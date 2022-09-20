Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
A Paws For Pets -- One day at a time
This past Saturday I received a call from Crystal Gulbrandon. Her mother, Susan Engle had called her and told her that she was on main street in Geneva and there was an injured kitten lying on the road. Her mother called the police but Crystal said by the time they arrived the kitten had managed to get in the undercarriage of a parked car. She was wondering what she could do with the cat if they could get it caught. Even though I was watching a Nebraska televised volleyball game I said bring it to my house.
York News-Times
First Nebraska casino gets the greenlight, will open Saturday in Lincoln
The long-awaited opening of Nebraska's first state-licensed casino cleared its final hurdle Friday afternoon, paving the way for the first pull of a slot machine in Lincoln's history. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to grant a permanent gaming license to WarHorse Lincoln, which plans to open its...
townandtourist.com
30 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, NE (Global Tastes For Every Palate!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Lincoln, NE, has a little bit of everything, from outdoor adventures to upbeat nightlife and historical landmarks. You can explore your artistic and educational sides at several museums or relax as you stroll through lush botanical gardens. When you’re ready to refuel, the best restaurants in Lincoln, NE, are waiting and ready to satisfy any appetite.
York News-Times
Hardy - 50 years
YORK – Bill and Diann (Peters) Hardy, of York, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on October 7, 2022. Bill, an electrical engineer and Diann, a registered nurse, are the parents of three children: Jason of Lincoln, Amy of Grand Island and Jared of Grand Island. They are also the grandparents of four grandchildren.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Texas
A Nebraska inmate who went missing last year was arrested Tuesday in Texas. In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said LaJuan Jones was found at a family member's home in Dallas. He reportedly left the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln for a work assignment on Dec. 13,...
York News-Times
Family Practice of Grand Island
© Copyright 2022 York News-Times, 327 Platte Ave York, NE 68467 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Info | Cookie Preferences.
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
York News-Times
Former Nebraska star Maurice Purify has run a life route from alcoholism to mentor
Nebraska football has yet to win a conference title in the 21st century but an entire generation of Huskers and memories have nonetheless passed through Lincoln since the glory years of championship teams past. The World-Herald will periodically catch up with notable NU alums in their 20s and 30s about life after their playing days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
A first step in reconciliation: Mayor recognizes Lincoln as ancestral lands of Otoe-Missouria tribe
Once, members of the Otoe-Missouria tribe lived and hunted along Salt Creek and its tributaries, harvesting salt from its deposits on the Southeast Nebraska land that now includes Lincoln. On Wednesday, 189 years after the Otoe-Missouria nation signed the first of two treaties ceding land to the U.S. government, members...
York News-Times
Seven-run fifth leads Polk County to 11-3 win at Blue River
DAVID CITY – A close matchup turned into a blowout in the fifth inning on Thursday night as the Polk County Slammers scored seven times in the top of the fifth on their way to the 11-3 win over Blue River. Up to the fifth the score was tied...
News Channel Nebraska
Prokopec receives award honoring service to Columbus community
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus nurse is receiving recognition from her employer for exemplary service to her community. Carrie Prokopec, a nurse in Columbus Community Hospital’s emergency department, recently won the Service Over Self award. The award recognizes hospital staff who volunteer in Columbus and the surrounding communities. It...
York News-Times
Expert conservator from Japan visits Lincoln to care for 'friendship doll' at Morrill Hall
The University of Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall welcomed an expert doll conservator from Japan this week to work on the museum's friendship doll exhibit, in hopes of preparing the doll for a future visit home. Miss Mie was a gift to the United States as part of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
37,000 pounds of missing meat in York leaves investigators craving answers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York County Crime Stoppers says whoever helps solve a major meat mystery may be eligible for a cash reward. A refrigerated Great Dane trailer was stolen on Saturday, according to the York Police Department. Police say the thieves transferred the 37,000 pounds of meat it...
York News-Times
Donna Heins
Donna Fay Rudisil Heins was born September 23, 1928, in McCook. She passed away September 20, 2022, at Hearthstone nursing home in York, days short of her 94th birthday. Donna is survived by her daughters, Margo and husband Gary Biba of Fletcher, N.C. and Joan Lush of Flower Mound, Texas; granddaughter, Rachel Lush of Grapevine, Texas; brother, E. Kent and wife Judith Rudisil of Mountain Home, Ark.; sisters-in-law, Orva Heins of Elkhorn, Wilma Heins of Rising City, Avis Kroft and husband John Kroft of Glade Park, Colo. and dear friends, Sara and Dr. Joseph Erwin and their family.
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first casino in the state
On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus.
News Channel Nebraska
Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash
YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
klkntv.com
Two former Huskers earn spots on US national volleyball team
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Husker volleyball players continue to be a mainstay on the U.S. national team. Rosters for the upcoming Fédération Internationale de Volley Ball Championship were announced Thursday. Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes are among the 14 players on the U.S. team. Both Robinson...
klkntv.com
Cooler air on the way!
It was hot today! For September 20, 2022, we have four new record highs across parts of Nebraska…so far. We’ll update this when numbers are finalized, but for now, here are the records:. Lincoln: 103 (old record: 96 in 2018) Omaha: 100 (old record: 95 in 2018) Beatrice:...
KETV.com
Two Nebraska high schools investigating alleged 'misconduct' by students during volleyball match
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Nebraska high schools are investigating "allegations of irresponsible behavior" by students during a volleyball match on Tuesday night. Misconduct by some Kearney High School students during a match against Lincoln High School allegedly included "inappropriate comments and actions." “I was contacted by the Lincoln High...
klkntv.com
Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
Comments / 0