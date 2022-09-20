The final two mourners to see the Queen lying in state have said they think they will be friends “forever” after meeting in the queue.Chrissy Heerey, a member of the Royal Air Force, and Sima Mansouri, 55, were the two last people into Westminster Hall on Monday morning.The public viewing ended shortly before 6.30am as the pair became the last of the hundreds of thousands of people who have waited for hours to pay their respects.Ms Mansouri told Sky News: “We shared this together and that’s what makes it special, and I think we’re going to be friends forever, and the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO