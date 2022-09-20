ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, MI

Otsego Career Access Network Brings Retired Educator

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

About 85% the top 50 “hot jobs” in the state require some extra training beyond high school. And a group in Otsego County wants to help their residents go after those jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V22ak_0i3TMnHR00

The Otsego Career Access Network, or OCAN, wants to connect people with opportunities for an advanced education. And the new coordinator is the retired Gaylord Schools superintendent.

Brian Pearson says OCAN is “working with employers, we’re working with k-12 schools, working with nonprofits, working with higher Ed. To break down all of these barriers and meet the student where they’re at so they have access to these jobs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHGXP_0i3TMnHR00

Pearson says there’s a statewide goal that 60% of the population will have some type of transferable certificate or associate’s degree by the year 2030. “Right now that percentage is right around in the mid-40’s. For Otsego County that percentage is 33%,” Pearson says.

He says the list of hot jobs includes things like accounting and teaching, and the industries that might come to mind – like manufacturing and skilled trades. But he says there’s a wide range of options. “There’s a big shortage of truck drivers right now. Physical therapy assistants out there, massage therapists. There’s a lot – pretty much you can take your interests whatever that is, and match it to one of those hot 50 jobs.”

OCAN is working with the Otsego Community Foundation to bring those opportunities to residents in the coming months. For more information, click here.

For more details on similar Career Access Networks in other communities across the state, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Nessel Files Brief in Support of Traverse City FishPass

Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an amicus brief in support of Traverse City’s FishPass. The proposed FishPass project, designed to keep invasive species out of the waterways, has been on hold since groundbreaking was set to begin at Union Street Dam Park. A city resident argued that altering...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Otsego County, MI
Education
County
Otsego County, MI
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: Cider Mill Season at Friske Farm Market

You can enjoy all the sweet smells, tastes and feelings of the season at Friske Farm Market in Ellsworth. They have hot apple cider to warm you up and fall activities for the whole family. You can try their giant apple slingshot or smash some pumpkins before picking out your favorite. For the little ones, pile into a wagon for a ride around the orchard. We believe the best place to end is at the bakery, grabbing some donuts and caramel apple pie for the road!
ELLSWORTH, MI
9&10 News

Heated Debate Sparked Over Proposed Budget for Roscommon County Commission on Aging

Proposed cuts to services offered by the Roscommon County Commission on Aging sparked a heated debate, and the inability to agree on a budget. More than 100 people went to the Roscommon County Commission on Aging Annex in Prudenville to attend a board meeting to express their concerns over the Commission on Aging’s proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Career Services#Gaylord Schools#Ocan
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: 10th Annual Traverse City Germanfest

A Traverse City church is hosting it’s 10th annual Germanfest on Friday. Come dressed in your best dirndl or lederhosen and grab some brats, beer and strudel—all while supporting Trinity Lutheran Church & School!. You don’t even have to be German to enjoy authentic beer, wine and food...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Brewvine: Hop Lot Brewing Company

Now that it’s officially fall, the team at Hop Lot Brewing Company in Suttons Bay is rolling out a nice variety of autumn-inspired ales. Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to the brewery to see what’s on tap for this week’s Brewvine.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
9&10 News

Special Report: Finding Hope in Destruction

It has been four months since a tornado touched down in Gaylord killing two people, injuring forty others and devastating countless homes and businesses. In much of the time since, the Gaylord community has worked together to both rebuild and heal. Dave Boughner and his family lived in Nottingham Forest...
GAYLORD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
9&10 News

Cherry Capital Airport Introduces New Security Technology

New airport technology is rolling out across the county, and the Cherry Capital Airport located in Traverse City is one of these ports who have received new security machines. This new credential authentication technology allows flyers to no longer receive a visual inspection from the document checker. Instead you will hand over your ID. It then will be inserted into a machine, validated and verified that you are flying out that day.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

Northern Michigan’s Best Restaurant & Bar Rooftop Decks

This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options. North Bar. 160 E. Front St., Traverse City. It’s rooftop season...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at The Burrow TC

“The Burrow TC is a fun new restaurant here in the West Side in Greilickville, California inspired cuisine,” said chef and owner, John Larson. He says think re-imagined or re-inspired. “Things you’re super familiar with, but we just put our own little twist and touch on it,” said John....
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy