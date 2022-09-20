ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Trailer Released for Upcoming Disney Animated Feature ‘Strange World’

At this year’s D23 Expo, Disney gave fans an extended sneak peek at their upcoming animated feature, “Strange World.” Now, the official trailer has been released to the public. This action-adventure journey follows a world-famous family of explorers, however along the way, their differences threaten to derail...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skull#The Death Eaters
d1softballnews.com

Here’s how Vivienne, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is today

Leave behind the commitments for the presentation of The Eternals, Angeline Jolie she is devoting herself full time to her mother’s job. The actress shares six children with Brad Pitt: Maddox (20), Pax (18), Shiloh (16), Zahara (15), twins Vivienne and Knox (14) and dedicates special moments to each of them mom -son. We recently saw her at the Maneskin concert in Rome with Shiloh or dedicating herself to a dance session with Zahara, the last photo instead portrays the actress with her daughter Vivienne.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?

Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy