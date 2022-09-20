Read full article on original website
Witnesses sought in Jamestown Yolanda Bindics homicide cold case
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from possible witnesses in the 2004 Yolanda Bindics cold case.
Help Sought To Identify Movements Of Suspect In Jamestown Cold Case Homicide
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s cold case squad are continuing efforts to investigate the decades old homicide of a Jamestown woman, now asking for the public’s help in identifying movements of a possible suspect. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Cases unit provided an...
Retired BPD detective facing charges in connection to domestic violence incident
A retired Buffalo police detective is facing charges in connection to domestic violence incident in Lakeview on Wednesday.
Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on Bindics homicide case
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on the Yolanda Bindics homicide case and investigators are asking for assistance from the public. On Tuesday, August 10, 2004, the homicide victim was last seen leaving the Family Dollar Store, located at 194 Fluvanna Avenue in Jamestown at approximately 8:10 pm.
New developments in the murder of Yolanda Bindics
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is looking to speak to anyone who saw or talked with Yolanda Bindics and/or Clarence Carl Carte the night of Bindics' disappearance.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to drug charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute opioids. In October 2019, law enforcement began investigating Herman Watts’s drug trafficking activities which included a controlled purchase of butyryl fentanyl. In November 2019, investigators issued a search warrant for Watts’s Littlefield Street residence where they recovered quantities of […]
5 teens arrested for alleged connection to Millcreek Mall gunshot incident
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Five teens have been charged for their alleged involvement in a fight at Millcreek Mall that resulted in a gun being fired. All five subjects are 15 to 17 years old. According to a Millcreek Township Police Department announcement, two of the subjects were charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses. Two […]
Nine arrested in Chautauqua County drug bust
WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nine people were arrested in a major drug bust in Westfield on Friday morning. Just before 7 a.m. Friday, Sheriffs and police executed a search warrant at a residence on Felton Road. During the search, 42.52 grams of fentanyl, 20.48 grams of methamphetamine, $2,062 in cash, a sawed off shotgun, a […]
Buffalo Police investigating Thursday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a Thursday evening shooting on Leroy Avenue. Police said a man was shot in the leg around 6:15 p.m. and has been taken to ECMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.
Sheriff: One suspect in apparent Fredonia arson
Crews responded to the scene on Stone Road Tuesday around 8:45 p.m.
Hamburg man indicted for kidnapping, raping victim inside his apartment
A 62-year-old Hamburg man was arraigned Tuesday morning in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with three charges, including Rape in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony). Read more here:
Jamestown man charged in August murder
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced today that they have charged a Jamestown man in the murder of Jesus Batista-Perez in August. 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas is accused of murdering the 35-year-old Batista-Perez in what police believed was a “targeted” drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. on August 19. […]
Buffalo man pleads guilty to high-speed crash that killed 6-month-old infant
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide and one count of assault in the second degree.
A local family's fight for justice
Family and friends of 16-year-old Emily Keiper were visibly upset outside of Erie County Family Court Thursday morning.
NFTA police investigating fatal crash in the area of Jefferson and Sycamore
According to an NFTA spokesperson, a car struck a parked pickup truck and then struck an NFTA bus that was stopped to pick up passengers. The driver of the car was killed.
Erie County Holding Center deputy prevents suicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy prevented an inmate from committing suicide on Friday morning, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced. While performing routine rounds just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, the deputy observed an incarcerated individual lying face down with a piece of linen around their neck. The deputy radioed for […]
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Warren County Credit Card Fraud Case
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to track down the suspect in a credit card fraud case in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It was reported to troopers Aug. 1. The suspect in the photos used the elderly victim’s credit card on multiple occasions at a PNC ATM in...
Hamburg Man Has Been Indicted For Raping And Kidnapping Woman
A Hamburg man has been indicted for allegedly raping and kidnapping a woman. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 62-year-old male was arraigned on the morning of Tuesday, September 20, 2022, before State Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour. Scott A. Saracina was indicted on the following charges:
Wilcox Man Accused of Holding Woman Prisoner`
A Wilcox man is in McKean County jail for allegedly striking a woman and nailing windows shut to keep her from leaving. According to court filings, a victim said that 26-year-old Dillon Robuck was staying with her while hiding from Elk County law enforcement, where he was supposed to be going on trial. She claims Robuck put screws in all of the windows in her home and wouldn’t let her leave. She also said Robuck beat her, punched her, and pushed her down.
Hit-and-Run in East Smethport
No one was injured in a hit-and-run crash in East Smethport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 6 shortly before noon on Monday sideswiped a Dodge Ram being driven by 47-year-old Michele Borman of Coudersport near the intersection with Route 46, then fled the scene. Borman was not injured in the collision.
