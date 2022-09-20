ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Parent involved in high school basketball brawl files complaint to Cape Coral Police

By Jennifer Kveglis
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A parent tangled up in a brawl at a Cape Coral high school basketball game and the Lee County NAACP are now addressing their frustrations with the Cape Coral Police Department officer who arrested him on battery charges.

46-year-old David Church claims the officer never gave him a chance to file a complaint against the coach and basketball player he believes attacked him first.

On Tuesday, Church and the NAACP also filed a petition to the state attorney’s office to appeal his Battery charges.

Mike Love with the NAACP’s Criminal Justice Committee said there were 8 seconds left in a game between Ida Baker and Dunbar High Schools when a 17-year-old Ida Baker player kneed a Dunbar player in the groin.

“There’s a technical and Mr. Church’s son was going to take the free throw,” Love said, “The same Ida Baker player, he head butted David Church Junior and tackled him to the ground.”

Love claimed Church ran over to pull players off his son when a coach attacked Church. Love said later that night Church was at the hospital with his son for the teen’s injuries when he got a call from the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD).

“He went voluntarily and when he went to his house, he told the police officer who was serving a warrant for his arrest that he was the victim, he was first attacked. He asked the police to file a complaint,” he said, “The Cape Coral police officer refused to take his complaint. We all know that’s wrong. Everyone knows that’s wrong.”

The 17-year-old Ida Baker player has been charged with battery. ABC7 asked the Cape Coral Police Department if the coach is facing any charges. CCPD has not responded.

Comments / 0

 

