ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Lifestyle
Wilmington, NC
Pets & Animals
City
Wilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man holds on to boat for two hours after capsizing off Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Large waves from Hurricane Fiona caused a boat to capsize early this morning near Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, the incident occurred around 9:30 am, a few hundred yards offshore. Crews say reports came in about the flipped boat being...
OAK ISLAND, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Snyder
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach awarded $4 million to preserve Freeman Park

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has been awarded approximately $4 million dollars from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund for the preservation of Freeman Park. The grant proceeds will pay off the remaining debt from the Town’s purchase of the property in April...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Fear#Wigs#Earwig#Insect#Plumbing
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington couple with disabilities struggle to retrieve mail

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Carl Bailey and his husband John Smith’s health have prevented them from performing tasks most may take for granted. “The mailbox is up here about a mile inside the laundry room and we can’t do it anymore,” said Bailey. Smith lost his...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Car rolls over in Little River-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Friday morning in a Little River-area crash. The crash happened Friday morning near Coquina Harbor Drive, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Two cars were involved in the crash. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WECT

Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the beach.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘The Bias Inside Us’ exhibition opening Saturday at Cape Fear Museum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A brand new exhibit is set to open this Saturday at the Cape Fear Museum in Wilmington. The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service exhibit is called ‘The Bias Inside Us’. The Museum says the exhibit is an exploration of the social science, psychology,...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Friends give beach equipment, amenities a big boost

As Oak Island town officials fine-tune plans for an expansion of the recreation center, supporters have been working behind the scenes to boost equipment and amenities. The Friends of Parks, a nonprofit foundation not directly associated with the town, recently raised money for several projects, including a new beach wheelchair, repairs to the existing fleet of beach wheelchairs, and seven pairs of virtual reality headsets for use at town facilities. The group is also having large sail-shaped umbrella shades custom-made to cool parts of the splash pad and the pirate-themed playground at Middleton Park.
OAK ISLAND, NC
coastalreview.org

Chris Medlin continues family’s fishing traditions, business

It can be hard to find native coastal people who have lived, worked and owned a business in the same location for multiple generations — not impossible, but difficult. That’s part of what makes Chris Medlin, owner of East Coast Sports in Surf City on Topsail Island, so unusual.
SURF CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy