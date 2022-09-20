ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Man charged with assault of 64-year-old woman at Publix in Tuscaloosa

A man has been arrested and charged with assault after a 64-year-old woman was assaulted at the Publix grocery store on University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Police responded to the store Tuesday, Sept. 20, after the woman reported she was assaulted by an unknown...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama third graders see low scores on standardized tests

According to recently published test scores 50% or more of Alabama students ended the school year without the necessary reading skills. Jefferson county had five schools scoring below the grade level. U.W. Clemon Elementary (60%) '. Brighton School (58.14%) Erwin Intermediate (57.14%) Chalkville Elementary (56.36%) Pleasant Grove (56.10%) While Birmingham...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

3-year-old child severely injured after dog attack in Aliceville

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A 3-year-old child was severely injured after being attacked by a dog in Aliceville Thursday morning. The Aliceville Police Department said the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. near 5th Street NW while the child and their siblings were walking to a school bus stop.
ALICEVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Hoover PD looking to question three people in felony shoplifting case

The Hoover Police Department wants to speak to the people seen in these surveillance images about a felony shoplifting case. The police department says nearly $700 in merchandise was taken. If you recognize these people, you are asked to call Detective Chambless at 205-444-7632 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Student mental health services & support increasing at Birmingham City Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — In Birmingham city schools, mental health services for students are increasing. Several schools now have behavioral health professionals on campus. BCS is partnering with Alabama Regional Medical Services to offer the support to seven schools total. At Green Acres middle school, students now have an...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Hoover PD looking for person wanted for questioning

Do you recognize this person? If you do, you are asked to call the Hoover Police Department at 205-822-5300. They want to talk to him about a shoplifting case where someone took more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a local business. You can also call leave a tip at...
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

66-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Inglenook

The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after an incident which occurred Thursday in the Inglenook community. At approximately 8:46 a.m., Birmingham dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a person down in the 4100 block of 43rd Avenue North. East Precinct officers responded to the scene where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman found shot to death in Calera subdivision

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — The body of a woman was found in a Calera community Tuesday evening. The Calera Police Department said officers responded to the Kinsale subdivision to perform a welfare check around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, police said they found Lashondra Monique Wilder with gunshot wounds.
CALERA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man arrested after car theft and chase in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Nauvoo man was arrested after a stolen car investigation led to a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said it received a call about a vehicle that had been stolen from a Dollar General store on Highway 5 near Prospect Road in Jasper.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Nearly $30,000 in cash seized along with drugs and guns in Helena bust

Four people face multiple drug charges after authorities searched a home in the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive in Helena Tuesday. The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force seized more than $29,000 in U.S. currency, multiple guns, nearly three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms, more than 90 grams of THC wax, two bottles of codeine, and assorted drug paraphernalia during the search.
HELENA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two dead, child seriously injured in head-on collision

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two adults are dead and one child was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision Wednesday evening in Corner, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The wreck happened at the intersection of Corner School Road and Bankston Road at...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Cousins Collide: Coaches on opposite sidelines set for family competition

When Pleasant Grove and Parker hit the field Friday night, there are no region implications on the line but the bragging rights on the line may be more important than any other rivalry to the two teams' head coaches. Pleasant Grove's Darrell LeBeaux and Parker's Frank Warren are set for a family reunion with a side of competition.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL

