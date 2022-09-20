Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program records most hatchlings in a season
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A new record has been set in Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program, over 12,400 hatchlings have emerged this season, marking the highest number since their records began. The organization says they only have a few nests left and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews finish instillation of power generators at nearly every intersection in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next time a gusty storm knocks power out in Wilmington, the traffic lights around town are expected to still be functioning. Nearly every single intersection in the city has been wired to support generator back-up power as of today. The Wilmington Police Department says...
Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Traffic impacts expected in Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach during Saturday’s annual triathlon
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are important traffic changes you need to be aware of ahead of Saturday’s YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. The 43rd annual event includes athletes swimming, biking and running, and will result in necessary lane closures on several inland and mainland Wrightsville Beach roads.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: eyeing the busy tropics, heavy surf & rips from Fiona...plus fall air!
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday afternoon to you! Following the passage of an overnight cold front, you will want to have a sweatshirt ready to go the next couple of mornings for brisk temperatures in the 50s first thing Saturday and 70s by the afternoon!. Ocean water temperatures ought...
WECT
Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington to be modified for triathlon
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Afternoon, Sep. 20, 2022. Fundraising continues to reach $100,000 goal for new food bank. We’re in the final stretch of a fundraiser to open the doors to a new food bank. WPD asks for public’s help in hit and run case. Updated:...
WECT
Man rescued by Oak Island Water Rescue after boat capsizes several hundred yards out
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Water Rescue officers were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. on September 22 to The Point after a man’s small boat was capsized several hundred yards out. Per a release from the Oak Island Water Rescue, the boat was reportedly capsized by the wind and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man holds on to boat for two hours after capsizing off Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Large waves from Hurricane Fiona caused a boat to capsize early this morning near Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, the incident occurred around 9:30 am, a few hundred yards offshore. Crews say reports came in about the flipped boat being...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach council member speaks to WWAY after two crashes spark concern
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)- A busy road in Carolina Beach is gaining more attention after two people were hit by vehicles in separate accidents this week. It’s something business owner Aaron Taylor is all too familiar with. Owns Dudes Sweet Candy which is located on the busy street the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Surf City Ocean Rescue urge beachgoers stay vigilant after rescue flags and cans removed
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – With the summer season coming to an end; Surf City Ocean Rescue will only be out on patrol during the weekends. Ocean rescue flags and rescue cans have been removed for the season, ocean rescue will still be responding to all emergencies on the beach and in the water through the off-season.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach awarded $4 million to preserve Freeman Park
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has been awarded approximately $4 million dollars from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund for the preservation of Freeman Park. The grant proceeds will pay off the remaining debt from the Town’s purchase of the property in April...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local volunteers head to Puerto Rico to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People of the Cape Fear are no stranger to disaster. That’s one reason some volunteers from the area are headed to Puerto Rico to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona. James Jarvis is the executive director of the Cape Fear area Red Cross. He...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington couple with disabilities struggle to retrieve mail
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Carl Bailey and his husband John Smith’s health have prevented them from performing tasks most may take for granted. “The mailbox is up here about a mile inside the laundry room and we can’t do it anymore,” said Bailey. Smith lost his...
Car rolls over in Little River-area crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Friday morning in a Little River-area crash. The crash happened Friday morning near Coquina Harbor Drive, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Two cars were involved in the crash. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM advising passengers to allow extra time ahead of Wilmington Trump rally
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to fly out of the Wilmington International Airport on Friday, you’re being encouraged to arrive extra early. Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend the Donald Trump rally, which is set to begin at 7:00 pm. Parking lots open...
WECT
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the beach.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Habitat ReStore locations asking for assembly volunteers this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re handy with a hammer or screwdriver, the Cape Fear Habitat ReStore is asking for your help. All locations around the Cape Fear are looking for volunteers to assemble furniture at one of their stores. You can sign up for any shift on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘The Bias Inside Us’ exhibition opening Saturday at Cape Fear Museum
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A brand new exhibit is set to open this Saturday at the Cape Fear Museum in Wilmington. The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service exhibit is called ‘The Bias Inside Us’. The Museum says the exhibit is an exploration of the social science, psychology,...
The State Port Pilot
Friends give beach equipment, amenities a big boost
As Oak Island town officials fine-tune plans for an expansion of the recreation center, supporters have been working behind the scenes to boost equipment and amenities. The Friends of Parks, a nonprofit foundation not directly associated with the town, recently raised money for several projects, including a new beach wheelchair, repairs to the existing fleet of beach wheelchairs, and seven pairs of virtual reality headsets for use at town facilities. The group is also having large sail-shaped umbrella shades custom-made to cool parts of the splash pad and the pirate-themed playground at Middleton Park.
coastalreview.org
Chris Medlin continues family’s fishing traditions, business
It can be hard to find native coastal people who have lived, worked and owned a business in the same location for multiple generations — not impossible, but difficult. That’s part of what makes Chris Medlin, owner of East Coast Sports in Surf City on Topsail Island, so unusual.
