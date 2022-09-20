ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

Related
uab.edu

Annual campus security and fire safety report is online

The 2022 UAB Annual Security and Fire Safety Report is available on the UAB Police Department website, uab.edu/police, or in a downloadable PDF. For a print copy of the report, call 205-934-4649. The report follows the guidelines mandated by the Federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Police and Campus...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Find opportunities for mindfulness and health during Wellness Week Oct. 17-21

Take advantage of UAB’s multitude of health and wellness offerings Oct. 17-21 during a week of special and continuing events from programs such as Employee Wellness, the Employee Assistance and Counseling Center, University Recreation, Student Counseling Services, Student Health and Wellness, and the Heersink School of Medicine Office of Wellness for events designed to help the UAB community prioritize rest, well-being, mindfulness, movement and good nutrition.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Explore UAB’s off-grid Sustainable Community Oct. 1

Want to explore a corner of campus that’s entirely off the electrical grid? Join UAB Sustainability for free tours of the UAB Sustainable Community 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 1. Located at the corner of 11th Avenue South and 17th Street, the community features the UAB Solar House, which is powered by an adjacent microgrid, plus a monarch butterfly waystation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Business
Birmingham, AL
Education
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Local
Alabama Education
uab.edu

Join AEIVA for free community events celebrating Thornton Dial exhibition

Special events highlighting legendary artist Thornton Dial Sr. are happening on the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus this fall in conjunction with the largest-ever exhibition in Alabama of his works. “I, Too, Am Alabama” is presented by UAB’s Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts and is on display through...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy