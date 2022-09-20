ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Utah grandma, 56, carries baby for her son and daughter-in-law

When Cambria Hauck of southern Utah had to undergo an emergency hysterectomy for placenta increta after the birth of her second set of twins, she knew she would not be able to walk the traditional path to motherhood ever again. She never imagined that her mother-in-law would be the person...
UTAH STATE
TikTok runner goes viral documenting a stranger following her

What started as a normal 8-mile run for Samantha MacIntyre turned into a scary situation that many women are familiar with. The Idaho runner, who documents her journey preparing for a half marathon on the TikTok account @sageandmaize, was filming a running vlog earlier this month when she said she noticed a man driving a red truck pass by her.
IDAHO STATE

