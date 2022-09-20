ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Basketball
NewsOne

Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?

Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddiq Bey
CBS Boston

Report: Woman accused Ime Udoka of making unwanted comments

BOSTON - A new report about the relationship that led the Boston Celtics to suspend head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 season may explain why the punishment is so severe.The Celtics announced Thursday night that Udoka had been suspended for violations of team policies. There is no guarantee that he will return to the job after the suspension is up."A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date," the statement said. "The suspension takes effect immediately."Earlier on Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski -- who first broke the story on Wednesday...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Sports#The Detroit Pistons#Nba News Trade#Utah Jazz Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy