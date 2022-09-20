Read full article on original website
Annual campus security and fire safety report is online
The 2022 UAB Annual Security and Fire Safety Report is available on the UAB Police Department website, uab.edu/police, or in a downloadable PDF. For a print copy of the report, call 205-934-4649. The report follows the guidelines mandated by the Federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Police and Campus...
Find opportunities for mindfulness and health during Wellness Week Oct. 17-21
Take advantage of UAB’s multitude of health and wellness offerings Oct. 17-21 during a week of special and continuing events from programs such as Employee Wellness, the Employee Assistance and Counseling Center, University Recreation, Student Counseling Services, Student Health and Wellness, and the Heersink School of Medicine Office of Wellness for events designed to help the UAB community prioritize rest, well-being, mindfulness, movement and good nutrition.
UAB Cardiovascular Institute is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing high-quality heart care
The awards include Get With The Guidelines – Heart Failure Gold Plus, Mission: Lifeline STEMI Receiving Center Gold Plus, Target: Type 2 Diabetes, and Target Heart Failure Honor Roll. Get With The Guidelines – Heart Failure Quality Achievement Award. About 6.2 million Americans are living with heart failure,...
Explore UAB’s off-grid Sustainable Community Oct. 1
Want to explore a corner of campus that’s entirely off the electrical grid? Join UAB Sustainability for free tours of the UAB Sustainable Community 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 1. Located at the corner of 11th Avenue South and 17th Street, the community features the UAB Solar House, which is powered by an adjacent microgrid, plus a monarch butterfly waystation.
Join AEIVA for free community events celebrating Thornton Dial exhibition
Special events highlighting legendary artist Thornton Dial Sr. are happening on the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus this fall in conjunction with the largest-ever exhibition in Alabama of his works. “I, Too, Am Alabama” is presented by UAB’s Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts and is on display through...
Will Dahlberg to lead Birmingham’s NPR member station, 90.3 FM WBHM
Following a national search, WBHM Deputy Director Will Dahlberg has been named the executive director and general manager of 90.3 FM WBHM — NPR News for the heart of Alabama — a listener-supported service of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Dahlberg has served two stints as the...
