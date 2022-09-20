ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Spun

Look: Aaron Judge's Wife Goes Viral After 60th Home Run

Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continued his historic season with a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was his 60th home run of the season, leaving him just one behind the Yankees record of 61, hit by Roger Maris over 60 years ago. Following the achievement, photos captured Judge embracing his wife, Samantha.
Yardbarker

Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books

On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
Larry Brown Sports

2-time MLB All-Star announces his plans to retire

At 37 years old, one former All-Star is ready to close his chapter on baseball. Oakland Athletics veteran catcher Stephen Vogt told the Associated Press this week that he plans to retire after the 2022 season. Vogt adds that he hopes to move into a coaching or managing role upon his retirement.
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer

This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill

Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
Pinstripe Alley

The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 151

Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s run through Game 151:
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Scranton gets one-hit, Somerset drops Game One

2B Chris Owings 0-3 1B Ronald Guzmán 0-2, BB. Anthony Banda 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K (loss) Virtually nothing highlight worthy for the RailRiders tonight. Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 6-5 vs. Erie SeaWolves (Erie leads EAS Championship Series 1-0) SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 4...
Larry Brown Sports

Apple TV eviscerated over Yankees-Red Sox broadcast

The fan feedback came in for Friday night’s New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game that aired on Apple TV+, and the results were not pretty. Apple TV+ purchased the rights to air a package of games on Friday nights beginning this season. Fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the announcers and overall quality of the broadcasts throughout the season.
