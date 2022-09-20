Read full article on original website
BBC
Harrogate: Father and sons unearth Wars of the Roses treasure
Items from a medieval soldier's treasure trove found by a family of metal detectorists in North Yorkshire are set to be auctioned. Jeff Warden, 65, and sons, Michael, 41 and Nick, 42, came across the treasure in a field near Harrogate, in 2020. Nigel Mills, from Noonans auctioneers, said it...
Cash in the Attic: Retired couple in shock over record-breaking haul
A retired couple were left in shock as their collection of rare banknotes fetched more than £51,000 on Cash in the Attic.The Channel 5 show helps people try to sell potential hidden treasures from their homes at auction.During Monday (5 September) night’s episode, former builder Vic Witt and his wife Janet appeared on the show with a collection of banknotes dating back to 1916 and 1918.The couple explained that they discovered the money in a tin beneath some stairs while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset, 32 years ago.Janet applied to appear on the show in the hope that the...
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state
One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.Footage taken from a live broadcast which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff when he appeared to faint, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid.As he was tended to, the live vision quickly faded to exterior, night-time vision of the building. Over an hour later, the broadcast had still not returned to the scene...
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Danish queen tests positive for Covid day after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The Queen of Denmark has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time this year, the Danish Royal Court has confirmed. Queen Margrethe II has cancelled her appointments for this week after the diagnosis on Tuesday evening. The 82-year-old monarch was one of 2,000 guests who attended Queen Elizabeth II's...
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Cadbury must remove key detail from packaging following Queen’s death
CHOCOLATE giant Cadbury will have to remove a key feature from its packaging following the Queen's death. The British brand is among 800 food and drink firms which have to reinvent their designs in wake of Her Majesty's passing last Thursday. Cadbury will be forced to remove their Royal Warrant...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Certain moments catch you out, says William on grief
The Prince of Wales has told volunteers and staff who helped on the day of the Queen's funeral "certain moments catch you out" as he continues to grieve. Prince William reflected on his grief during his and Catherine's first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest on Monday. The...
The mourners who MISSED the Queen's funeral: Woman is pictured sitting outside Westminster Abbey after the service had begun while man who was caught up in Paddington rail chaos says 'events conspired against me'
A woman was spotted sitting outside Westminster Abbey having arrived after the Queen's state funeral had started while a former police officer was told not to bother after his train was delayed for hours. The unknown woman, who was dressed in a black dress, hat and gloves, was reportedly turned...
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture
Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
'They did the Queen and nation proud': Calls grow for Her Majesty's pallbearers to be given MBEs after their 'faultless composure' during nerve-wracking funeral
Military leaders, politicians and celebrities have backed calls for the Queen's faultless pallbearers to receive medals. The Grenadier Guards who carried the Queen's coffin into Westminster Abbey and St George's Chapel showed incredible composure throughout the ceremonies. Watched by the wellwishers who lined the streets of London and Windsor –...
Final two who saw Queen lying in state ‘friends forever’ after meeting in queue
The final two mourners to see the Queen lying in state have said they think they will be friends “forever” after meeting in the queue.Chrissy Heerey, a member of the Royal Air Force, and Sima Mansouri, 55, were the two last people into Westminster Hall on Monday morning.The public viewing ended shortly before 6.30am as the pair became the last of the hundreds of thousands of people who have waited for hours to pay their respects.Ms Mansouri told Sky News: “We shared this together and that’s what makes it special, and I think we’re going to be friends forever, and the...
Sue Barker's pregnant mother drank gin and threw herself down the stairs in an attempt to abort her, TV legend and has revealed
Sue Barker has revealed she was an unplanned baby and that in a bid to terminate the pregnancy, her mother 'drank a lot of gin and bounced down the stairs'. On Radio 4's Desert Island Discs today, the former British tennis champion, 66, says that her parents were in shock at having to provide for a third child.
Harris Family Trusts buys Butlin’s for £300m
Butlin’s has been bought by one of the holiday camp’s family backers for an estimated £300m. The seaside resort group, founded in 1936 in Skegness by Billy Butlin, includes sites in Minehead and Bognor Regis, which have played host to generations of entertainers. Recent bookings include Peppa Pig and Mister Maker to Peter Andre, Leo Sayer, Jason Donovan, Fatboy Slim and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Criminal Life Of Tilly Devine, One Of The Most Notorious Women In Australian History
Tilly Devine started out as an impoverished sex worker in the London slums before she moved to Australia, opened a string of successful brothels, and became one of the most violent crime bosses in Sydney. In the early 20th century, Tilly Devine was one of the most powerful women in...
BBC
County Championship: David Lloyd's triple century puts Glamorgan on top v Derbyshire
LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day two) Glamorgan 540-5 dec (96 overs): Lloyd 313*, Root 79; Dal 2-67 Derbyshire (1 pt) trail Glamorgan (6 pts) by 415 runs with five first innings wickets standing. Glamorgan captain David Lloyd hit the second highest score in the club's history...
BBC
Jamie Roy: Respected DJ and producer dies aged 33
Tributes have been paid to Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy, who has died aged 33. Roy, who was originally from Dumfries, made his name in Glasgow and went on to perform all over the world. Friends and music industry colleagues described the DJ, whose songs regularly featured on BBC...
