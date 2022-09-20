Read full article on original website
Walmart to hire 40,000 employees for the holiday season & beyond
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Walmart announced Wednesday it is planning to hire 40,000 associates for the holiday season and beyond.Senior Vice President Maren Waggoner stated in a corporate blog post that the retail giant will be welcoming associates "in a variety of seasonal and full-time roles."They will begin, she said, by offering current employees more hours and then extending the offer to those who would prefer to work on a temporary basis.The new roles will include: Seasonal store associatesFull-time truck driversCustomer care associates Customer care associates will operate in Walmart's call centers this season which are located in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Phoenix, Northwest Arkansas and Draper, Utah. Those interested in applying can find more information here.
McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit
McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to...
Walmart Plans to Hire Just 40,000 Workers This Holiday
Walmart Inc. is bringing fewer associates into the family for the holiday season — looking to hire just 40,000 U.S. workers as opposed to the 150,000 it sought last year. The sharp reduction highlights just how rampant inflation and the threat of a recession are hurting discount consumers and the retailers that cater to them.
Walmart wants to combine big box and big bank
Walmart isn’t content with just selling almost any item under the sun—they also want to hold on to your money. As Bloomberg revealed earlier today, the big box retailer appears to be finally moving forward with its massive, long-rumored fintech project. The project will offer digital bank accounts, called One, for its 1.6 million employees, as well as eventually the millions of daily customers reliant on its brick-and-mortar stores and online shopping.
