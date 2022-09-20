Read full article on original website
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR
CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Moonlighters eclipsed — Wipro lets go of 300 employees who were working for its rivals
Due to excessively poor judgment, today’s Christine and Haje show is brought to you by Haje and Christine. Meanwhile, mark your calendar for September 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT when we bring you a special Twitter Spaces, “Immigration law for startups,” featuring Silicon Valley–based attorney and TechCrunch+ columnist Sophie Alcorn. Sophie will discuss immigration-related issues and answer questions relevant to startup founders and workers.
thedailytexan.com
UT LaunchPad launches new grants for undergraduate student startups
UT’s LaunchPad, a student entrepreneurship program, is accepting applications for new StartUP grants to provide funding to any undergraduate student for their entrepreneurial ventures. “We’re really not here to generate companies,” LaunchPad managing director Nina Ho said. “We’re here to generate great problem solvers and young people who are...
When a Black CEO is appointed, it benefits the company’s stock, according to new research
Marvin Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of Lowe's. “We think that the low representation of Black CEOs in corporate America today is just shocking,” Ann Mooney Murphy, an associate professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology School of Business, told me. Murphy is a co-author of the recent...
cntraveler.com
How Big Hotel Brands Are Rethinking the Meaning of Hospitality
At the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, a robot does it all. The hotel's resident automaton, MOBI, greets guests, escorts them to their rooms, and even delivers small amenities from a stowage compartment in its belly, providing service with a (digital) smile. During the pandemic, hotels everywhere made technological leaps to adapt to the times, and now things like contactless check-in and QR-code room-service menus are givens. But what about what's next? As the past two and a half years have shown, the ways we live and travel can change rapidly, which is why hotels are hard at work designing the guest experience of the future.
Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles
Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
fashionweekdaily.com
Daily Media: Elizabeth Von Der Goltz Leaves Matchesfashion, New Execs At Hearst Magazines And PVH Corp, And More!
Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week. 1. Elizabeth von der Goltz, chief commercial officer at Matchesfashion, is leaving the company. She will be replaced by Carl Tallents. 2. Lisa Ryan Howard is now executive vice president and global chief revenue officer at Hearst...
Machine Learning Will Never Replace Human Support in the Travel Industry; Here's Why
Over the past decade, people have begun to travel more than ever. International tourist arrivals increased from 897.1 million in 2009 to roughly 1.4 billion in 2019, and those numbers are rapidly picking back up in the post-COVID economy. While the industry is still recovering from pandemic-era losses sustained under strict social distancing and travel restrictions, the pandemic actually accelerated the need for more efficient and intelligent technologies.
McKinsey Announces Its 1B Business Accelerator For Black-Owned Retail Brands In the U.S.
McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, has announced its Next 1B business acceleration program for Black-owned consumer and retail brands. According to a McKinsey release, the program is eyeing the next Black Unicorn, startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. The consulting firm reports in the last decade, less than five Black brands have reached the unicorn milestone.
Creative Director Rhuigi Villaseñor to Launch New Categories for Bally
MILAN — Ahead of his debut coed show for Bally in Milan Saturday, creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor admitted he was “excited but also very nervous because it’s the first time on such a big stage. However, this comes with the challenge I took on.”. It’s a...
animalwellnessmagazine.com
Sustainability in the Pet Industry
As we forge into the future, a focus on sustainability has become much more in the forefront of consumers’ minds. People are conscious of the environmental impact they are having, and consumers and businesses alike are placing an emphasis on buying from or partnering with eco-conscious brands. For animal lovers, that also means finding sustainable pet food.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: LatAm startup strength, global chip shortage, Visa Bulletin update
“Disengaged or dysfunctional boards aren’t just bad for CEOs and LPs; they’re bad for everyone,” writes Matt Blumberg, co-founder and CEO of Bolster, a realization that spurred him to revise meeting formats to include follow-up surveys and additional outreach. “That is a lot of moving pieces to...
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Oppo wins Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team
Oppo has been awareded Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). With customers becoming more discerning than ever when it comes to their mobile devices, a well-trained and enthusiastic field marketing team can really make a difference when it comes to those all-important sales figures, providing a vital link between supplier and store staff.
Billboard
Halsey’s Cosmetics Brands Partner With Live Nation, Receive Equity Investment From Promoter
Live Nation has partnered with Halsey-backed cosmetic companies about–face and af94 to create branding experiences at its venues and festivals promoting the brands. The promoter has also made an equity investment in about-face and af94 to support the growing brands. “The Live Nation partnership will usher in a new...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Dunkin’ names Jill McVicar Nelson CMO
Dunkin’ this week named Jill McVicar Nelson to be its new chief marketing officer. Nelson had been the company’s VP for marketing strategy and guided the chain’s next-generation strategy. Notably, she guided Dunkin’ as it launched platforms like Dunkin’ Refreshers, Cold Brew with Cold Foam, Avocado Toast...
mytotalretail.com
The E-Commerce Customer Experience is Ripe for an Upgrade
Like everybody else, I’ve shopped online significantly more often the last couple of years, sometimes out of necessity, sometimes for convenience and, sure, sometimes out of sheer boredom. In fact, over the past 18 months or so, I’ve bought myself three wristwatches online that, truth be told, I didn’t exactly need.
voguebusiness.com
Burberry CFO and COO Julie Brown steps down
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Burberry’s chief operating and chief financial officer Julie Brown is stepping down from her role in April 2023, kick-starting the search for a successor. Brown joined Burberry in 2017 from British medical equipment manufacturing company Smith & Nephew, where she...
Goodie Nation and Partner Companies To Give Bulk of $5.3 Million to Black Tech Companies
A nonprofit that helps diverse founders is teaming with its partner companies to help mostly Black tech businesses gain $5.3 million in funding. For the third time since August 2020, $5 million will come from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund that is uniting with Goodie Nation. Fifty Black startups this year received $100,000 unconditionally. Efforts from the Atlanta-based Goodie Nation helped Black founders obtain capital.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Big tech supplier NCR is splitting into two companies
NCR Corp., a major supplier of restaurant POS systems as well as ATMs, will split into two companies, separating its digital commerce business from the ATM side. The move concludes a strategic review at the Atlanta-based company that at one point included the possibility of a sale. But the board of directors said Friday it determined that dividing the company was the best way to deliver value to shareholders.
