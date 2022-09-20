ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
Pat Sajak
Washington Examiner

St. Louis radio host berates female co-host, calls her 'fat' and 'stupid' in lengthy tirade

A St. Louis radio host has been exposed in a leaked recording for launching an offensive attack on a female colleague. Fox 2 anchor Vic Faust was recorded during a commercial break going on a profanity-ridden diatribe against Crystal Cooper in which he repeatedly called her "nasty," "stupid," and "fat" after she poked fun at his computer skills on the KFNS morning show The Edge.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Faces Criticism for Photo Days After Teasing Retirement

A photo of Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak with controversial U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene surfaced on Twitter Saturday, sparking plenty of criticism on Twitter. Sajak, 75, is a longtime Republican and hasn't been shy about sharing his political views on Twitter, but the photo with Greene still disappointed many. The photo surfaced almost a week after Wheel began its 40th season and Sajak teased his potential retirement in the future.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy