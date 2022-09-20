Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Ex-Nevada deputy attorney general indicted on murder charge
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii grand jury has indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Tudor Chirila is in custody in Reno, Nevada, where he is fighting extradition to Hawaii. The grand jury decision was reached Friday. Honolulu police say new DNA evidence linked the 77-year-old to the crime scene. Chirila says he’s fighting extradition because police forced him to provide saliva for the DNA sample and he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested.
abc17news.com
Nearly a year after being shot in the head, man considered a ‘medical miracle’
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Charles County man shot in the head and left to die is making remarkable strides, leaving his doctors stunned by his recovery. Chris Smith, 49, was shot in the head at point-blank range on Nov. 24, 2021, after returning home with Leslie Reeves 45, on their first date.
abc17news.com
Judge bans cameras from Idaho mom’s triple murder case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has banned cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile triple murder case against a mother and her new husband, saying he fears the images could prevent a fair trial. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce made the ruling on Friday, saying that news...
abc17news.com
Missing New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested
VALENCIA COUNTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — Valencia County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference surrounding details of Karla Aguilera’s, 37, death Monday. Her husband, Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa, 50, and Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera, 50, are currently in Finney County Jail in Garden City, Kansas. “We need to tie...
abc17news.com
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Centers welcomes first Red wolves to state
DIVIDE, Colorado (KRDO) — Wednesday was a historic day up in Divide. The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center welcomed the first Red wolves to Colorado. Van Gogh and Shawnee are both ten years old and made the trip to Colorado from a wildlife center in Texas. The pair are adapting to their new life and the cold winters ahead. A big change from where they came from.
abc17news.com
Foes of Arizona school voucher expansion file to block it
PHOENIX (AP) — Public school advocates who oppose a massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system have filed enough signatures to block it from taking effect. The law extends the program to every child in the state. It will be on hold instead of taking effect Saturday. If a review finds that Save Our Schools Arizona has met the requirement for nearly 119,000 valid signatures it will remain blocked until the November 2024 election. Save Our Schools director Beth Lewis says the group turned in just under 142,000 signatures on Friday. Voters rejected an earlier attempt to expand the voucher program by a 2/3 majority in the 2018 election.
abc17news.com
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A doctor from Washington D.C. pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to Medicare and Medicaid fraud involving more than 2,000 patients in Missouri whom he never met. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City said 36-year-old Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements related to health care. Prosecutors said Yerokun worked with a telemedicine provider to certify products and genetic tests that were not medically necessary for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries in Missouri. Yerokun had no doctor-patient relationship with any of the patients. Prosecutors say the scheme cost Medicare and Medicaid millions of dollars.
abc17news.com
Marker in tiny Missouri hamlet denotes US population center
HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) — It’s not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything. But that was the case for tiny Wright County, Missouri, on Wednesday as dignitaries from the nation’s capital unveiled a marker designating a spot in the county as the center of population in the U.S. Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau debuted the red granite marker in Hartville, Missouri. Hartville is the county seat and it’s located 14.6 miles from the actual spot. The nation’s population center is calculated every 10 years after the once-a-decade census.
abc17news.com
Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has announced a settlement with a property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Frosh announced Friday that Westminster Management has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland. The settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act by charging tenants illegal fees and by failing to maintain the properties. Westminster is not admitting wrongdoing under the settlement. Kushner company chief operating officer Peter Febo says Westminster is pleased to have settled this litigation with no admission of liability or wrongdoing.
abc17news.com
2 claim $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery prize
Almost eight weeks after the drawing in one of the largest-ever Mega Millions jackpots, two people — who agreed to split the prize, if won — have come forward to claim the $1.34 billion prize, the Illinois Lottery said. The winning ticket was bought in late July at...
abc17news.com
Tracking scattered showers and storms Friday
Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy with isolated light showers. Overnight lows cool to the lower 50s with winds remaining out of the northeast. Tomorrow: Scattered showers begin early Friday morning before becoming more widespread for the northern half of Mid-Missouri. Rainfall totals look to remain below 0.25" in most areas with chances of weak storms by the afternoon hours. Afternoon highs warm into the mid-60s.
