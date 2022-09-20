ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

York News-Times

A Paws For Pets -- One day at a time

This past Saturday I received a call from Crystal Gulbrandon. Her mother, Susan Engle had called her and told her that she was on main street in Geneva and there was an injured kitten lying on the road. Her mother called the police but Crystal said by the time they arrived the kitten had managed to get in the undercarriage of a parked car. She was wondering what she could do with the cat if they could get it caught. Even though I was watching a Nebraska televised volleyball game I said bring it to my house.
GENEVA, NE
York News-Times

First Nebraska casino gets the greenlight, will open Saturday in Lincoln

The long-awaited opening of Nebraska's first state-licensed casino cleared its final hurdle Friday afternoon, paving the way for the first pull of a slot machine in Lincoln's history. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to grant a permanent gaming license to WarHorse Lincoln, which plans to open its...
LINCOLN, NE
townandtourist.com

30 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, NE (Global Tastes For Every Palate!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Lincoln, NE, has a little bit of everything, from outdoor adventures to upbeat nightlife and historical landmarks. You can explore your artistic and educational sides at several museums or relax as you stroll through lush botanical gardens. When you’re ready to refuel, the best restaurants in Lincoln, NE, are waiting and ready to satisfy any appetite.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Hardy - 50 years

YORK – Bill and Diann (Peters) Hardy, of York, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on October 7, 2022. Bill, an electrical engineer and Diann, a registered nurse, are the parents of three children: Jason of Lincoln, Amy of Grand Island and Jared of Grand Island. They are also the grandparents of four grandchildren.
YORK, NE
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Texas

A Nebraska inmate who went missing last year was arrested Tuesday in Texas. In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said LaJuan Jones was found at a family member's home in Dallas. He reportedly left the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln for a work assignment on Dec. 13,...
DALLAS, TX
York News-Times

Family Practice of Grand Island

© Copyright 2022 York News-Times, 327 Platte Ave York, NE 68467
YORK, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Former Nebraska star Maurice Purify has run a life route from alcoholism to mentor

Nebraska football has yet to win a conference title in the 21st century but an entire generation of Huskers and memories have nonetheless passed through Lincoln since the glory years of championship teams past. The World-Herald will periodically catch up with notable NU alums in their 20s and 30s about life after their playing days.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Prokopec receives award honoring service to Columbus community

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus nurse is receiving recognition from her employer for exemplary service to her community. Carrie Prokopec, a nurse in Columbus Community Hospital’s emergency department, recently won the Service Over Self award. The award recognizes hospital staff who volunteer in Columbus and the surrounding communities. It...
COLUMBUS, NE
klkntv.com

37,000 pounds of missing meat in York leaves investigators craving answers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York County Crime Stoppers says whoever helps solve a major meat mystery may be eligible for a cash reward. A refrigerated Great Dane trailer was stolen on Saturday, according to the York Police Department. Police say the thieves transferred the 37,000 pounds of meat it...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Donna Heins

Donna Fay Rudisil Heins was born September 23, 1928, in McCook. She passed away September 20, 2022, at Hearthstone nursing home in York, days short of her 94th birthday. Donna is survived by her daughters, Margo and husband Gary Biba of Fletcher, N.C. and Joan Lush of Flower Mound, Texas; granddaughter, Rachel Lush of Grapevine, Texas; brother, E. Kent and wife Judith Rudisil of Mountain Home, Ark.; sisters-in-law, Orva Heins of Elkhorn, Wilma Heins of Rising City, Avis Kroft and husband John Kroft of Glade Park, Colo. and dear friends, Sara and Dr. Joseph Erwin and their family.
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash

YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Two former Huskers earn spots on US national volleyball team

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Husker volleyball players continue to be a mainstay on the U.S. national team. Rosters for the upcoming Fédération Internationale de Volley Ball Championship were announced Thursday. Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes are among the 14 players on the U.S. team. Both Robinson...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Cooler air on the way!

It was hot today! For September 20, 2022, we have four new record highs across parts of Nebraska…so far. We’ll update this when numbers are finalized, but for now, here are the records:. Lincoln: 103 (old record: 96 in 2018) Omaha: 100 (old record: 95 in 2018) Beatrice:...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE

