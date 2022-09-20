ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Climate Week NYC kicks off with a goal of coming up with solutions

By Vanessa Murdock
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NW1W5_0i3TUybE00

Leaders from around the world gather for Climate Week NYC 02:09

NEW YORK -- Taking action due to our changing climate is a hot topic across the Tri-State Area. Earlier this month, New Jersey became the first state to include climate change in school curriculums .

This week, leaders from around the globe are meeting in the Big Apple for Climate Week NYC.

CBS2s Vanessa Murdock has more efforts to drive climate action.

As , just five years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, climate-conscious minds are gathering at the Times Center at the same time as the United Nations General Assembly.

"It starts off as a way of saying to heads of state that are coming through, look, climate is a really important issue," Climate Group CEO Helen Clarkson said. "With climate action, we're really running out of time.

Clarkson says climate conversation is taking place and people are learning from one another.

"People are coming together and really working on solutions," she said.

Cathy Patillo traveled from Washington D.C.

"Fascinating discussions on how to move forward and the importance of all of us having partnerships on climate," Patillo said. "We need action. We need caring."

On the schedule are more than 400 events around the city, including some at South Street Seaport Museum, which was devastated by Superstorm Sandy's surge. Capt. Jonathan Boulware, president and CEO of the museum, said the museum must be part of the climate conversation.

"Not only is it important, it's an imperative, really, for us to be advocating for a resilient New York," Boulware said.

The museum will host a panel discussion, and already at port at Pier 17, the Danmark, a foreign sail training ship, will open to the public later this week.

At the start of the school year, New Jersey became the first state to include climate change in its student learning standards.

"We've been working toward Sept. 6 for many years now," first lady Tammy Murphy said. "I'm thrilled that New Jersey is first. Let there be no doubt we are giving our students an edge."

Murphy, a mother of four, said, like so many parents, she wants to leave the world a better place for her children.

"At least the same as we've found it and we've enjoyed for our lives," she said.

Murphy said she believes embedding climate change in the core curriculum will add up to jobs in the green economy of the future.

"If we don't train our children to the be the next generation of leaders and innovators in this space, then they will be left out and that can't happen," she said.

Hoboken mom of two Bethlehem Gregory said climate change in the curriculum sounds wonderful.

"I think everyone will benefit from that," Gregory said.

Murdock asked two teenagers to offer their take.

"I mean, it doesn't really change anything," 16-year-old Angel Acosta said.

"It's important because we're the ones causing all this. I think we should learn about it and try to stop it," 14-year-old Shane Berberena added.

From classrooms to conference rooms, climate change action is a priority for many.

The first lady said she hopes other states will join New Jersey, adding five states have already reached out to learn more about the climate change curriculum.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYC organization in Puerto Rico to aid in hurricane relief

NEW YORK -- A New York City organization has boots on the ground in Puerto Rico, helping with the recovery effort after it was hit by Hurricane Fiona.The hurricane left devastation in its wake, destroying homes and properties."We have more than half of Puerto Rico without electricity and a very large number still without water," said Charlotte Gossett Navarro, Puerto Rico chief director for the Hispanic Federation.To some, it feels like déjà vu."People are having to start over again. Some of these are the same people who were impacted by Hurricane Maria and earthquakes, and so they have started over again now...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Weekend activities to welcome in fall

NEW YORK -- It's the first official weekend of fall, and as the leaves begin to change there are plenty of seasonal activities to take advantage of around New York City. Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan joined CBS News New York to share her top picks for this weekend. CLICK HERE for where to go apple pickingCLICK HERE for the Amazing Maize Maze CLICK HERE for the Star PartyWatch her full interview for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Governors of N.Y., N.J. outline climate change initiatives

NEW YORK -- The governors of New York and New Jersey joined forces Wednesday to highlight their actions to tackle climate change.Against the backdrop of Climate Week NYC, Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy appeared united in their commitment to the fight, each listing ambitious goals to lower emissions in their respective states."There is an urgency that we must all feel in our hearts," Hochul said, adding, "We are truly the first generation that has felt the impact of climate change and we are the last generation to be able to do anything about it.""We know climate change is not only real,...
POLITICS
CBS New York

Global Citizen Live concert held in Central Park on Saturday

NEW YORK -- The 10th annual Global Citizen Live event will be held Saturday on the Great Lawn in Central Park.The concert is a call to action to raise awareness, end extreme poverty and challenge people to change the world.Free tickets were given out to 60,000 people who took a pledge and earned points through the Global Citizen app.CBS2's Cindy Hsu spoke to Global Citizen President Liza Henshaw about this year's mission."We're very excited this year to be campaigning on women and girls and sustainability and the global food crisis that was created by the war in Ukraine," Henshaw said.Watch the full interviewGates open at 2 p.m.Metallica, Mariah Carey and the Jonas Brothers are headlining the festival.Tickets are no longer available.For more information, visit globalcitizen.org/en/festival/nyc/2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets

NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

See It: Eitan Bernath shares his Rosh Hashanah salad recipe

NEW YORK -- You might have seen his food demonstrations on TikTok or cooking up a storm on "The Drew Barrymore Show." Teaneck, New Jersey native Eitan Bernath joined us in the studio Friday to share a delicious Rosh Hashanah dish. He and CBS2's Cindy Hsu prepared an arugula avocado pomegranate salad. "The holidays, a lot of times, there's a lot of heavy food, a lot of food that can weigh you down. This is a nice salad to just kind of give you something light, give you something super full of nutrition to get the meal off right," he told Hsu.Bernath also noted pomegranates are one of the symbolic fruits eaten on Rosh Hashanah. Watch the video above for the final dish, and see more holiday recipe ideas here.
TEANECK, NJ
CBS New York

Elevator at Lower Manhattan shelter finally repaired

NEW YORK -- A broken elevator at a shelter in Lower Manhattan has finally been fixed.CBS2 first visited the Third Street Men's Shelter on Aug. 10 after being alerted to the issue.Residents said the elevator had been down since a flood in mid-July, forcing elderly residents to use the stairs.The elevator was still out of order when CBS2 returned to the shelter in early September.Wednesday, residents told CBS2 after our reporting, the elevator is working again.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Advocates: Latino-owned business is booming in NYC, but more must be done

NEW YORK -- Latino-owned small businesses are expanding in the city, but experts say disparities in revenue and growth opportunities are major hurdles.As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS2's Thalia Perez spoke with business owners and has more on the strides they've made.It's evident that Latino businesses are forging ahead."There's so much to celebrate. If you look at the history of Latino migration into the United States, 30-40 years ago there were hardly any. Today, we are a dominant force economically also and women are leading the path to that," said Carlos Naudon, president and CEO of Ponce Bank.The numbers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Murphy
CBS New York

Disaster drill simulates mass casualty event on Long Island

BETHPAGE, N.Y. - Medical students on Long Island are ready for a potential disaster.The Zucker School of Medicine put its first-year students through unique training, responding to a mass casualty event. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, these future doctors are also learning to be EMTs. The screams are simulated, and so is the smoke, but the scenario is all too real: A mass shooting on a train, or derailment. In this drill, medical students are learning just how chaotic and critical the front of the front lines are. Ninety-nine first-year students with Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell teamed up with the Nassau...
BETHPAGE, NY
CBS New York

F-15 fighter jet intercepts small plane in restricted New York City airspace

NEW YORK - An F-15 fighter jet intercepted a small plane entering restricted New York City airspace Wednesday morning while the U.N. General Assembly was in session. It happened at around 11:40 a.m.The fighter jet responded after the small plane didn't respond to communications, according to NORAD. President Joe Biden was speaking at the United Nations Wednesday morning. According to NORAD, the small plane was intercepted about 20 miles east of the city. The NORAD jet escorted the plane out of the area.  It's part of Norad's Operation Noble Eagle, which covers air defense missions in North America. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

City Council hearing today on arsenic scare at Jacob Riis Houses

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council will hold a public oversight hearing Friday to discuss the recent arsenic scare at NYCHA's Jacob Riis Houses. Residents were told the water wasn't safe, but the city later found the test results were wrong. City Council members say the residents deserve to know the truth about what happened in the days leading up to the scare. "We thought these tests were not on point. But you know what? We have not done well with our residents and the community in speaking to issues about NYCHA," former NYCHA Chair & CEO Gregory Russ said during...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

MTA head: Congestion pricing plan likely delayed until 2024

NEW YORK -- From "The Point with Marcia Kramer," CBS2 is learning of a new delay in the controversial congestion pricing plan.The head of the MTA exclusively told CBS2 he expects its implementation to be delayed as the agency works through a number of environmental and other concerns.Janno Lieber made the disclosure on CBS2's political talk show, "The Point with Marcia Kramer."Concerns about potential pollution hot spots and evaluating other concerns are pushing back the start of the MTA's plans to charge drivers new fees to enter the Central Business District below 60th Street."It's gonna take a little...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Economy#Changing Climate#Climate Group
CBS New York

New Yorkers asked to ditch their cars this World Free Car Day

NEW YORK -- It's World Car Free Day, when drivers are encouraged to give up their cars for the day. New York City leaders and the MTA are asking all New Yorkers to leave their vehicles at home and ride the rails instead. The day of action is observed in thousands of cities to help benefit the environment. However, as CBS2's John Dias found, many aren't following the recommendations, especially by the 59th Street Bridge. "Well I'm told it was supposed to be car-free day, but looking here, they didn't get the message," Sutton Place resident Eleanor Kress told Dias."Look at the traffic, it's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bronx high school president running 101 miles to raise money

NEW YORK -- A Bronx high school president is going the extra mile to raise money for the school's athletic program. Cardinal Spellman High School President Dan O'Keefe is making his way around the school's track in Edenwald one step at a time. O'Keefe, 57, started his journey at 4 a.m. Friday and pledged to run 101 miles, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported. "There's several different reasons, but primarily build school spirit, give the kids a concrete example of when people say something's impossible don't ever listen to them, and you can go out there and do anything if you put your mind to...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Subway, Metro-North ridership hit post-pandemic highs

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says ridership on the New York City subway and on Metro-North has reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic in 2020.More than 188,000 riders took Metro-North on Tuesday, and 3.7 million took the subway.That's still lower than pre-pandemic levels.The MTA says the average weekday ridership on the subway in 2019 was just shy of 5.5 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

ArtsConnection lets NYC students learn from real life artists

NEW YORK - Arts classes in public schools no longer come as a guarantee. For more than 40 years, one nonprofit, ArtsConnection, has brought artists in to help.This week, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the kids of PS 382X in the Bronx performed a classic fan dance from Mexico, home country of guest teacher, professional dancer Alda Reuter."I had a child who was born here in the United States," Reuter said, "and I wanted to pass my heritage, my traditions to him. So that's how it started, so I see in every kid, my kid."Reuter is one of 130...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

Old railroad track being transformed into "Queensway" park

NEW YORK -- There could be a new way to explore the outdoors in Queens. A once bustling railroad track may be turned into a park, similar to Manhattan's High Line. As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported, it might not seem like much for now, but the rusted railroad bridge over Yellowstone Boulevard in Rego Park is about to get a makeover. Not only that bridge, but the entire former 3.5 mile stretch of the Rockaway Beach Branch rail line once owned by the Long Island Rail Road more than 50 years ago."Phase one will convert abandoned railroad tracks, which have been used...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Police increase patrols at Long Island synagogues, temples

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island have increased patrols at synagogues and temples ahead of the High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.There are no credible threats of violence, but police are working with congregations."We will be going into each and every house of worship. We know when they're going to be holding services. We'll be walking right into the synagogue itself. The congregants will know that we're there," said Long Beach Police Commissioner Ronald Walsh."People know that their synagogues and their rabbis and their lay leaders are taking all the precautions necessary together with their local police departments," said Rabbi Eli Goodman, with Chabad of the Beaches.In recent months, there have been incidents of antisemitic flyers placed at dozens of homes in Nassau County.
LONG BEACH, NY
CBS New York

Judge overturns NYC's COVID vaccine mandate for police officers

NEW YORK -- A Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Friday overturned the city's vaccine mandate for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated. The city filed an immediate notice of appeal after the bombshell ruling, meaning the judge's ruling is frozen and cannot be enforced until the appeal is heard, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. Still, it was a victory for New York City cops who, for various reasons, didn't want to get the COVID vaccine.Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ordered the city to reinstate PBA members who were fired...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Debate on number of debates heats up in N.Y. gubernatorial race

NEW YORK -- It's the latest gambit in the increasingly ugly New York governor's race.Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has rejected an offer by Gov. Kathy Hochul to do just one debate on a cable station before the election, saying it will leave millions of New Yorkers in the dark.Zeldin is instead saying make me a new offer and Hochul is saying take it or leave it.CBS2's Marcia Kramer has more on latest moves in the political chess game.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul agrees to debate with Republican opponent Rep. Lee ZeldinThe 2022 governor's race may go down in history for answering...
ELECTIONS
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
125K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy