Fort Bend ISD alum who worked in cafeteria becomes a district officer

A former Fort Bend ISD student is working her way up the ranks to help protect students.

Brittany Adams attended Fort Bend ISD as a student, then worked as a cafeteria manager for 11 years. And now, she's supporting the school district with a badge.

On Monday, Adams was sworn in as a Fort Bend ISD police officer by Police Chief David Rider.

Adams worked at FBISD elementary school cafeterias for over a decade before deciding to make a drastic career change and become a police officer.

"I decided to become an officer because I want to be that courageous figure that I saw in officers as I attended Fort Bend ISD as a student," Adams said. "I want to encourage the students of the district to be the best representation of themselves, while also protecting every person and thing that is a part of FBISD. I love this district, and that is why I returned as an adult and committed myself."

Adams' daughter, who currently attends Missouri City Middle School, was also at the swear-in ceremony to pin the badge on her mother.