200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are looking for volunteers to help make the city look a little greener. (Sept. 23, 2022) 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. Meet the Artists: Transmigration by Jyl Bonaguro. Sinkholes creating parking...
Fall is the perfect time to visit Shanty Creek Resort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Well it’s officially fall and one thing that we’re blessed with in Michigan is beautiful fall color tours! It’s the perfect time to head up north and visit the small towns, wineries, and breweries. Shanty Creek Resort offers the perfect spot to stay and head out and enjoy all northern Michigan has to offer.
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re planning on heading out on the lake Thursday, be aware of hazardous swimming conditions. A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties through Thursday evening.
Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan

Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
City
Fall street festival coming to Ottawa in October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Social House Kitchen & Bar is known for their late night atmosphere but they offer so much more than that including a fantastic food menu with weekly specials!. They’re also hosting their first annual October on Ottawa street festival next month! Mandi joins us...
Hope Unexpected celebrates 10 years of helping single moms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Hope Unexpected is a local non-profit which supports local single moms and their children, through multiple services providing support and hope. This month the organization celebrated 10 years of service, and we were there for the celebratory dinner to recognize local moms, supporters and volunteers. To...
Gearing up for the 2022 Gentex Santa Parade

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s ArtPrize and the leaves are barely starting to turn but yet plans are well underway for this year’s Santa Parade in Grand Rapids. Today we have Wayne and Sarah from the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber and Craig from Gentex, the new sponsor of the parade.
Fall entertainment is heating up at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall entertainment is heating up at Soaring Eagle Casino and we’re starting off with a fun one! These men can sing, dance, and serenade and they definitely know how to put on a show. Hunks the Show is on Saturday, November12th. This All-star male dance revue is a great way to celebrate ladies’ night, a birthday or maybe even a a bachelorette party.
Eastbrook Homes has beautiful community in Jenison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You know what they say, it’s all about location, so when choosing a place to call home, you want to be close to a lot of things. What if that neighborhood also included a pool, a clubhouse, playground, and had a friendly atmosphere? Lowing Woods by Eastbrook Homes offers exactly that!
You Could Win Tickets to Tran-Siberian Orchestra!

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Trans-Siberian Orchestra Ghosts of Christmas Eve comes to Van Andel Arena on Sunday, December 4th, 2022 with two show times at 3:00PM & 7:30PM. For a limited time, the TRAN-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA TICKET GIVEAWAY is giving away four tickets to the show. Enter from now until September 29th to earn your seat in the audience of this must see event. And don’t forget to come back daily to increase your odds of winning!
Meet the Artists: Jaylei Art by Jamari Taylor

"Jaylei Art" By Jamari Taylor is displayed at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 23, 2022) Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6...
KCAS Pets of the Week: Scratch and Peter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a laid-back dog and a social cat. Peter is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says he’s calm and relaxed (and Peter agreed with a big yawn) and would be a great snuggler as the weather turns colder. He knows the basic sit command.
Welcome to Heinz Orthodontics

Choosing the right orthodontist can mean the difference between a tolerable patient experience and one that is truly exceptional. As a patient of Dr. Heinz, you can be confident that you have chosen an orthodontist with the skill, expertise, and commitment to make your smile his top priority. Whether you...
Le Macaron offers authentic French Macarons & more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Le Macaron French Pastries is located right across from Rosa Parks Circle and offers 20 flavors of macarons along with French gelato, European style coffees, homemade candies and gourmet chocolates! They join us today to tell us all about the mouth-watering sweets they offer.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on US-31

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after crashing his motorcycle on US-31 between Montague and Rothbury Wednesday evening. It happened around 7:25 p.m. on US-31 south of S. Oceana Drive in Grant Township. Michigan State Police say the 43-year-old from Brighton was headed south when his motorcycle...
Meet the Artists: 'Grand' by Judy Steiner

"Grand" by Judy Steiner is displayed at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 21, 2022) Meeting tonight to discuss Palisades decommissioning …. Michigan explores wireless EV charging road system. Courtroom to competition, sketch artist on display …. Poll: Whitmer, Nessel, Benson lead over Republican …. Storm...
