Tom Brady ‘hopeful’ Gisele Bündchen will attend Bucs game amid marital drama

Tom Brady is hopeful that Gisele Bündchen will put their issues aside and attend the Bucs’ home opener.

We are told that despite their marriage woes over his decision to un-retire, the NFL star has hopes the model will attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

A source said, “Gisele mostly only attends home games. Tom and his team are hopeful she will be back in the family box with their kids for the Packers game this Sunday.”

Page Six exclusively revealed that Bündchen, 42, fled to Costa Rica after an “ epic fight ” over his decision to return to the NFL. She was spotted in New York City last week while Brady, 45, has remained behind in Tampa, Fla.

The insider continued, “Gisele has left Tom in the past during arguments but always returned once things cooled down.

“They are talking, but mostly about the kids at the moment. But Tom hopes they will reconcile.”

While the Buccaneers — who will kick off against the Packers at Florida’s Raymond James Stadium on Sept 25 — currently have a 2-0 record, the start to their NFL season has not been without turmoil.

Brady was seen throwing a tablet following a tense win over the New Orleans Saints last weekend and later admitted that he needs to control his emotions.

“I’ve got to be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place, so it allows me to be the best player I can be,” the football pro admitted on a podcast Monday.

Bündchen, for her part, was said to have spent time with their kids in Miami as she and Brady started having marital issues over his return to the game.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source told us at the time. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

The revelation came after the Buccaneers quarterback missed 11 days of training camp in August .

When quizzed about his disappearance, Brady said, “It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on.”

The model is reportedly upset that Brady decided to un-retire from the NFL. gisele/Instagram

Meanwhile, the Victoria’s Secret model has revealed in recent interviews how she sacrificed her massively successful career to support her husband’s passion and raise their kids, adding, “Now it’s my turn.”

The source added despite their marriage spat, the strained couple has remained cordial for the sake of their kids.

Reps for both Brady and Bündchen — who share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, plus Jack, the athlete’s 15-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan — have repeatedly declined to comment.