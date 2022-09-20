Read full article on original website
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
The First Black Woman to Be Nominated for President of the United StatesHdogarBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
therealdeal.com
Short-term rental company taking over Midtown hotel
A short-term rental company is zeroing in on New York City’s hotel market, signing two leases in the span of a week. Miami-based CorpHousing Group announced a 15-year master lease operation agreement for The Tuscany Hotel in Murray Hill. The property at 120 East 39th Street is currently a St. Giles Signature Hotel.
therealdeal.com
HUBB NYC continues 421a spending spree, buying Park Slope building
One of New York City’s biggest buyers of 421a-eligible properties has added another to its portfolio. HUBB NYC acquired a 13-story, 63-unit residential and retail building at 223-225 4th Avenue in Park Slope from Greystone Development for $40 million, according to property records filed Friday. A Cushman & Wakefield...
See inside the tallest residential apartment in the world on Billionaire's Row
New York City is officially home to the tallest residential apartment in the whole world, which is currently on sale for a mere $250 million. The penthouse, found 1,416 feet above ground, is the stuff of real estate dreams, starting with its address. The apartment sits on the top three floors of the Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway on Billionaire's Row. The area is home to some of the most luxurious buildings in all of the city.
therealdeal.com
New York City’s incredible shrinking starter home market
New Yorkers looking to update their status to homebuyers have less options and square feet to peruse. Three years ago, New York City counted 5,300 listings priced between $400,000 and $800,000, which StreetEasy defined in a report as the price range for a typical starter home in the city. By August 2022, that figure had dipped to nearly 4,500 listings for sale, leaving typical first-time homebuyers 15 percent fewer listings to choose from in the post-pandemic market.
therealdeal.com
Blackstone’s 8 Spruce sues tenant over alleged pop-up restaurant
No amount of crabs with salmon roe will save a pop-up dinner business owner from eviction, so long as those in charge at 8 Spruce Street gets its way. Beam Living, which manages the luxury apartment building in the Financial District, is suing to have Carlos Gasperi removed from his 75th-floor unit, Crain’s reported. The building manager alleged Gasperi, who owns a speakeasy dining concept that operates out of several spots in the city, has been hosting restaurant service in his one-bedroom apartment.
brickunderground.com
Can a NYC landlord require me to pay for repairs under $100?
My new lease says that any repairs under $100 are the responsibility of the tenant. Is this allowed?. It’s not common for a New York City landlord to require you to be responsible for repairs in your apartment, but whether it’s legal depends on your apartment’s rent-stabilization status—and if you caused the damage.
José Andrés To Open A Swanky New Cocktail Bar In The Sky
On Saturday, September 24th, doors will open to José Andrés’ newest project, Nubeluz. Located on the 50th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, NoMad, the highly-anticipated cocktail bar “was envisioned as a lightbox in the sky” thanks to globally-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Deriving its name from the Spanish word “nube” for cloud and “luz” for light, Nubeluz offers New Yorkers a luxe new respite 500 feet above the bustling streets of Manhattan. The elegant design is a “beacon of light,” combining reflective surfaces, enhanced lighting, opulent textiles, two outdoor terraces, and 270-degree views of the cityscape. Get a taste of old school New York glam with the interior’s back-lit velum panels, mirrored details and onyx bar tops. “When we first envisioned this property with Rafael Viñoly we knew that the views would be spectacular and we needed to create an equally striking space inside for guests to be fully immersed in the beauty and glamour of New York at night,” said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, President of Flag Luxury Group. “Nubeluz is truly the crown jewel atop The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.”
therealdeal.com
Just two mid-market investment sales closed in NYC last week
Predictions that rising interest rates and the specter of an economic downturn would slow the city’s investment sales market appear to be coming to fruition. Just two transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week, the first full week of dealmaking in September. Both were in Brooklyn.
therealdeal.com
Shuttered Lord & Taylor targeted for Union County redevelopment
A closed Lord & Taylor in New Jersey could be tailor-made into a mixed-use development. Hudson’s Bay Company, which owns the department store, presented a plan on Tuesday to the local council for the former Westfield retail location, NJ.com reported. The project is being spearheaded by Streetworks Development, the real estate arm of HBC.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Another royal soon to be gone
Idyllic would be the word to use in describing my neighborhood in Brooklyn. There were, if I remember correctly, five dead-end streets between Foster Avenue and Avenue H. One was the “cut,” Glenwood Road which cut through Rugby Road for a few blocks and cut over the BMT tracks. The other streets were 110 yards long, something a boy needs to know for setting up street games and running races. The houses had front yards and backyards lined with trees, mostly American Sycamores with big leaves and extended branches. This is a recollection of backyards.
New York City opening 'humanitarian relief centers' for asylum seekers amid surge of migrant buses
Two centers will open in the coming weeks. Orchard Beach will open first, serving adults, and a second location is still being finalized.
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
frommers.com
NYC Airports No Longer Include Newark—How the Rule Change Could Affect Travelers
Newark is no longer in New York. Geographically, of course, the New Jersey city never was. But Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) is so close to New York City—closer, in fact, than the Queens-based John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) is to some parts of Manhattan—that Newark has previously been lumped in with JFK and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) under the same multi-airport city code of NYC (not to be confused with each airport's separate three-letter code).
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
Here are the 25 lowest-paying education jobs in NYC, according to this study
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When it comes to choosing a career in the classroom, many teachers go through years of school to help shape the future leaders of the world. But some jobs in the educator sector bring in less than others. Data journalism website Stacker compiled a list...
NBC New York
NYC ShopRite Employee in Rudy Giuliani Back ‘Pat' to Get Off Scot-Free: Attorneys
The ShopRite employee charged with patting Rudy Giuliani on the back at a Staten Island supermarket this summer -- a pat that the former New York City Republican mayor had said knocked him forward "as if a boulder hit me" -- looks likely to get off scot-free, his lawyers indicated Thursday.
electrek.co
Here’s how Canadian hydropower will power 1 million New York City homes from 2026
The Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE), a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) line, will deliver 1,250 megawatts of clean electricity from Canada’s Hydro-Québec, the fourth-largest hydropower producer in the world, to New York City. HVDC energy transmission transmits power over long distances more efficiently than alternating current (AC) transmission.
theeverygirl.com
Real Women Share What They Wish They Had Known Before Moving to NYC
Maybe moving to New York City is just a dream. Or, perhaps, you’re already laying the groundwork to relocate to the Big Apple in the not-too-distant future. As someone who lived in NYC for two years after college, left, and then came back following a career shift six years later, I’ve found that the city is equal parts magical and exhausting. It all depends on the day! But as I write this from my Manhattan apartment with taxis whizzing by outside my window, I have to say that I personally can’t imagine a better place to live.
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
