ABC 33/40 News
Man charged with assault of 64-year-old woman at Publix in Tuscaloosa
A man has been arrested and charged with assault after a 64-year-old woman was assaulted at the Publix grocery store on University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Police responded to the store Tuesday, Sept. 20, after the woman reported she was assaulted by an unknown...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama third graders see low scores on standardized tests
According to recently published test scores 50% or more of Alabama students ended the school year without the necessary reading skills. Jefferson county had five schools scoring below the grade level. U.W. Clemon Elementary (60%) '. Brighton School (58.14%) Erwin Intermediate (57.14%) Chalkville Elementary (56.36%) Pleasant Grove (56.10%) While Birmingham...
ABC 33/40 News
3-year-old child severely injured after dog attack in Aliceville
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A 3-year-old child was severely injured after being attacked by a dog in Aliceville Thursday morning. The Aliceville Police Department said the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. near 5th Street NW while the child and their siblings were walking to a school bus stop.
ABC 33/40 News
Hoover PD looking to question three people in felony shoplifting case
The Hoover Police Department wants to speak to the people seen in these surveillance images about a felony shoplifting case. The police department says nearly $700 in merchandise was taken. If you recognize these people, you are asked to call Detective Chambless at 205-444-7632 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
ABC 33/40 News
Vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run in Bessemer sought by authorities
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon is being sought. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a pedestrian was struck and killed around 2:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Lock 17 Road in Bessemer. The sheriff's office said...
ABC 33/40 News
Student mental health services & support increasing at Birmingham City Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — In Birmingham city schools, mental health services for students are increasing. Several schools now have behavioral health professionals on campus. BCS is partnering with Alabama Regional Medical Services to offer the support to seven schools total. At Green Acres middle school, students now have an...
ABC 33/40 News
Hoover PD looking for person wanted for questioning
Do you recognize this person? If you do, you are asked to call the Hoover Police Department at 205-822-5300. They want to talk to him about a shoplifting case where someone took more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a local business. You can also call leave a tip at...
ABC 33/40 News
66-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Inglenook
The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after an incident which occurred Thursday in the Inglenook community. At approximately 8:46 a.m., Birmingham dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a person down in the 4100 block of 43rd Avenue North. East Precinct officers responded to the scene where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman found shot to death in Calera subdivision
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — The body of a woman was found in a Calera community Tuesday evening. The Calera Police Department said officers responded to the Kinsale subdivision to perform a welfare check around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, police said they found Lashondra Monique Wilder with gunshot wounds.
ABC 33/40 News
Man arrested after car theft and chase in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Nauvoo man was arrested after a stolen car investigation led to a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said it received a call about a vehicle that had been stolen from a Dollar General store on Highway 5 near Prospect Road in Jasper.
ABC 33/40 News
Dogs no longer allowed on school fields, public playgrounds in Mountain Brook
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBMA) — Dogs are now prohibited from being on any school fields or parks with playgrounds at all times in the city of Mountain Brook, until further notice. The city's parks and recreation board said the ordinance is for the "safety and wellbeing of the children...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham VA Medical Center looking to fill many positions at weekend job fair
The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Medical Center is set to host a job fair Saturday, Sept. 24 in Irondale. The fair will offer some on the spot interviews and job offers, according to a Facebook post from the Medical Center. The job fair will start at 9 a.m. Saturday and run...
ABC 33/40 News
Automatic meter readings could be the solution to billing mistakes but at what cost?
For months we've heard complaints about billing mistakes at Birmingham Water Works which is the state's largest water supplier. One solution being floated around is automatic meter reading technology known as AMR. Despite its size and large customer base, BWW has not embraced technology advances when it comes to meter...
ABC 33/40 News
Multiple shots fired, killing one and injuring another at Birmingham apartment complex
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex Tuesday night. The shooting happened at Adona Apartments on Aspen Run just before 10:00 P.M. Police say officers swarmed the complex after getting reports of multiple shots fired. When they arrived, officers found one...
ABC 33/40 News
Nearly $30,000 in cash seized along with drugs and guns in Helena bust
Four people face multiple drug charges after authorities searched a home in the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive in Helena Tuesday. The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force seized more than $29,000 in U.S. currency, multiple guns, nearly three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms, more than 90 grams of THC wax, two bottles of codeine, and assorted drug paraphernalia during the search.
ABC 33/40 News
Funding from ADEM helping Black Belt communities with water and sewer upgrades, repairs
Dozens of communities across Alabama have crumbling and malfunctioning sewer systems, which is why the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) announced it is awarding $348 million in grants and loans to help alleviate some of the problems. ADEM said a majority of funding is being awarded to communities who...
ABC 33/40 News
Two dead, child seriously injured in head-on collision
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two adults are dead and one child was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision Wednesday evening in Corner, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The wreck happened at the intersection of Corner School Road and Bankston Road at...
ABC 33/40 News
Homewood city leaders move forward with plans for 5% city employee cost of living raise
A room full of City of Homewood employees including public safety workers anxiously stood by waiting and watching as the city's finance committee approved a five percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for city employees. Homewood firefighter and President of the Homewood Firefighters Association Lieutenant Mark Robison said the COLA...
ABC 33/40 News
Cousins Collide: Coaches on opposite sidelines set for family competition
When Pleasant Grove and Parker hit the field Friday night, there are no region implications on the line but the bragging rights on the line may be more important than any other rivalry to the two teams' head coaches. Pleasant Grove's Darrell LeBeaux and Parker's Frank Warren are set for a family reunion with a side of competition.
