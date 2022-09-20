As Oak Island town officials fine-tune plans for an expansion of the recreation center, supporters have been working behind the scenes to boost equipment and amenities. The Friends of Parks, a nonprofit foundation not directly associated with the town, recently raised money for several projects, including a new beach wheelchair, repairs to the existing fleet of beach wheelchairs, and seven pairs of virtual reality headsets for use at town facilities. The group is also having large sail-shaped umbrella shades custom-made to cool parts of the splash pad and the pirate-themed playground at Middleton Park.

OAK ISLAND, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO