy launched its annual capital campaign on Tuesday. LEAD Academy is a public charter school separate from the troubled Montgomery Public School System. Alabama Today was given a guided tour of the campus by Chief Academic Officer Cody Shumaker and Principal Danielle Webster. The LEAD Academy has...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma City Workers Go on Strike for Better Pay

Scores of city workers are on strike in Selma. About 65 workers in the city’s Cemetery, Recreation and Public Works Departments — are demanding better pay. “You can’t raise a family on that type of, on the type of income we make out here. Landfill Secretary Lashone...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Zoo mourns loss of ‘treasured’ chimpanzee, Snika

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo has suffered an “immeasurable loss” after the passing of their oldest chimpanzee, Snika. According to the zoo, Snika suffered a sudden and severe decline in health that was unresponsive to treatment. The zoo made the difficult decision to have Snika humanely euthanized to prevent further suffering or injury from her troop mates.
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelika-al.gov

CITY OF OPELIKA SUSPENDS ENFORCEMENT OF RENTAL ORDINANCE

The City of Opelika is aware of and evaluating the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision in a case involving a challenge to a Rental Ordinance enacted by Center Point, Alabama. The City is also presently involved in litigation over its own rental ordinance. While the City evaluates the changing legal landscape, it has suspended enforcement of its rental ordinance.
OPELIKA, AL
wbrc.com

Emergency rooms around Ala. are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Prattville woman reacts to Hurricane Fiona destruction in Puerto Rico

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricane Fiona has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm. This comes after leaving a trail of destruction behind in Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico holds a special place in Elaine Montgomery’s heart. “I love my Puerto Rico,” said Montgomery....
PRATTVILLE, AL

