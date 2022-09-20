ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Chick-fil-A Closings in 2022

The company is shuttering individual locations both permanently and temporarily. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com, WBOY.com, WKRG.com, OxfordEagle.com, and FranchiseTimes.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
shefinds

These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note

Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
Joel Eisenberg

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Updates Following Suicide of CFO

Recent news regarding the deceased executive has been released and reported in the context of the company’s long-term future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NYPost.com, BusinessInsider.com, and CTExaminer.com.
CBS DFW

Walmart to hire 40,000 employees for the holiday season & beyond

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Walmart announced Wednesday it is planning to hire 40,000 associates for the holiday season and beyond.Senior Vice President Maren Waggoner stated in a corporate blog post that the retail giant will be welcoming associates "in a variety of seasonal and full-time roles."They will begin, she said, by offering current employees more hours and then extending the offer to those who would prefer to work on a temporary basis.The new roles will include:  Seasonal store associatesFull-time truck driversCustomer care associates Customer care associates will operate in Walmart's call centers this season which are located in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Phoenix, Northwest Arkansas and Draper, Utah. Those interested in applying can find more information here.
WWD

Walmart Plans to Hire Just 40,000 Workers This Holiday

Walmart Inc. is bringing fewer associates into the family for the holiday season — looking to hire just 40,000 U.S. workers as opposed to the 150,000 it sought last year. The sharp reduction highlights just how rampant inflation and the threat of a recession are hurting discount consumers and the retailers that cater to them.
Popular Science

Walmart wants to combine big box and big bank

Walmart isn’t content with just selling almost any item under the sun—they also want to hold on to your money. As Bloomberg revealed earlier today, the big box retailer appears to be finally moving forward with its massive, long-rumored fintech project. The project will offer digital bank accounts, called One, for its 1.6 million employees, as well as eventually the millions of daily customers reliant on its brick-and-mortar stores and online shopping.
