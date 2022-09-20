Otsego Career Access Network Brings Retired Educator

About 85% the top 50 “hot jobs” in the state require some extra training beyond high school. And a group in Otsego County wants to help their residents go after those jobs.

The Otsego Career Access Network, or OCAN, wants to connect people with opportunities for an advanced education. And the new coordinator is the retired Gaylord Schools superintendent.

Brian Pearson says OCAN is “working with employers, we’re working with k-12 schools, working with nonprofits, working with higher Ed. To break down all of these barriers and meet the student where they’re at so they have access to these jobs.”

Pearson says there’s a statewide goal that 60% of the population will have some type of transferable certificate or associate’s degree by the year 2030. “Right now that percentage is right around in the mid-40’s. For Otsego County that percentage is 33%,” Pearson says.

He says the list of hot jobs includes things like accounting and teaching, and the industries that might come to mind – like manufacturing and skilled trades. But he says there’s a wide range of options. “There’s a big shortage of truck drivers right now. Physical therapy assistants out there, massage therapists. There’s a lot – pretty much you can take your interests whatever that is, and match it to one of those hot 50 jobs.”

OCAN is working with the Otsego Community Foundation to bring those opportunities to residents in the coming months. For more information, click here.

For more details on similar Career Access Networks in other communities across the state, click here.