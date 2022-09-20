Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
WSFA
Montgomery native creates smiles with singing telegrams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lauren Stovall loves to perform. The Montgomery native has a beautiful voice and loves to share it. “I used to work for Carnival Cruise Lines,” said Stovall. “I’m also a wedding singer and corporate event singer.”. Once COVID hit, all the gigs were...
alabamanews.net
Hundreds Drive Thru Food Giveaway in Selma
Community volunteers continue to conduct food giveaways in Selma — for people who are in need. Organizers say it’s a practical example of neighbors — helping neighbors. Gospel Tabernacle Church — and the Son Light Center — have been passing out food in the Selma-Dallas County community — for the past 15 years.
opelikaobserver.com
Happy Times Brings Food Truck to Opelika
LEE COUNTY — Happy Times is a farm-to-table food truck experience. While it has been in business since 2012, it took a break during COVID-19 and decided to return to serving customers from Montgomery to Columbus. Happy Times food is sourced from its family farm, Smiths Farm and Ranch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Daily South
"Please Adopt Or Foster!": Over-Capacity Alabama Animal Shelter Forced To Put Dogs Outside
An Alabama animal shelter is so overcrowded, they've been forced to house some dogs outside. Leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society in Columbiana declared a "shelter emergency" on Facebook Monday, calling the situation they've been faced with "absolutely urgent" in a plea for more people to foster and adopt.
WSFA
Shoppes at EastChase, Firebird’s holding ‘Yappy Hour’ Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ll find something to howl about in Eastchase Thursday! Bring the whole family out, two and four-legged members, to Yappy Hour at Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill. Yappy Hour will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and will benefit the Montgomery Humane Society....
alabamanews.net
Tickled Pink Preview: Sneak Peek at Survivor Makeover Winners
A must-see event at Tickled Pink each year is our Survivor Makeover. This year, we have two winners, both breast cancer survivors, and who were chosen from our online entries. Audrey Gillis is a P.E. teacher at Halcyon Elementary School in Montgomery. She started having mammograms at age 35 but felt something suspicious in a self-exam when she was 52. It turns out it was cancer, which required surgery, chemotherapy and other treatments. She started last year’s school year without hair but this year, her hair is back and we couldn’t be happier!
thebamabuzz.com
NEW: Pants Store now open in Downtown Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Did you know Pants Store is OPEN in Auburn? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new downtown shop. The Pants Store is a very popular spot, especially for college-aged shoppers, in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Birmingham. The store blew up on TikTok when Bama Rush went viral.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alabamanews.net
Parent Threatens Teacher With a Baseball Bat
A Dallas County woman is arrested after threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School in Orrville. Video surveillance from the school — shows Latarsha Jones of Orrville walk down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat in her hand — approach a male teacher as he’s leaving his classroom — and begin arguing.
auburnvillager.com
Homecoming parades to run downtown tonight, Friday
The streets of downtown Auburn will be filled with school spirit starting tonight when Auburn High School hosts its homecoming parade, followed by Auburn University's homecoming parade on Friday evening. "We usually do those one week at a time, but not this year," said Mayor Ron Anders of the double...
Memorial ride to honor fallen Lee County deputy
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The annual “Ride to Remember” memorial ride in honor of Lee County Deputy James Anderson will be held on Sept. 25 starting at 3 p.m. EDT. The ride will begin in the Smiths Station Junior High School parking lot and end at Garden Hill Cemetery at 1218 Frederick Road in Opelika […]
elmoreautauganews.com
SEHS will Play Prattville High Tonight at 7 p.m.; Please Note rules which will be Enforced for all guests
Here are reminders of the rules guests of events at Foshee-Henderson Stadium for Stanhope Elmore High School are required to follow. Please know, there is no crossway from the home to the visitor side inside of the stadium. If you are a guest team, please park in the area accessed by Chapman Road. The SEHS Mustangs will play Prattville High School tonight at 7 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
‘Please adopt or foster’: Shelby Co. Humane putting dogs outside because they are full
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Referring to the situation as a ‘shelter emergency,’ leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society said they are so full of dogs they are having to put kennels outside. Shelby Humane posted on Facebook, “We are having to put dogs in kennels outside...
altoday.com
LEAD Academy is raising money to add a high school
Montgomery’s LEAD Academy launched its annual capital campaign on Tuesday. LEAD Academy is a public charter school separate from the troubled Montgomery Public School System. Alabama Today was given a guided tour of the campus by Chief Academic Officer Cody Shumaker and Principal Danielle Webster. The LEAD Academy has...
alabamanews.net
Selma City Workers Go on Strike for Better Pay
Scores of city workers are on strike in Selma. About 65 workers in the city’s Cemetery, Recreation and Public Works Departments — are demanding better pay. “You can’t raise a family on that type of, on the type of income we make out here. Landfill Secretary Lashone...
WSFA
Montgomery Zoo mourns loss of ‘treasured’ chimpanzee, Snika
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo has suffered an “immeasurable loss” after the passing of their oldest chimpanzee, Snika. According to the zoo, Snika suffered a sudden and severe decline in health that was unresponsive to treatment. The zoo made the difficult decision to have Snika humanely euthanized to prevent further suffering or injury from her troop mates.
opelika-al.gov
CITY OF OPELIKA SUSPENDS ENFORCEMENT OF RENTAL ORDINANCE
The City of Opelika is aware of and evaluating the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision in a case involving a challenge to a Rental Ordinance enacted by Center Point, Alabama. The City is also presently involved in litigation over its own rental ordinance. While the City evaluates the changing legal landscape, it has suspended enforcement of its rental ordinance.
WSFA
Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and doing it with a smile. When she found out that she was nominated for a WSFA 12 News Class Act Award, she was emotional. She said she does her job because she truly loves it.
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
WSFA
Prattville woman reacts to Hurricane Fiona destruction in Puerto Rico
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricane Fiona has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm. This comes after leaving a trail of destruction behind in Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico holds a special place in Elaine Montgomery’s heart. “I love my Puerto Rico,” said Montgomery....
Comments / 2