One in critical condition after 3-vehicle collision on I-65, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on Friday morning on I-65 leaves one person in critical condition. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a 3-vehicle collision on I-65 southbound. Seventh Division officers said their preliminary investigation reveals that that a chain reaction car collision occurred. The...
WLKY.com
3 injured in chain-reaction crash on I-65 at the Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on I-65 south at the Gene Snyder Freeway left three people injured. Three vehicles were involved in what police called a chain reaction crash. It happened just past the Park Road overpass around 7 a.m. Friday. LMPD said the driver and passenger of the...
Wave 3
Man walking on railroad tracks struck by train
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a train in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of E. Chestnut and Wenzel on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train. They found an injured man who had been hit while walking on the tracks.
wdrb.com
23-year-old woman found shot and killed in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a woman "obviously deceased" just after noon Sept. 21 on Rangeland Road, near Shepherdsville Road. On Friday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, died of a gunshot wound and ruled it a homicide case.
Wave 3
Update: All I-65 South lanes reopen, three people taken to hospital
UPDATE: All lanes are back open on I-65 South before I-265 in Jefferson County as of 10 a.m. LMPD Traffic Unit is still investigating the three-vehicle collision that caused three people to be taken to UofL Hospital. Two of them are in critical condition. UPDATE: Only the right two lanes...
23-year-old woman found dead on Rangeland Road, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said they found a woman dead on Wednesday on Rangeland Road, they are now investigating. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road on a report of a person down around noon. When Second Division officers arrived, they said they...
wdrb.com
Accused bank robber who led police on chase that delayed JCPS buses appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of robbing a bank and leading police on a two-hour chase through Louisville was in court Friday, when a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Corey Ware, 28, was arrested Thursday after a car chase throughout the Louisville area, according to...
wdrb.com
Radcliff woman arrested after police say child brought to Louisville hospital with 'substantial' injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff woman was arrested Thursday evening after police say she severely beat a child. According to court documents, 23-year-old Ashley Luce was taken into custody by officers with the Radcliff Police Department. Police say on Saturday, Sept. 17, the girl's mother called police and said...
wdrb.com
1 seriously injured after being hit by a train near Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian walking on tracks was seriously injured by a train early Friday morning. According to a release from Louisville Metro Police, 1st Division officers were called around 2:20 a.m. to train tracks near East Chestnut and Wenzel streets. When they arrived, they found a man...
LMPD takes man into custody after he reportedly robbed bank on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say they were involved in a pursuit through the city trying to catch a "violent felony offender" who had allegedly held up a bank on Bardstown Road near Iona Court in Fern Creek Thursday. Around 12:45 p.m. police said officers went to the...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 55-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on S. Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died Monday night after crashing his motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 11 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 7000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Vassel Road.
Wave 3
Attempted carjacking in Taylor Berry neighborhood sends man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 18-year-old woman asked a man for a ride, then allegedly tried to steal his car with his daughter inside. It happened 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. The woman crashed the car into an auto repair business where one man was hurt. “Boom,” witness...
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of robbing bank, leading police on hours-long pursuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly robbing a bank, fleeing from police then crashing into civilian and police vehicles. Corey Ware, 28, was arrested by police after a car chase throughout the Louisville area, according to court documents. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Several people shot, grazed by 'gel ball type pellet' in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people were shot by a "gel ball type pellet" Wednesday afternoon in downtown Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around noon to the 600 block of Cedar Street, near 6th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, on the report of a shooting.
wdrb.com
'No new leads, no suspects' | Saturday marks 1 year since Louisville father was shot, killed on I-264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly one year since a Louisville father was shot and killed, there are no suspects and no new leads in his case, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Terry Smith Jr., 26, was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway on Sept. 24, 2021. His...
Wave 3
Update: Vehicle fire caused all lanes to block on I-64 eastbound ramp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lanes are blocked on the I-64 eastbound ramp to I-265 due to a vehicle fire. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a semi pulled off the side of the road on I-64 East when the driver noticed the wheels on the trailer were smoking. Louisville...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man ejected from car in officer involved crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people, including a Louisville officer, were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash. Around 4:30 p.m., an officer was responding to a call for service when they crashed with another car at South 9th Street and West Broadway, LMPD Beth Ruoff said. The...
WKYT 27
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as 14-year-old Travis Mason was getting off of the bus. The...
Wave 3
Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., LMDC officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
