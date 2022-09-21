ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend ISD alum who worked in cafeteria becomes a district officer

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4dmi_0i3TVnF600

A former Fort Bend ISD student is working her way up the ranks to help protect students.

Brittany Adams attended Fort Bend ISD as a student, then worked as a cafeteria manager for 11 years. And now, she's supporting the school district with a badge.

On Monday, Adams was sworn in as a Fort Bend ISD police officer by Police Chief David Rider.

Adams worked at FBISD elementary school cafeterias for over a decade before deciding to make a drastic career change and become a police officer.

"I decided to become an officer because I want to be that courageous figure that I saw in officers as I attended Fort Bend ISD as a student," Adams said. "I want to encourage the students of the district to be the best representation of themselves, while also protecting every person and thing that is a part of FBISD. I love this district, and that is why I returned as an adult and committed myself."

Adams' daughter, who currently attends Missouri City Middle School, was also at the swear-in ceremony to pin the badge on her mother.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bend, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Bend County, TX
Education
County
Fort Bend County, TX
State
Missouri State
Local
Texas Education
Click2Houston.com

Classes resume after 3 people hospitalized after irritant exposure inside Montgomery Co. school, officials say

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for exposure to a respiratory irritant at a private elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, workers...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cafeterias#Linus Elementary#Elementary School#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Fbisd
Click2Houston.com

Arcola’s new police chief is breaking barriers and making history

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The city of Arcola’s new top cop is the first Black woman chief in Fort Bend County history. Chief Arika Carr was sworn into office last week after serving as interim chief since Aug. 1. “It’s been an enormous show of support. Never...
ARCOLA, TX
thekatynews.com

Fort Bend County Fair Kick-Off Parade

It’s a parade! The iconic Parade will officially kick off the 86th Annual Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo on Friday, September 23, at 9:00 am. The 2022 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo’s 10-day fair run will be from September 23 to October 2, 2022. The Parade is part of the Fair’s festivities that include rodeo action, carnival rides, fair foods, live entertainment, and livestock shows. The Parade will have approximately 200 entries, such as floats, horse-drawn wagons, antique vehicles, trail rides, and marching bands. Leading the Parade will be the Mayors of Fort Bend County – including Mayors of Richmond, Rosenberg, Sugar Land, Needville, Meadows Place, Missouri City, and more.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

Notice of Stranger Danger Incident at Creekwood Middle School

Notice of Stranger Danger Incident at Creekwood Middle School. At around 7:30 a.m. this morning, some of the cross country girls were running on the greenbelt behind the west end of the campus near Sandy Forks Drive, when they came across a man walking on the greenbelt. He was talking to himself and appeared to be intoxicated. The students reported having seen him in the same area a few times before. The man has been described as in his 20s or early 30s with dark hair and a thin build, wearing an orange shirt, cargo pants, airpods and carrying a glass bottle and a crossbody satchel.
HUMBLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
papercitymag.com

Texas Children’s Hospital Gets a Monumental $10 Million Gift — Houston’s Oldest Women’s Organization Steps Up For Neurological Research

Dr. Huda Zoghbi addresses the gathering at the Blue Bird Circle Know Your Clinic Day at the Duncan NRI at Texas Children's Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital) In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Blue Bird Circle, Houston’s oldest organization of women volunteering their time and efforts to...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy