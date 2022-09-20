Read full article on original website
latoya rhodes
2d ago
anything that this man is tied to, should be looked at again, given a second chance. why not? this is wrong on so many avenues.
Is Eric Bieniemy on the Move?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Man guilty of killing KC attorney who won judgement against him
KANSAS CITY (AP) — An 84-year-old man was convicted Thursday of shooting and killing a Kansas City lawyer who had won a multi-million judgment against him in a civil lawsuit. A Jackson County jury deliberated about two hours before finding David Jungerman, of Raytown, guilty of first-degree murder and...
KCTV 5
Leavenworth man who pointed gun at officers and was shot pleas to multiple counts
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 32-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man was convicted Friday of two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer that occurred Feb. 13, 2022. The man, Donald Sidney Barden Jr., was also convicted of a second case of residential burglary and a third case of auto...
KCTV 5
Jury finds Kansas City man guilty in 2021 triple shooting that left 2 dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- A man has been convicted of murder and multiple other felonies stemming from a 2021 triple shooting. Dmarius Bozeman was charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree child endangerment and four counts of armed criminal action. Online court records indicate he was found guilty on all charges.
KMBC.com
KCPD asking for help to identify suspects in an aggravated assault that happened in March
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department want the public to take a look at surveillance images to help identify two aggravated assault suspects. Police just released the photos of two individuals wanted in connection with the crime which happened around 8:30 p.m. on March 11 at Royal Liquor on Southwest Boulevard.
84-year-old Jungerman found guilty in 2017 death of Kansas City attorney
A Jackson County jury has found 84-year-old David Jungerman guilty in the 2017 killing of Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert.
KCTV 5
Jury finds David Jungerman guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, a jury announced they had reached a verdict in the first-degree murder trial of 84-year-old David Jungerman for the fatal 2017 shooting of 39-year-old Tom Pickert in his Brookside front yard. A jury found Jungerman guilty on both counts of...
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Daughter still searches for justice 12 years after Ronald Burns homicide
RIVERSIDE, Mo (KCTV) — For more than 12 years, a daughter has waited to see her father’s killer caught. Erricka McCullen insists she won’t give up on receiving justice for her dad. McCullen remembers her father, Ronald Burns, as a giving and caring man who did not...
KCTV 5
Overland Park woman with history of shoplifting pleads guilty to misdemeanor thefts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Overland Park woman accused of shoplifting multiple times has entered a guilty plea in two charges filed against her. Kelli Jo Bauer, 52, will be sentenced Nov. 15. If Bauer’s name and face look familiar to you, it is because we have reported about...
Kansas City landlord charged in attack over unpaid rent
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City landlord with assault after a man claims he was severely beaten over unpaid rent.
KCMO man convicted for shooting, killing woman with 3 children inside home
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted for shooting and killing a woman inside a home while her three children were inside.
LJWORLD
2 Lawrence men charged with distributing drugs that caused one death and injured others
Two Lawrence men have been charged in Douglas County District Court with distributing a drug that caused a death by fentanyl overdose and that injured multiple other people. Logan Hastie Morgan, 22, faces one felony count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, two felony counts of distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm and one felony count of possession of more than 10 doses of Oxycodone, according to charging documents.
Parkville man sentenced in federal court for $335 million scheme, tax violations
A 51-year-old Parkville, Missouri man who was charged in two federal cases was sentenced in federal court Thursday.
FBI asks for help to ID suspect in Kansas City bank robbery
KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bank robbery asking the public for help to identify a suspect. Just after 11a.m. Tuesday, the suspect robbed the the Bank of America at 3100 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a media release from the FBI. The...
WIBW
Co-conspirator sentenced to 8 years for role in $335 million fraud scheme
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The contractor who co-conspired with members of two Topeka based construction companies to defraud the government out of hundreds of millions of dollars has learned his punishment. Patrick Michael Dingle, 51, of Parkville, Mo, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole and...
KCTV 5
Police present at GM plant in KCK after ‘disgruntled employee’ makes ‘threatening comments’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - If you saw some police at the General Motors plant in KCK, it appears it was simply because they were asked to drive around the lot after a disgruntled worker made threatening comments. KCTV5 News received a handful of phone calls Thursday afternoon around 3:30...
kcur.org
Mayor Lucas: DOJ investigation of the Kansas City Police Department is 'a very big deal'
The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the Kansas City Police Department following allegations of racism and harassment within the department. Mayor Quinton Lucas says the investigation should be welcomed, because he believes the Board of Police Commissioners needs to do a better job of understanding the concerns of Black officers.
KCTV 5
David Jungerman’s defense team expected to call additional witnesses Thursday in first-degree murder trial
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Thursday, David Jungerman’s defense team is expected to continue calling witnesses in his first-degree murder trial. Jungerman is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the fatal 2017 shooting of attorney Tom Pickert in his Brookside front yard. Jungerman’s defense team...
NKCHS student taken into custody Wednesday for reportedly possessing firearm
A North Kansas City High School student was taken into custody by police Wednesday for reportedly bringing a firearm to school.
kcur.org
Jackson County to pay $405,000 to settle 2 lawsuits related to ‘Bra-Gate’ scandal
The cases concerned a 2019 policy that required women to remove their underwire bras when entering the Jackson County Detention Center. The Jackson County Legislature has agreed to pay $405,000 to two longtime employees of the Jackson County Detention Center who filed sex discrimination lawsuits against the county after they were required to remove their underwire bras to pass through metal detectors at the jail in 2019.
WIBW
Man shot at South Topeka bar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released regarding an early Friday morning shooting at a South Topeka bar. It happened at the 45th Street Bar, located in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Police Dept. Watch Commander, Lt. Joe Perry, said officers responded shortly before 1...
