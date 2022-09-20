ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady ‘hopeful’ Gisele Bündchen will attend Bucs game amid marital drama

By Emily Smith
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FOnsq_0i3TUo1C00

Tom Brady is hopeful that Gisele Bündchen will put their issues aside and attend the Bucs’ home opener.

We are told that despite their marriage woes over his decision to un-retire, the NFL star has hopes the model will attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

A source said, “Gisele mostly only attends home games. Tom and his team are hopeful she will be back in the family box with their kids for the Packers game this Sunday.”

Page Six exclusively revealed that Bündchen, 42, fled to Costa Rica after an “ epic fight ” over his decision to return to the NFL. She was spotted in New York City last week while Brady, 45, has remained behind in Tampa, Fla.

The insider continued, “Gisele has left Tom in the past during arguments but always returned once things cooled down.

“They are talking, but mostly about the kids at the moment. But Tom hopes they will reconcile.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SznJh_0i3TUo1C00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5Tef_0i3TUo1C00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IKEV_0i3TUo1C00

While the Buccaneers — who will kick off against the Packers at Florida’s Raymond James Stadium on Sept 25 — currently have a 2-0 record, the start to their NFL season has not been without turmoil.

Brady was seen throwing a tablet following a tense win over the New Orleans Saints last weekend and later admitted that he needs to control his emotions.

“I’ve got to be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place, so it allows me to be the best player I can be,” the football pro admitted on a podcast Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0sLk_0i3TUo1C00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r3EcI_0i3TUo1C00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dB7Gq_0i3TUo1C00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15cdGK_0i3TUo1C00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SYoC_0i3TUo1C00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kN5XQ_0i3TUo1C00

Bündchen, for her part, was said to have spent time with their kids in Miami as she and Brady started having marital issues over his return to the game.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source told us at the time. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wPVz_0i3TUo1C00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yaGm0_0i3TUo1C00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9hpJ_0i3TUo1C00

The revelation came after the Buccaneers quarterback missed 11 days of training camp in August .

When quizzed about his disappearance, Brady said, “It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQzlf_0i3TUo1C00
The model is reportedly upset that Brady decided to un-retire from the NFL.
gisele/Instagram

Meanwhile, the Victoria’s Secret model has revealed in recent interviews how she sacrificed her massively successful career to support her husband’s passion and raise their kids, adding, “Now it’s my turn.”

The source added despite their marriage spat, the strained couple has remained cordial for the sake of their kids.

Reps for both Brady and Bündchen — who share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, plus Jack, the athlete’s 15-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan — have repeatedly declined to comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
RadarOnline

Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors

Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Society
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Football
Fox News

Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles

Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo

Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
NFL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Left Wife Gisele Bündchen Behind During 11-Day Break From Football Training, Visited Eldest Son In The Hamptons

Tom Brady was missing from football training in August, and now new details have come to light about where he went. The athlete left his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and jetted off to see his eldest son, John "Jack" Edward, and celebrate his birthday in the Hamptons. The model did not join Brady, but their children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, were there, in addition to Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, who is Jack's mother. At the time, the football star wrote a sweet note on Instagram about his child. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Gisele Bündchen
The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Ronda Rousey is best known for her work inside the octagon as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all-time. However, she's also done some modeling for SI Swimsuit during her career. Rousey has appeared in two SI Swim issues, in 2015 and 2016. Her 2016 photoshoot was a...
WWE
People

Patrick Mahomes Shares Why He Wanted to Feature Daughter Sterling in 'Powerful' Oakley Commercial

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Patrick Mahomes is opening up about the decision behind daughter Sterling's adorable cameo in his new Oakley commercial. On Monday, the NFL star appeared on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio, where he explained that Oakley initially came up with the idea for including Sterling in the ad. "Oakley came to me with the idea. If I was going to put Sterling and [sister] Mia in a commercial, I wanted it to be powerful," Mahomes shared....
NFL
Us Weekly

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: See Her Pregnancy Photos

Growing their family. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced in May that they’re expecting a second child. “Round 2! 🤍” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of them smiling with their 16-month-old daughter, Sterling. The toddler's pink shirt said: “I have a secret to tell you." She held a sign […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Buccaneers#American Football#Packers
People

Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom

The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
NBC Sports

Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him

Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
International Business Times

Gisele Bündchen Says She's Done Her Part For Husband Tom Brady Amid Marital Crisis Rumors

Gisele Bündchen has seemingly hinted at doing things her way in her recent interview amid rumors that her marriage to Tom Brady has hit the rock bottom. Bündchen, 42, graced the October 2022 cover of Elle magazine. The outlet asked her about the rumors from tabloids claiming that she and the NFL superstar were taking some time apart due to Brady's decision to unretire.
NFL
Page Six

Page Six

144K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy