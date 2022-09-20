Read full article on original website
Freeboot Friday has Uptown Greenville booming so far during football season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the last home football game for East Carolina University for the next three weeks. It also means it’s the last Freeboot Friday until October. During the first four weeks of the college football season, Freeboot Friday has also been taking place in Uptown Greenville. It’s not very often the Pirates […]
Union shut down by Rosewood
The weather was set for a wonderful game of soccer. The Union Spartans hosted the Rosewood Eagles on Wednesday night. What started as a promis
New Bern remains No. 1, many other changes to Touchdown Friday Top 9
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern opened the high school football season as the top-ranked team in the WNCT coverage area. After Week 5, they are still there. New Bern beat Havelock last week, 27-0. The Bears have outscored their opponents 202-17 this season. The Bears host Jacksonville on Friday in another Big Carolina Conference […]
Danielle Uliano Leaving News4JAX: Where Is the Jacksonville Meteorologist Going?
Danielle Uliano has always provided pleasant and informative weather forecasts for the residents of Jacksonville. Since she joined WJXT three years ago, she has become their favorite meteorologist. Recently, Danielle Uliano announced that she is leaving News4JAX in September 2022. WJXT Channel 4 viewers naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They want to know where she is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Jacksonville. Find out what Danielle Uliano said about leaving News4JAX.
Former ECU player Harold Varner III opens up about LIV tour
PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — Former East Carolina star Harold Varner III makes no bones about it, his move to the LIV golf tour was all about the money. Varner opens up about the hate he’s receiving for making the move and why it took him so long to jump at the chance. You’ll be surprised to find out what he thinks of trophies and Green Jacket’s.
ECU to host fall commencement, college recognition ceremonies
In a news release sent out on Sept. 22 by East Carolina University News Services, ECU’s fall 2022 commencement ceremony was announced. According to the news release, the ceremony will be held in person at Minges Coliseum on Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. “East Carolina University’s commencement ceremony is...
Mac “Bear” Hodges Music Festival comes to Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The first annual Mac “Bear” Hodges Music Festival will be held tomorrow. Hodges was the former mayor of Washington who died of COVID-19 in 2020. The city renamed its waterfront festival park to honor him- and that’s where this weekend’s festival will take place.
Tropical Storm Ian forms in Atlantic
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For all the talk about how it’s been a slow hurricane season, we’re not seeing that anymore. The Atlantic Ocean currently has five systems churning, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Gaston, which formed earlier this week, is out in the Azores and is closer to Europe than anywhere […]
Project at 10th and Evans streets could have $656 million impact
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers may have seen signs for Intersect East around 10th and Evans streets. That project will cover a 19-acre area, with the goal of connecting downtown Greenville with East Carolina University and ECU Health. Tuesday morning, Tim Elliot, who is a developer with Maryland-based Elliott...
Social district a possibility in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Could Washington be the next city to establish a social district? In July, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law a bill that clarifies how and where municipalities can establish social districts. Those are areas where patrons can purchase alcoholic beverages from North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission-licensed businesses and carry them in […]
City of Greenville breaks ground on new Wildwood Park amenities
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Greenville community came out on Thursday to the groundbreaking ceremony at Wildwood Park for a new welcome center and play area. The expansion comes almost a year after the park opened in October 2021 but Greenville Recreation and Parks director Don Octigan says he’s excited for the community because the development has been in the works for quite some time.
The farmer and the bear battle it out over peanuts at harvest time in eastern North Carolina
North Carolina one of the largest peanut-producing states in the U.S., but eastern North Carolina farmers have some four-legged, fierce competition for the popular legumes. Bertie County Farmer Kirk Tice said it’s harvest time, and it’s again a race between the farmer and the black bear on his farm this week.
This year’s peanut season in ENC looks a little different
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Knowing when to dig their peanuts is one of the most important decisions a farmer can make and this year’s peanut season looks a little different for ENC farmers. For the first time in almost ten years, peanuts are ready to dig seven to ten days...
Potential tropical threat next week
From Chris Newkirk / Beaufort County Emergency Services:. Our office is currently monitoring the development of Tropical Depression #9 in the Caribbean Sea. It is expected to become a Tropical Storm over the weekend and track north, impacting Florida as a Hurricane Tuesday and / or Wednesday of next week. Current forecast models suggest this storm will continue a track along the eastern US bringing potential impacts to North Carolina as we enter next weekend. (Friday / Saturday)
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free lunches...
Calvin Williams — Independent Write-In Candidate for Craven County Sheriff
The North Carolina Board of Elections has qualified Independent Candidate Calvin Williams as a write-in candidate for the upcoming November 2022 election for Craven County Sheriff. North Carolina requires Independent candidates to qualify as a write-in. Independent affiliates are not recognized as a primary party. You will be required to write-in the name “Calvin Williams” on the blank line under the heading for Craven County Sheriff and darkened the circle in order to vote for him on the November 2022 ballet.
Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County register of deeds has announced she will retire after over 25 years of service. Jennifer Leggett Whitehurst will retire effective Dec. 30, after 26 years of county service. Whitehurst was elected as Beaufort County Register of Deeds in November of 1996. Before...
Beaufort County Health Director announces retirement
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina health director has announced they are retiring after nearly four decades of service. The Beaufort County Board of Health announced Wednesday that the health director, James ‘Jim’ Madson, is retiring effective Jan. 1. “On behalf of the Beaufort County Board...
MetroNet, ABC Permits, Utilities, Appointments Among Items on New Bern BOA Meeting Agenda — Sept. 27
The Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1....
