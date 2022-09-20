Read full article on original website
yaleclimateconnections.org
‘Fighting for inches’ in the Southeast’s struggle with salt
At age 61, wading through swampy rows of submerged plants and trying not to step on any cottonmouth snakes, Rollen Chalmers farms his family’s legacy in rice. He makes his living on the Turnbridge Plantation in his hometown of Hardeeville, South Carolina, 30 minutes from the Atlantic Ocean. For 16 years he’s grown Carolina Gold Rice, a sweet species brought in the slave trade from West Africa’s “Rice Coast.” Today, Carolina Gold is cultivated by only a handful of small-scale farmers.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Shellfish Harvesting Season Opening October 1
Are you a fan of shellfish? Shellfish is broken down into two groups: crustaceans and mollusks/bivalves. Within these groups are a variety of foods including (but not limited to) shrimp, prawns, oysters, crab, lobster, mussels, and more. Yeah, just listing those made me hungry. The shellfish harvest season is gearing up to begin in South Carolina on October 1, 2022.
WMBF
Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
Urns, ashes increasingly washing ashore along South Carolina beach
Urns containing human remains have been found on the beach in Myrtle Beach more frequently in the last three years.
counton2.com
What impacts will Charleston see from Hurricane Fiona?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will not take a direct hit from Hurricane Fiona, but the beaches will experience some impacts over the next few days. Hurricane Fiona is currently a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as it heads towards Bermuda. Although the storm will continue to pull further away from South Carolina, it will generate a lot of wave energy.
wpde.com
Hearing set on fate of Murdaugh's Moselle property with $3.9M sale offer on the table
GEORGETOWN (WCIV) — What happens to the money from selling the property where Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021? A probate court hearing scheduled for September 30 in Georgetown County looks to bring some clarity to the question. Colleton County property records...
WJCL
Tropical Depression 9 forms, could impact Georgia and South Carolina next week. The latest models
Tropical Depression #9 has formed in the Central Caribbean Sea. It will continue to strengthen today and become a tropical storm by tomorrow and a hurricane by Monday. The tropical system will track near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands this weekend. The track takes it near the west coast of Cuba on Monday then west coast of Florida by middle of next week as a category two hurricane.
Thrillist
This South Carolina Town is the Kazoo Capital of the United States
There’s just something about Beaufort, South Carolina. Old oak trees festooned with Spanish moss shade the quaint historic quarter. The words of famed Southern writer Pat Conroy seem to come alive in this place he loved so much. And the tides seem to whisper of ships seeking harbor in days gone past. But, if you listen closer, that might not be history whispering to you. It might be the distinct humming tune of a kazoo instead.
WJCL
Beaufort and Jasper County residents report brown, discolored water. Here's what officials say
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. The Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority informed customers earlier this week of discolored water in their system. The company is saying the issue is primarily south of Highway 278 in Beaufort and Jasper counties. One viewer shared the following photo with...
foodieflashpacker.com
10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Hilton Head, SC
The enchanting island of Hilton Head is tucked away in the warm embrace of the Atlantic. Hilton Head is the ideal holiday spot because of its unmatched natural beauty and laid-back attitude. For the benefit of the town’s foodies, the oceans surrounding Hilton Head are never short of fish, and...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston preparing former dairy plant for possible commercial use
NORTH CHARLESTON — Months after a milk processing plant ceased production, the city is preparing the former Borden Dairy site for potential commercial use. North Charleston City Council voted Sept. 22 to rezone the old plant at 5001 LaCross Road that closed in May from light industrial to commercial redevelopment.
BJWSA warns of water discoloration in parts of Beaufort, Jasper counties
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Some residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties may see discoloration in their water, but Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) officials say this isn’t a cause for concern. The discoloration is the result of higher-than-normal levels of manganese and iron in the water distribution system. Officials say these concentrations do […]
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. The USGS said the 1.4-magnitude earthquake struck about four miles southeast of Elgin at around 11:52 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina. MORE...
The Post and Courier
Democrat Annie Andrews failed for months to disclose personal finances
For months Democrat Annie Andrews failed to publicly disclose her personal finances as a South Carolina congressional candidate, only doing so this week after the S.C. Republican Party filed a complaint against her with the House Committee on Ethics. Andrews, a pediatrician at the Medical University of South Carolina, is...
The Post and Courier
Explore Charleston CEO says no ill-intent with Cayman bank account
Charleston’s state-funded tourism marketing group stowed nearly $2 million in public money in an offshore account on an island nation known for banking secrecy long favored by tax dodgers and money launderers. Helen Hill, chief executive of the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau also known as Explore Charleston,...
Alligator Relocated After Being Found in South Carolina Fire Station
A small alligator has been relocated back to its home at a nearby swamp after the reptile made its way into a South Carolina fire station on Monday (September 19th). According to WMBF News, the incident occurred at Station 3 in Bucksport located in Horry County. One of the firefighters navigated the alligator out of the building after it was discovered near a small puddle under one of the fire engines. No injuries were reported and the gator was placed in a nearby swamp afterward. The Horry County Fire Rescue shared some snapshots of the removal of the gator on Facebook.
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding
State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding.
WYFF4.com
More than 7,000 Duke Energy customers without power this morning in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update at 10:40 a.m. Under 100 outages reported. Just under 4,000 customers without power. Duke Energy tells WYFF News 4 that a "critter" made contact with a power line which caused the outage. Spokesman Ryan Mosier said at 9:40 a.m. that crews at the scene expect...
WJCL
Advisory issued for Georgia, South Carolina coastline ahead of Hurricane Fiona's path
SAVANNAH, Ga. — While Hurricane Fiona, now a Category 4 storm and the first major hurricane of the season, is not forecast to make landfall it is expected to have impacts on our coastal waters. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for Thursday morning...
The Post and Courier
Carolina Forest residents, local developer clash over potential rezoning plan
CAROLINA FOREST — Carolina Forest residents engaged in a heated exchange with a local developer during a community forum Sept. 21. The residents were concerned about a potential redevelopment plan involving the 171.77-acre River Oaks Golf Club property, which they fear could lead to further citywide overcrowding and its subsequent consequences, like environmental harm and increased traffic.
