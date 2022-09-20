Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Aaron Judge's Wife Goes Viral After 60th Home Run
Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continued his historic season with a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was his 60th home run of the season, leaving him just one behind the Yankees record of 61, hit by Roger Maris over 60 years ago. Following the achievement, photos captured Judge embracing his wife, Samantha.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books
On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
Yardbarker
Yankees president Randy Levine emphatically denies Aaron Judge was nearly traded to Angels
The story was discussed on the Friday edition of the "Tiki and Tierney" show that airs on New York sports radio station WFAN, and Yankees team president Randy Levine responded to the report via a strong statement read over the air. "The New York Yankees called Harold Reynolds after his...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing
A range of emotions for the Dodgers manager.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
After 25 years of longball fatigue, Albert Pujols' 700th home run is a once-in-a-lifetime feat
Friday night, Pujols became the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 home runs – and first since Barry Bonds.
2-time MLB All-Star announces his plans to retire
At 37 years old, one former All-Star is ready to close his chapter on baseball. Oakland Athletics veteran catcher Stephen Vogt told the Associated Press this week that he plans to retire after the 2022 season. Vogt adds that he hopes to move into a coaching or managing role upon his retirement.
Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer
This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
RELATED PEOPLE
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill
Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 151
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s run through Game 151:
MLB・
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Scranton gets one-hit, Somerset drops Game One
2B Chris Owings 0-3 1B Ronald Guzmán 0-2, BB. Anthony Banda 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K (loss) Virtually nothing highlight worthy for the RailRiders tonight. Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 6-5 vs. Erie SeaWolves (Erie leads EAS Championship Series 1-0) SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 4...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple TV eviscerated over Yankees-Red Sox broadcast
The fan feedback came in for Friday night’s New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game that aired on Apple TV+, and the results were not pretty. Apple TV+ purchased the rights to air a package of games on Friday nights beginning this season. Fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the announcers and overall quality of the broadcasts throughout the season.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Mailbag: Early extensions, Judge’s historic comparisons, and the bullpen
Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Darth_Lazarus asks: Seeing more teams starting to lock up young stars right away (Acuña, Franco, etc) is there any reason...
Comments / 0