Stephen A. Smith Calls Out 'White Folks' Over Ime Udoka Situation
Stephen A. Smith is never shy about making his opinions known. On Thursday, the ESPN analyst chimed in on the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. He called out what he feels is a racial double standard in the expected one-year suspension for the Celtics head coach. "There's plenty of white...
Video Of Derrick Rose Is Going Viral
On Tuesday, the New York Knicks shared an incredible video of Derrick Rose.
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka 'Improper Relationship'; Actress Nia Long Words: Does NBA Have a Problem?
Celtics coach Udoka is accused of having "an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff." .. the sort of path the NBA has traveled too often.
Warriors sign sharpshooter then waive him in less than 24 hours
Dusty Hannahs. If you aren’t familiar with this name and if it’s the first time you’ve heard of this player, then you are definitely not alone. All that’s about to change, however, now that he’s joined the Golden State Warriors. Oh, wait. Not really. Apparently,...
Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?
Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
College Basketball World Surprised By Bronny James News
Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, recently took a trip to Columbus to visit Ohio State. A lot of fans were buzzing over that visit because of the James family's connection to the Buckeyes. While there are plenty of fans who want to see James play for Ohio...
Kevin Durant Asks A Very Good Question
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a question.
TRADE: Detroit Pistons Reportedly Finalizing Deal With Utah Jazz
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz.
Report: Woman accused Ime Udoka of making unwanted comments
BOSTON - A new report about the relationship that led the Boston Celtics to suspend head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 season may explain why the punishment is so severe.The Celtics announced Thursday night that Udoka had been suspended for violations of team policies. There is no guarantee that he will return to the job after the suspension is up."A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date," the statement said. "The suspension takes effect immediately."Earlier on Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski -- who first broke the story on Wednesday...
BREAKING: Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Signing With New Team
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets are signing Dennis Smith Jr. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Makes His Case For LeBron James As The NBA G.O.A.T
Bosh says James has set the new standard of great players in the league
Golden State Warriors Waive A Player They Just Signed
The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that they have waived Dusty Hannahs, who the team recently signed on Wednesday.
Jazz acquire ex-Dwyane Wade Heat teammate in trade
Dwyane Wade may now be a minority owner of the Utah Jazz, but he is still a Heat Lifer at heart. The Jazz agreed to trade forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. In exchange, Utah is receiving 23-year-old guard Saben Lee and 31-year-old big Kelly Olynyk.
RUMOR: Lakers’ stance on Buddy Hield, Myles Turner trade amid new talks with Pacers
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly engaged the Indiana Pacers on new trade talks centered around Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, but by the looks of it, no deal would be made between the two. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers remain unwilling to part ways with...
Anthony Davis Has Played More Games In The Last Three Seasons Than Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, And Kawhi Leonard
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he's healthy. He is a dominant two-way force that is consistently impactful on both ends of the floor. This past season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis averaged 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.1 APG, and 2.3 BPG.
Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Duke Star
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Duke star Marques Bolden.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Re-Signing 4x NBA Champion
On his podcast, "The Point Forward," Andre Iguodala has announced that he will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors.
Chris Fowler Calls Out Michigan For "Embarrassing" Non-Conference Schedule
In the return of his midweek CFB data breakdowns, ESPN's Chris Fowler discovered a disturbing trend in college football and even called out the Michigan Wolverines for being part of the problem. Here's a bad trend for a sport that's already way too top-heavy: Did you know the top-10 teams...
